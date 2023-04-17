How can Thailand’s super-aged solve the hotel staff crisis?

PHOTO: Unsplash

While Thailand’s hotel and tourism recovery is moving forward at a faster-than-expected pace,

the country’s acute hospitality staff shortage continues to worsen by the day. In what can best

be termed a ‘people business’, hotel owners and operators and wondering where have all the

people gone. It’s a worrisome trend and is only going to get worse as mass tourism returns.

Traditionally, Thailand’s hotel industry has seen an ever-growing population providing a steady

stream of new, young workers flooding into the sector. But now a perfect storm in a post-

COVID world where fresh school graduates are increasingly attracted to newer business sectors

and the impact of technology has pushed the service sector lower and lower in terms of career

preferences. The TikTok and Instagram generation often voices out that hospitality is just too

hands-on and time-consuming a vocation.

That said, one of the most significant additions to Thailand’s hospitality workforce comes at the

other end of the age spectrum, older part-time workers. According to newly released data from

Kasikorn Research Center, the country is forecasted to be a super-aged society by 2029. The

super-aged population classification means over 20% of the population is 65 and over. This

comes at a time when the country has registered a steady decline in newborn children and

adolescents for the past consecutive three years (2020-2022).

Something has to give, and declining younger additions to the workforce are set to continue in

the years ahead. With Thailand’s retirement age set at 60, an unrelenting number of older aged

workers are being asked to retire or opting to, back of a refined labour code provision. But what

happens next? Economic pressure, lack of access to quality medical care, and just plain

boredom are increasingly pushing older Thais to seek a return to work.

One pitfall of hotels in Thailand and across Asia for that matter is an outright obsession with

young workers and fresh graduates. The industry has done little in terms of valuing rich and

diverse life experience and all too often view age as a financial and organizational liability. But

with the stark reality of mounting staff shortages, it’s become a call to action for the hospitality

sector to tap into new demographics.

One start-up group that is embracing this change and tapping into the pool of older human

resources is the online part-time workplace SAIJAI.IO. Its journey has grown from providing

homecare throughout Thailand with maids, babysitters, maintenance, pet care, divers, and

tutors and now sprouted wings with a hospitality solution for hotels, condominiums and villas,

and restaurants.

Speaking to SAIJAI’s Founder Viona Zhang, who talks passionately about how the platform aims

to harness the potential of older workers, she says “The hospitality industry needs to realign its single-minded focus on training young staff who are just entering the workplace into a longer-

term vision of life-learning. This includes reskilling older individuals who have not worked in

hotels before and attracting a growing base of part-time resources.

We have seen a regime where hotels continue a short-sided approach by commoditizing

contractual part-time staff with low wages, no benefits, and no training. The sad thing is so

many older workers have been excluded from participating in the sharing economy. We are set

to change this and a key value of SAIJAI remains its social mission in providing livelihood, access

to low-cost medical insurance, and life-learning opportunities.”

Taking a final look at the super-aged phenomenon, inside the numbers, the most pragmatic

way forward for Thailand and other countries facing this transition is that it’s not a matter of

raising the legal retirement age or necessarily keeping older employees in the same job. What’s

important is offering an alternative solution such as part-time work, that utilizes those with

life experience and offers an economic benefit, along with extending the individual learning

journey to the old and not just the young.