WORPT app lets tourists spend crypto in Thailand via PromptPay, Visa Prepaid Card

International tourists can now spend crypto in Thailand through WORPT, a new app that converts cryptocurrency into Thai baht for everyday payments via Thai QR PromptPay. WORPT has officially launched under the Tourist DigiPay Regulatory Sandbox.

The app aims to grow its user base among international tourists, with a projected 150,000 active users. WORPT projects that about 15 billion baht in digital asset purchasing power will be converted into baht and channelled into Thailand’s tourism sector and wider economy over 18 months.

The team also expects the app to create opportunities to distribute about 1.95 billion baht in income to local businesses and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) over the 18-month participation period.

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How the Tourist DigiPay sandbox works

The Tourist DigiPay Regulatory Sandbox is overseen by Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). It lets digital asset business operators test cryptocurrency-to-baht conversion services over an 18-month period.

International tourists can then use the converted funds to pay for goods and services in Thailand through licensed electronic money (e-Money) service providers, subject to regulatory requirements and safeguards.

The initiative aims to promote the practical use of financial technology and innovation in the real economy, create extra income for Thai businesses and support the growth of Thailand’s tourism industry. It also places importance on service standards, transaction monitoring and measures to prevent risks linked to digital assets, so that participating services stay within the regulatory framework.

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The WORPT launch fits the sandbox’s aim under the SEC’s framework: channelling purchasing power from digital assets into the real economy through conversion into baht.

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Thailand’s Ministry of Finance has estimated that if about 35 million international tourists spend an extra 5,000 baht each, the initiative could generate about 170 to 175 billion baht in economic circulation. That money would spread income to businesses and tourism operators across Thailand.

WORPT was jointly developed by Waan Exchange Co., Ltd. (Waanx), a licensed digital asset exchange and digital asset broker regulated by the SEC, and Wipay Co., Ltd. (Wipay), a licensed e-Money service provider regulated by the Bank of Thailand (BOT).

The partnership brings together expertise in digital assets and payment systems. The result is one service covering the whole process, from converting cryptocurrency into baht to paying for goods and services in Thailand.

Waanx received SEC approval on September 25, 2026, to take part in the Tourist DigiPay Regulatory Sandbox for 18 months. Under the framework, tourists can use the converted funds for payments in Thailand through e-Money service providers, in line with the prescribed requirements and safeguards.

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The sandbox project brings together local licensed partners and global players, including Tether, the issuer of USDT, which WORPT describes as the world’s largest stablecoin. The aim is to give digital assets real-world use.

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Converting cryptocurrency into Thai baht

Pavin Jittiwongsamarn, founder of Wipay Co., Ltd., said WORPT closes a gap for tourists who hold cryptocurrency but can’t easily spend it in Thailand.

“Thailand has strong advantages in both tourism and digital payment infrastructure, particularly Thai QR PromptPay. However, international tourists who hold cryptocurrencies still face limitations when it comes to using these assets for everyday spending. WORPT bridges this gap by connecting digital assets with real-world spending.

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“Tourists can use the Thai baht balance in their e-Wallet to make payments via Thai QR PromptPay or Visa Prepaid Card without the need for a Thai bank account. Meanwhile, merchants receive payments in Thai baht as usual, without having to accept cryptocurrencies directly or bear the risks associated with price volatility. This helps channel purchasing power from cryptocurrency holders around the world into Thailand’s economy.”

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As part of its market expansion plan, WORPT wants to grow its user base among tourists from countries and regions with strong digital asset ownership and adoption. Key target markets are South Korea, Japan, the Middle East and Southeast Asia. The team aims to reach digitally engaged tourists and keep bringing new purchasing power into Thailand’s tourism sector.

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Leon Sing Foong, director of the board of Waan Exchange Co., Ltd. (Waanx), spoke about the direction of the digital asset industry. He said cryptocurrencies are moving beyond assets that are mainly held or traded, towards wider real-world uses.

He described WORPT as one example of how innovation can connect digital assets with everyday economic activity. In his view, it shows the room to expand the practical use of cryptocurrency beyond trading and investment.

The official launch event also featured a panel discussion titled “The New Era of Crypto-Powered Spending and the Future of Digital Payments”. Pavin and Foong were joined by Voralak Tulaphorn, chief marketing officer at The Mall Group, and Boonyavee Phlayphan, Thailand/Indochina country manager at Tether.

The panellists shared their views on spending digital assets through conversion into baht, the opportunities for businesses and the future of digital payments in Thailand.

WORPT is now available to international tourists. The app can be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play Store for use within the scope of the Tourist DigiPay Regulatory Sandbox.

For more on the app and its services, visit the WORPT website or follow WORPT on social media: Facebook (WORPT), Instagram and TikTok (@worpt_official), and VK and Telegram (@worptofficial).

*Digital assets carry risk, including price volatility, and WORPT’s services are offered within the scope of the SEC’s Tourist DigiPay Regulatory Sandbox.

Press release