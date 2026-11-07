Football, badminton, chairball unite Phuket, Krabi hotel teams

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: November 7, 2026, 11:47 AM
3 minutes read
Football, badminton, chairball unite Phuket, Krabi hotel teams

More than 500 associates from 13 Marriott hotels across Phuket and Krabi took part in Andaman Sports Day 2026, Marriott International’s annual celebration of teamwork, wellbeing and its people-first culture.

The event gave associates a chance to connect outside work, build relationships and look after their physical and mental wellbeing through sport.

Alongside the friendly competition, the day encouraged collaboration, strengthened connections between properties and celebrated the diverse community that makes Marriott International one team.

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Across a range of sports, associates showed teamwork, determination, inclusion and sportsmanship. Together they underlined the importance of supporting one another and creating a strong sense of belonging across the Marriott community.

Teams competing at Andaman Sports Day 2026 in Phuket

“The annual Andaman Marriott Sports Day is a powerful reflection of what it means to be one team at Marriott International,” said Daryn Hudson, chair of Marriott Thailand Business Council.

“Bringing together more than 500 associates from across Phuket and Krabi gives us the opportunity to strengthen relationships, celebrate wellbeing and build connections that go far beyond the competition,” Hudson said.

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“Our associates are at the heart of everything we do, and events like this reinforce the sense of belonging, teamwork and shared purpose that makes our Marriott community so special,” he added.

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Leaders from Marriott hotels in Phuket and Krabi line up for a group photo at Andaman Sports Day 2026
Hotel leaders at Andaman Sports Day 2026, named from left in the list below

Pictured, from left:

  1. The Naka Island, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Phuket: Nils Minken, general manager
  2. Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa, Nai Yang Beach: Dieter Ruckenbauer, general manager
  3. Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort: Sarawut Hmadsatool, director of engineering (representing Daryn Hudson, general manager)
  4. Veranda Resort Phuket, Autograph Collection: Hamza Cofi, general manager
  5. Le Méridien Phuket Mai Khao Beach Resort: Jirarat Ninpradub, general manager
  6. Phulay Bay, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve: Ruby Garcia, general manager
  7. Courtyard by Marriott Phuket Chalong Bay Resort and JW Marriott Phuket Chalong Bay Resort & Spa: Orawan Breitschaft, acting hotel manager
  8. Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa, Nai Yang Beach: Billy Costoglou, director of operations
  9. Courtyard by Marriott Phuket Town: Pamela Ong Cheng Gaik, general manager
  10. Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach and Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach Resort: Trevor May, multi-property general manager
  11. Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach Resort: Patrick Smekens, hotel manager
  12. Renaissance Phuket Resort & Spa: Libor Secka, general manager

Sports competition results

  • Chairball (female): champion: Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach Resort; first runner-up: Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach; second runner-up: Le Méridien Phuket Beach Resort.
  • Volleyball (mixed): champion: Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach Resort; first runner-up: JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa; second runner-up: Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort.
  • Badminton (men’s doubles): champion: Le Méridien Phuket Beach Resort; first runner-up: Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach; second runner-up: Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Nai Yang Beach.
  • Badminton (women’s doubles): champion: JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa; first runner-up: Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach Resort; second runner-up: Phulay Bay, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve.
  • Badminton (mixed doubles): champion: JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa; first runner-up: Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Nai Yang Beach; second runner-up: Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach.
  • Football (men’s): champion: Le Méridien Phuket Beach Resort; first runner-up: JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa; second runner-up: The Naka Island, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Phuket.

Overall championship standings

JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa was crowned overall champion of Andaman Sports Day 2026. Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach Resort finished as first runner-up and Le Méridien Phuket Beach Resort as second runner-up.

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Winning team at Andaman Sports Day 2026

The overall standings were:

  1. JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa – Overall champion
  2. Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach Resort – First runner-up
  3. Le Méridien Phuket Beach Resort – Second runner-up
  4. Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach
  5. Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Nai Yang Beach
  6. The Naka Island, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Phuket
  7. Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort
  8. Renaissance Phuket Resort & Spa
  9. Le Méridien Phuket Mai Khao Beach Resort
  10. Veranda Resort Phuket, Autograph Collection
  11. Courtyard by Marriott Phuket Town
  12. Phulay Bay, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve
  13. Courtyard by Marriott Phuket Chalong Bay Resort

For Marriott International, Andaman Sports Day 2026 was a celebration of the people behind the company. It brought associates together through shared experiences, camaraderie and a strong sense of belonging.

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Each hotel competed for the championship, but the company says the true spirit of the day lay in the camaraderie and shared experiences built along the way.

It sees this as a reflection of Marriott International’s commitment to associate wellbeing and its One Team culture.

Associates celebrating at Andaman Sports Day 2026

Hotel team at Andaman Sports Day 2026 in Phuket

Marriott associates gathered at Andaman Sports Day 2026

Press release

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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: November 7, 2026, 11:47 AM
3 minutes read
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.
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