Phuket to pioneer blockchain mass adoption in Thailand with B2GC: Blockchain to Government Conference

Image courtesy of Finstable

Phuket is set to host the groundbreaking, invitation-only Blockchain to Government Conference (B2GC) from January 17th to 19th, 2024. This government-led initiative, co-organized by Thailand’s key government agencies in the development of its digital economy and society (DEPA, ETDA and DGA) alongside Finstable Group, a leading blockchain company, will convene at the brand new, iconic Blockchain Technology Center (BTC). The conference will spotlight blockchain’s role in enhancing government services and how it can benefit its citizens, featuring esteemed speakers both locally and internationally.



Industry experts will meet high-ranking officials and academics behind closed doors along with the presence of VIPs such as the Minister of Digital Economy and Society, and the Governor of Phuket Province to learn and discuss the future of mass adoption and workforce education programs of blockchain technology in Thailand.

A Convergence of Global and Local Blockchain Expertise

B2GC will unfold over three days. Day 1 will cover the framework delving into blockchain fundamentals and applications, followed by a forum on Day 2 drilling on topics selected by government officials and the organising committee. The final day will engage the largest protocols in vital discussions and a Minister’s speech around the global development of blockchain technology, and how it can be used as a growth engine for Thailand.

The event boasts an eminent speaker lineup including global blockchain luminaries like:

– Dr. Xiao Feng (CEO) from Hashkey Group

– Dr. Xinxi Wang (Co-Founder) from Litecoin Foundation

– Zack Gall (Co-founder & CCO) from EOS Network

– Alex Blagirev (Strategic Initiatives Officer) from SingularityNET

– David Uhryniak (Director of Ecosystem Development) from TRON Dao

– Sebastian R. Cabrera (VP of Product, National ID) from Polygon Labs



And prominent local figures such as:

– Chatchaval Jiaravanon (Chairman) from Velo Labs

– Passakorn Pannok and Samret Wajanasathian (CEO and CTO) from Bitkub Blockchain Technology

– Kanyarat Saenngsawang (Country Manager) from Sandbox

– Sathapon Patanakuha (Founder) from SmartContract Blockchain Studio

– Navapon Nalita (Founder) of Crypto City Connext, among others.

Exclusive and Elite: By Invitation Only

B2GC will welcome the Minister of Digital Economy and Society, distinguished government officials, academia from leading universities, and Web3 executives. Esteemed private sector representatives, including top-tier tycoons like Mr Wichai Thongtang, and leaders of publicly listed companies such as C.P. Group or IFCG will also be in attendance.

It is a unique platform for dialogue and collaboration, fostering connections between Thai projects and global blockchain protocols but also the private and public sectors around the advancement of Thailand’s national infrastructure.

The event promises extensive media coverage, with international and local media outlets like Bloomberg, Thaiger, CoinTelegraph, U.Today, Bitcoin Addict Thailand by Cryptomind Group, and more providing comprehensive reports to both mainstream and Web3 audiences.

Prestigious entities like Litecoin Foundation, Hashkey Group and Wanxiang Blockchain, TRON, EOS, SingularityNET, Polygon Labs and BNB Chain underscore B2GC’s role as a catalyst for technological innovation in Thailand and the mass adoption of blockchain worldwide.

Setting the Tone for Phuket as a Tech and Innovation Hub

Hosting B2GC at the Blockchain Technology Center (BTC) in Phuket is a statement of the island city’s emerging status as a tech and innovation hub and its commitment to blockchain technology. This will be exemplified at BTC during the event with showcases like purchasing food and drinks through a payment system on blockchain, as well as other cutting-edge solutions such a drive to earn (EVolve by Zeego) aiming to revolutionize transportation with Electric Vehicles (EV), or Virtual Reality Simulations to train public functions.

Transforming Thailand’s Digital Landscape

Beyond the Thai Digital Wallet, B2GC aims to highlight blockchain’s expansive role in public governance, streamlining services, and enhancing citizens’ quality of life.

About the co-hosts

Sharing in the same spirit of innovation, the Digital Economy Promotion Agency (DEPA), the Digital Government Development Agency (DGA), and the Electronic Transactions Development Agency (ETDA) are getting together with Finstable, a private company that has a proven track record in bridging global leaders and technological advancement in the blockchain arena for Thailand. Their expertise in digital infrastructure, standards setting, and electronic transactions plays a pivotal role in blockchain implementation in Thailand.

Join the Dialogue

Join us in this pivotal dialogue to shape the digitized, decentralized future of government.

Get involved as a sponsor, partner, media or invited guest by sending an enquiry, contacting the B2GC team or registering to the WAITLIST on the official website.

Official Website: https://B2GC.finstable.co.th

Email: B2GC@finstable.co.th

Follow us on :













Social Media:

Press Release