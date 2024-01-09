Siam Paragon celebrates Children’s Day with the Siam Paragon World Playground 2024

Photo courtesy of Siam Paragon

Siam Paragon is reinforcing its positioning as a top-of-mind world-class destination for Thai shoppers and international tourists alike. In celebration of Children’s Day 2024, Siam Paragon is hosting “Siam Paragon World Playground 2024” from 11-14 January 2024 at Siam Paragon, where engaging entertainment and educational activities plus special promotions and exclusive gifts await across the shopping centre.

Thanaporn Tantiyanon, Head of Business Unit – Siam Paragon, pointed out that, as a prominent ‘global destination,’ Siam Paragon has been a remarkable landmark of the country and has been a top-of-mid destination for Thais and visitors from across the globe. In celebration of the upcoming Children’s Day, Siam Paragon and our partners are hosting “Siam Paragon World Playground 2024,” offering a uniquely enriching experience for children and their families. The event promises engaging knowledge and skill sharing as well as to foster creativity, and imagination, which aligns with the theme of Thailand’s National Children’s Day 2024, as emphasized by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin: “Observe the World with Curiosity, Think Creatively, Respect Differences, and Build Democracy Together.”

Siam Paragon is set to present a series of four-day activities spanning across the establishment, from 11-14 January 11 2024 including:

Siam Paragon X LEGO Kids Day 2024: Kids Carnival

11-14 January 11 2024, 11.00 a.m. to 8.00 p.m. at Fashion Hall, 1st floor, Siam Paragon.

Embark on an incredible journey at the Siam Paragon X LEGO Kids Day 2024: Kids Carnival

featuring beloved LEGO bricks designed to nurture children’s imagination. Dive into the world of creativity with engaging activities, including the opportunity to craft unique ‘one-and-only’ LEGO creations. Participants will also have the chance to receive an exclusive free gift.

Siam Paragon X Praew Cool Kids Camp 2024

13-14 January 2024, from 10.00 a.m. to 7.00 p.m., at Parc Paragon, M Floor, Siam Paragon

Immerse in a perfect blend of entertainment and education through an array of engaging activities. From safeguarding against the dark arts of cyberspace to money games tailored for young investors, and creative pursuits like bag and cupcake painting, storytelling, and more for the kids. As a special treat, seize the opportunity to grace the cover of Praew Magazine before anyone else with the exclusive “Photo Shoot by Praew Magazine.” Be sure not to miss the captivating “Family Talk” session featuring renowned families, coupled with a mesmerizing magic show. The excitement continues with a delightful fashion show featuring young models, concluding with a joyous mini-concert.

Siam Paragon X dotlife

13-14 January 2024, 11.00 a.m. to 8.00 p.m., SCBX NEXT TECH, 4th floor, Siam Paragon.

Indulge in imagination-fueling games presented by Nintendo Switch, the renowned Japanese leader in video games, tailored for our young gamers. Join in the development of learning skills, featuring the latest addition to the Super Mario Bros. series, “Super Mario Bros. Wonder” – the first new game in over a decade. Engage in friendly competition and battles with peers in the complete version of Mario Kart 8, showcasing various forms of gameplay, and earn exciting souvenirs from Nintendo Switch.

Embark on an adventure into the realm of the imagination at “Siam Paragon World Playground 2024” and enjoy the special promotion titled “Happy Children’s Day 2024,” which offers fantastic value shopping, delectable food options, and an overall joyful experience for the whole family available from 13-14 January 2024.

Exclusively for VIZ members with the ONESIAM SuperApp, delight in a special offer when shopping or dining for 1,500 baht or more at participating stores. Follow the specified conditions and redeem 200 VIZ COINS at Siam Paragon, Siam Center, or Siam Discovery.

You can stay updated by following their Facebook page: Siam Paragon