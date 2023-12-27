The Ascott uplifts community outreach in partnership with Bangkok Community Help Foundation

Picture: Koen Vermeersch (right), Area Manager, Ascott Thonglor Bangkok, with the Bangkok Community Help Foundation

In a heartwarming partnership, The Ascott Limited (Thailand) and Ascott Thonglor Bangkok joined forces with the Bangkok Community Help Foundation to orchestrate a festive extravaganza, bringing joy to 10,000 underprivileged children. This collaborative effort not only illuminated lives but also emphasized the impactful essence of their commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Collaborating with the Bangkok Community Help Foundation, The Ascott Limited (Thailand) and Ascott Thonglor Bangkok successfully achieved the ambitious goal of bringing joy to 10,000 underprivileged children. This partnership underscored their dedication to community welfare, demonstrating that when corporate entities join hands with community organizations, the impact is nothing short of magical.

On December 16, 2023, Ascott Thonglor Bangkok, proud participants in this heartwarming initiative, transformed its poolside and residents lounge into a magical haven for “The Appreciation Event” where the holiday spirit came alive. The venue, adorned with festive decorations and twinkling lights, set the stage for an evening filled with heartwarming moments that left a lasting impression on everyone present.

The Ascott Area Manager, Koen Vermeersch, took center stage in extending a warm welcome to a diverse gathering of contributors from various corners of Bangkok. This inclusive group comprised long-stay guests, representatives from international schools, chambers of commerce, embassies, numerous volunteers from the Bangkok Community, and a diverse array of social media influencers. Together, they converged at the Ascott Thonglor lounge and pool bar on the 11th floor, marking the venue for the highly anticipated appreciation party.

This event marked not only the end of an initiative but a celebration of generosity and compassion, with a commitment to community welfare as a guiding principle. It turned into a beacon of hope. The resonance extended beyond the venue, creating a buzz as attendees, organizers, and supporters shared experiences digitally, forming a tapestry of unity and compassion that mirrored the event’s collaborative spirit.

As the event concluded, The Ascott Limited (Thailand), Ascott Thonglor Bangkok, and the Bangkok Community Help Foundation expressed gratitude to everyone who contributed to the success of the initiative. Moving forward, the commitment to partnership and community welfare remains at the forefront of their endeavours.

Follow us on :













In a world where collaboration is a catalyst for positive change, The Ascott Limited (Thailand) and Ascott Thonglor Bangkok has showcased the true magic that unfolds when entities join hands for a common cause. The festive extravaganza was not just an event; it was a testament to the belief that by caring together, we can create lasting change and spread joy to those who need it most.

Sponsored