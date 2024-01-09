Experience the Mediterranean haven of View Bangkok Rooftop Bar and Restaurant

Photo courtesy of Novotel

Amidst the perpetual buzz of Bangkok, immerse yourself in the enchanting atmosphere of Bangkok’s skyline, sunset and live performances. With unparalleled views that make you feel like you’re seated within the heart of the city across three distinct areas: social dining, bar & grooving, and chilling. View reveals itself as an unexpected oasis, beckoning you to embark on a journey where every corner is adorned with the spirit of Mediterranean cuisine. The reimagined space invites you to indulge in an immersive experience that transcends the ordinary.

Journey of Mediterranean flavour

View proudly unveils a menu representing the essence of the region, delivering authentic Mediterranean flavours from different parts to elevate the dining experience. Their commitment to culinary excellence is embodied by their experienced Chef Titos who is originally from Greece. Titos brings a wealth of expertise and an authentic touch to every dish, ensuring a gastronomic journey that captivates the senses and is perfect for sharing. Discover the authentic Mediterranean in just one bite.

Sip and savour

Elevating the experience further, View’s dynamic mixologist crafts a beverage menu that complements the Mediterranean essence and captures refreshment, offering a symphony of flavours meticulously curated for the discerning palate. From crafted cocktails to innovative concoctions, each sip is a voyage through the coastal charm of the Mediterranean.

Follow us on :













Play and celebrate

View isn’t just a place to eat and drink, it’s where life gets a soundtrack. They have a resident DJ ready to

spin some Ethno House beats, accompanied by live performances. Their mission is simple: to bring

friends and families together to share enjoyable and memorable moments around their very special

Mediterranean table. With panoramic views of Bangkok’s skyline as your backdrop, every meal becomes a celebration of life, love, and great food. Come, let them take you on a journey to View as you feel the Mediterranean breeze in the heart of Bangkok.

Press Release