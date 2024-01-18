Euphoria: the ultimate Bangkok lounge lifestyle experience

Image courtesy of Euphoria Bangkok

Euphoria , located on the second floor of Royal Queen Seeds Thailand in Bangkok , is a lounge and bar that has swiftly become the talk of the town. Known for its unique blend of entertainment, this venue is revolutionizing Bangkok’s nightlife with an organic chill lounge vibe. Starting January 19th, Euphoria is bringing Ladies’ Night to Fridays every week in January. The lounge also hosts monthly Comedy Nights, ongoing DJ residencies, and cannabis lifestyle events.

Ladies’ Night: Elevate Your Friday Evenings

Fridays at Euphoria are a celebration of fun when Ladies’ Night welcomes all to indulge in an evening filled with exclusive drink specials for men and women. Enjoy music from top DJs, a vibrant, chic lounge atmosphere, and an opportunity to take selfies in our 200-square-meter grow right upstairs. Euphoria is more than just a night out; it’s an experience where glamour, excitement, and cannabis lifestyle converge.

Ladies’ Night Specials!

Euphoria Ladies’ Night promotions include buy 1 drink and get 1 free for ladies, while men can enjoy a 20% discount on selected bottles of spirits. Additionally, Royal Queen Seeds is offering exclusive Ladies’ Night promotions including a complimentary rolled refreshment for groups of three or more ladies. Ladies can also indulge in any strain pre-roll at 50% off! (limit 1 per customer, per day)

DJ Residencies: The Rhythmic Heart of Bangkok’s Nightlife

Friday and Saturday nights at Euphoria are an electrifying musical journey. Their resident DJs, both local and international talents, bring the lounge to life with a mix of House, Afrobeat and Latin vibes. Each DJ night is a celebration of music, dance, and the spirit of Bangkok’s vibrant nightlife.

Every month, Euphoria transforms into a comedy haven. Their Comedy Nights feature an incredible lineup of the funniest stand-up comedians from around the world. Start your month with laughter, enjoying a mix of jokes, stories, and wit, all while relaxing with your favorite refreshment in hand.

Terpene Cocktails: Revolutionizing Your Drinking Experience

Euphoria offers an exclusive selection of terpene infused cocktails. These drinks are a unique blend of classic cocktails infused with the aromatic essence of (non-psychoactive) cannabis terpenes. Each cocktail is a masterpiece, designed to delight your taste buds and offer a one-of-a-kind sensory experience.

More Than Just Events…

Euphoria is not just about scheduled events. They host an array of themed nights, special gatherings, and private parties, ensuring there’s always something exciting to look forward to. From festive celebrations to special guest appearances, Euphoria is the heartbeat of Bangkok’s social scene.

Follow us on :













Join the Euphoria Experience

Situated in the dynamic Asoke area of Bangkok above Royal Queen Seeds, Euphoria invites you to be part of our community, whether you are cannabis connoisseur or just cannabis curious. Enjoy the lounge, tour the grow, take a rip, or take a selfie; whatever it is that brings you to Euphoria. Where every night is an opportunity to make new friends, create lasting memories, and immerse yourself in the best of Bangkok’s nightlife. For the latest event information, reservations, and more, Follow them on LINE https://lin.ee/lZF9wNI or visit https://www.facebook.com/EuphoriaBangkok.

Press Release