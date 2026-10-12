The industry has voted: UF AWARDS APAC 2026 winners are here
The top B2B and B2C firms to do business with across Asia, officially recognised
This story is about success and competition. Fintech and online trading are the ultimate battlegrounds, where innovation, trade execution and razor-sharp spreads decide who wins the market and who is left behind.
That was also the theme of this year’s UF AWARDS APAC 2026 ceremony. October 8 was an auspicious day for many iFX EXPO Asia attendees, as the industry selected the ‘best’ and ‘most trusted’ in the business region-wide.
As some of the most credible and sought-after titles in online trading and fintech, the UF AWARDS APAC validate the brands and companies whose products and services fill a real gap in the industry.
Winners are decided solely by an open vote, with market participants including traders, partners, and institutional and individual players casting their ballots.
These voters know each brand’s products and services well, which is why their vote carries significant weight. With nominees drawn from across the entire industry spectrum in the Asia-Pacific region, the UF AWARDS APAC serve as an accurate quality gauge for FX and fintech businesses.
The ceremony was held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in Hong Kong. It brought together thought leaders, prominent personalities and innovators whose ambitious products, services and vision shape the fintech space.
Meet the winners
Vetted by public vote, the UF AWARDS APAC 2026 winners are:
Broker awards
|Winner
|Award
|EBC FINANCIAL GROUP
|Best Broker APAC
|FXPRO
|Most Transparent Broker APAC
|HANTEC FINANCIAL
|Most Trusted Broker APAC
|MH MARKETS
|Best CFD Broker APAC
|ZFX
|Best Trading Conditions APAC
|INFINOX
|Best Loyalty Programme APAC
|TITAN FX
|Best Customer Experience APAC
|M4MARKETS
|Best Trade Execution APAC
|VERSUS TRADE
|Best ECN/STP Broker APAC
|TRADINGPRO
|Best Customer Support APAC
|MEGA FUSION
|Best IB/Affiliate Programme APAC
|CONNEXTFX
|Fastest Growing Broker APAC
|BITGET
|Best Multi-Asset Technology Platform APAC
B2B Awards
|Winner
|Award
|CTRADER
|Best Trading Platform APAC
|MATCH-PRIME
|Best B2B Liquidity Provider APAC
|CENTROID SOLUTIONS
|Best Bridge Provider APAC
|CENTROID SOLUTIONS
|Best CRM Software Provider APAC
|PLAEE
|Best Prediction Markets Technology Provider APAC
|KANGAROO IT SOLUTIONS
|Best All-in-One Brokerage Solution APAC
|BROKERPILOT
|Best Risk Tech Support APAC
|BROKERPILOT
|Best Scalable Risk Monitoring Solution APAC
|UPTECH
|Best Technology Provider APAC
|EDAMAME
|Best AI-Powered Gold Trading Solution APAC
|UTIP
|Most Data-Rich CRM APAC
Proof of work
Reaching the voting stage and winning a title is a significant achievement for any nominee seeking recognition in Asia-Pacific. Beyond the spotlight, a UF AWARD APAC delivers region-wide honour and prestige.
Each title represents an unequivocal choice made by hundreds of people who put their trust in a specific brand. This kind of validation outlasts passing market trends, creating an unshakeable bond between a brand and its audience.
Looking into the future
The organisers thank everyone who made the 2026 edition of the UF AWARDS APAC a success. From nominees to voters and winners, everyone played a part in the run-up to the vote and the announcement of the winners.
With the ceremony over, the industry’s attention now turns to the UF AWARDS MEA 2027. Stay tuned for updates on the nomination round, and be sure to nominate your brand for a MEA title.
Press release