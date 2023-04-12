Places to watch sunset in Bangkok

PHOTO via Unsplash

Sunset in Bangkok is a magical time when the sky transforms into a canvas painted with hues of orange, pink, and gold. As the bustling city starts to wind down and the evening lights begin to twinkle, capturing the perfect sunset moment becomes a cherished experience for locals and tourists alike. The best time to witness these stunning sunsets in Bangkok is around 6:30 PM during the dry season, which runs from November to February, when the skies are generally clearer and the weather is more pleasant.

In this article, we will take you on a journey to explore some of the most iconic and picturesque spots in Bangkok to enjoy mesmerizing sunsets. From ancient temples to modern rooftop bars, and from serene riversides to sky-high observation decks, you will find a diverse range of locations to experience the enchanting beauty of Bangkok’s sunsets. So, get ready to bask in the warm glow of the setting sun and create unforgettable memories with your loved ones.

Wat Arun

Address: 158 Thanon Wang Doem, Wat Arun, Bangkok Yai, Bangkok 10600

Opening hours: daily, 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Wat Arun, also known as the Temple of Dawn, is a visually stunning riverside temple in Bangkok. This architectural marvel, with its distinctive prang (spire) adorned with colorful porcelain, provides a remarkable backdrop for those seeking to enjoy a picturesque sunset in the city. Situated on the west bank of the Chao Phraya River, the temple offers a unique vantage point for watching the sun setting over the water, casting a warm glow on the intricate facade of Wat Arun.

One of the best ways to appreciate the sunset at Wat Arun is from the opposite side of the river. Numerous riverside restaurants and bars offer a front-row seat to this enchanting spectacle, allowing you to unwind with a meal or drink while admiring the breathtaking view. Alternatively, you can opt for a leisurely boat cruise along the Chao Phraya River during sunset, providing an unobstructed panorama of the temple and its surroundings.

Regardless of your chosen vantage point, the sight of the sun setting behind Wat Arun creates a magical atmosphere that is hard to forget. The temple’s silhouette, framed by the vibrant colors of the sky, makes for a captivating scene that captures the essence of Bangkok’s beauty. This iconic location offers a truly memorable sunset experience, making it an essential stop for any visitor to the city.

Chao Phraya River

The Chao Phraya River, often referred to as the “River of Kings,” is a significant waterway in Thailand that flows through the heart of Bangkok, connecting the city to the Gulf of Thailand. Steeped in history and cultural significance, the Chao Phraya River is not only an essential lifeline for transportation and trade but also a scenic backdrop for some of the most iconic landmarks and attractions in Bangkok. As the sun sets, the river comes alive with a magical play of colors, offering a unique and unforgettable experience for those seeking to witness the beauty of a Bangkok sunset.

One of the best ways to enjoy the sunset along the Chao Phraya River is by embarking on a leisurely boat cruise. As you glide along the calm waters, you can marvel at the stunning views of the city’s skyline, historic temples, and modern buildings that line the riverbanks. The golden rays of the setting sun reflecting off the water create a mesmerizing atmosphere, perfect for capturing memorable photographs or simply soaking in the serene ambiance.

Several companies offer sunset cruises along the Chao Phraya River, providing a range of options to cater to different preferences and budgets. From luxury dinner cruises to more affordable long-tail boat rides, you can choose the experience that best suits your needs. As you sail into the twilight, savor the enchanting sights and sounds of Bangkok, and let the captivating charm of the Chao Phraya River imbue your evening with unforgettable memories.

King Power Mahanakhon

Address: 114 1 Naradhiwas Rajanagarindra Rd, Silom, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500

Opening hours: 10:00 AM – 12:00 AM

King Power Mahanakhon, an iconic architectural marvel in Bangkok, stands as one of the city’s tallest buildings, reaching a soaring height of 314 meters. This remarkable skyscraper comprises a mixed-use development, including luxury residences, an upscale hotel, and the much-acclaimed Mahanakhon SkyWalk. As a premier destination for those seeking breathtaking views of Bangkok’s skyline, King Power Mahanakhon offers a truly unforgettable sunset experience.

At the heart of this captivating experience is the Mahanakhon SkyWalk, a glass-floored observation deck on the 78th floor. Here, visitors can enjoy a bird’s eye view of the city as the sun sets, casting a warm glow over the urban landscape. The transition from day to night brings a mesmerizing display of colors as the city lights begin to twinkle, creating a magical atmosphere. With both indoor and outdoor viewing areas, the Mahanakhon SkyWalk ensures a comfortable and awe-inspiring experience for all visitors.

To elevate your sunset experience at King Power Mahanakhon, the building also houses a stylish rooftop bar called Mahanakhon Bangkok Skybar, on the 76th floor, where you can unwind and admire the panoramic city views. The bar offers a selection of expertly crafted cocktails, fine wines, and a variety of refreshing beverages, catering to diverse tastes. As you sip on your favorite drink and enjoy the gentle breeze, the stunning sunset serves as the perfect backdrop for an unforgettable evening in the heart of Bangkok.

The Roof 38th Bar @ Mode Sathorn Hotel

Located on the 38th floor of Mode Sathorn Hotel, this rooftop bar offers a breathtaking view of Bangkok’s skyline as the sun sets, creating a mesmerizing atmosphere.

Golden Mount Temple (Wat Saket)

Golden Mount Temple, or Wat Saket, is a striking historical temple situated atop an artificial hill in the heart of Bangkok. This remarkable destination presents an unrivaled opportunity for sunset enthusiasts to witness the sun setting over the city’s skyline. To reach the top, visitors ascend a 318-step spiral staircase surrounded by lush greenery and the calming sounds of bells and gongs, setting the stage for the breathtaking panoramic view that awaits at the summit.

Upon reaching the peak, you will find the gleaming gold chedi of Wat Saket, a sacred Buddhist site housing a relic of the Buddha. From this vantage point, a 360-degree view of Bangkok’s cityscape unfolds, showcasing a diverse mix of ancient temples and modern skyscrapers. As the sun sets, the sky transforms into a canvas of warm colors that reflect off the gold chedi, creating a mesmerizing scene.

The serene atmosphere of Golden Mount Temple, combined with its spectacular view, makes it an ideal spot for watching the sunset and soaking in Bangkok’s beauty. This location not only offers a tranquil sunset experience but also provides a glimpse into the city’s rich cultural heritage, making it a must-visit destination for those seeking unforgettable memories in the City of Angels.

Follow us on :













These are just a few of the many great locations to take in the spectacular sunsets that Bangkok has to offer. Enjoy the serene moments as the day turns into night and the city lights begin to sparkle.

If you like want to unwind and enjoy the city views while also sipping drinks and cocktails, check out our list of rooftop bars in Bangkok with stunning views, and relaxing vibes.