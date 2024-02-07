ROSHI unveils groundbreaking insights into personal lending trends

Photo by Namcha ph on Unsplash

Singapore-based Fintech ROSHI has released a detailed analysis that talks about what types of individuals use personal lending services to tackle financial pressures over 2023’s high inflation economy.

This meticulous study utilised first-party application data to delve into the profile characteristics and utilisation patterns of numerous Singaporeans who sought personal loans from ROSHI to mitigate income disparities during the past year.

The findings provide an insightful exploration into the categories of individuals, notably those employed full-time, who are grappling with financial difficulties in the face of escalating living costs. It is important to note that the report strictly adheres to the protection of privacy by only disseminating anonymised data, thereby maintaining rigorous standards of data confidentiality.

“The data indicates that while Singapore maintains economic strengths overall, a large segment of middle income households still experienced cash flow stresses warranting temporary relief through personal loan products,” remarked Nada, the founder of ROSHI.

He further added, “We believe responsible digital lending services can sustainably fill urgent personal finance gaps within prudent guardrails.”

In its commitment to fostering a deeper understanding of the changing dynamics of borrower experiences, ROSHI has vowed to persist in the publication of anonymised yet detailed insights.

If you want to look at the full insights of ROSHI, check out their “Consumer Lending in SIngapore, Essential Insights on Behaviours in 2023“.

About Roshi

Based in Singapore, ROSHI is pioneering the transformation of digital lending throughout Southeast Asia. With the launch of its innovative automated platform in March 2022, ROSHI offers instant, customised loan options to its users through the use of advanced AI algorithms and machine learning techniques. Specialising in home and personal loans, ROSHI collaborates with a wide range of lending partners, successfully facilitating loan approvals for hundreds of consumers to date.

