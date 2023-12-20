BWH Hotels signs Best Western Hotel at Jomtien Beach, Pattaya

PHOTO: BWH Hotels

BWH Hotels (BWH), the leading global hospitality network comprising WorldHotels™, Best Western® Hotels & Resorts, and SureStay® Hotels, has continued the rapid expansion of its portfolio in Thailand with the signing of the Best Western Jomtien Beach Pattaya, a brand-new midscale hotel which is being constructed just steps from the golden sands of Jomtien Beach.

Just a short drive from the vibrant streets of Pattaya and approximately 2.5 hours from Bangkok, Best Western Jomtien Beach Pattaya is set to become a destination of choice for a wide range of guests, including residents planning weekend breaks and international travellers seeking beachfront vacations.

Upon completion, this contemporary hotel will feature 200 rooms with modern amenities and panoramic sea views.

The property’s convenient location will give travellers access to an amazing array of leisure activities, from the shopping malls and famous nightlife of Pattaya to the world-class water parks, 18-hole golf courses, local wineries and cultural wonders that can be discovered all along this stretch of coastline. And of course, Jomtien Beach sets the stage for daytime relaxation, water sports, sunset drinks, and evening meals. Excellent transport links, including a direct highway from Bangkok and Suvarnabhumi Airport, make the hotel easy to access, and U-Tapao-Rayong-Pattaya International Airport is just a short drive away.

“Pattaya, and the entire Eastern Seaboard, is one of Asia’s most dynamic tourism destinations. Blessed with natural beauty, long sandy beaches, a wealth of attractions and easily accessible for both domestic and international travellers, it is little wonder that this compelling region has grown to become one of Thailand’s most popular places to visit. With its prime beachfront location, Best Western Jomtien Beach Pattaya is sure to become a popular choice for our guests,” said Olivier Berrivin, Vice President – APAC, BWH Hotels.

Best Western Jomtien Beach Pattaya joins BWH’s expanding portfolio of properties in Thailand, which currently comprises 20 operating hotels and resorts, with many more in the pipeline. It will complement the group’s two existing properties in the Pattaya area: Best Western Plus Nexen, Pattaya, and Sanctuary Resort Pattaya, BW Signature Collection®.

For more information about BWH, please visit www.bwhhotels.com.

Press Release