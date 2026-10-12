The industry has voted: UF AWARDS APAC 2026 winners are here

This story is about success and competition. Fintech and online trading are the ultimate battlegrounds, where innovation, trade execution and razor-sharp spreads decide who wins the market and who is left behind.

That was also the theme of this year’s UF AWARDS APAC 2026 ceremony. October 8 was an auspicious day for many iFX EXPO Asia attendees, as the industry selected the ‘best’ and ‘most trusted’ in the business region-wide.

As some of the most credible and sought-after titles in online trading and fintech, the UF AWARDS APAC validate the brands and companies whose products and services fill a real gap in the industry.

Winners are decided solely by an open vote, with market participants including traders, partners, and institutional and individual players casting their ballots.

These voters know each brand’s products and services well, which is why their vote carries significant weight. With nominees drawn from across the entire industry spectrum in the Asia-Pacific region, the UF AWARDS APAC serve as an accurate quality gauge for FX and fintech businesses.

The ceremony was held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in Hong Kong. It brought together thought leaders, prominent personalities and innovators whose ambitious products, services and vision shape the fintech space.

Meet the winners

Vetted by public vote, the UF AWARDS APAC 2026 winners are:

Broker awards

Winner Award EBC FINANCIAL GROUP Best Broker APAC FXPRO Most Transparent Broker APAC HANTEC FINANCIAL Most Trusted Broker APAC MH MARKETS Best CFD Broker APAC ZFX Best Trading Conditions APAC INFINOX Best Loyalty Programme APAC TITAN FX Best Customer Experience APAC M4MARKETS Best Trade Execution APAC VERSUS TRADE Best ECN/STP Broker APAC TRADINGPRO Best Customer Support APAC MEGA FUSION Best IB/Affiliate Programme APAC CONNEXTFX Fastest Growing Broker APAC BITGET Best Multi-Asset Technology Platform APAC

B2B Awards

Winner Award CTRADER Best Trading Platform APAC MATCH-PRIME Best B2B Liquidity Provider APAC CENTROID SOLUTIONS Best Bridge Provider APAC CENTROID SOLUTIONS Best CRM Software Provider APAC PLAEE Best Prediction Markets Technology Provider APAC KANGAROO IT SOLUTIONS Best All-in-One Brokerage Solution APAC BROKERPILOT Best Risk Tech Support APAC BROKERPILOT Best Scalable Risk Monitoring Solution APAC UPTECH Best Technology Provider APAC EDAMAME Best AI-Powered Gold Trading Solution APAC UTIP Most Data-Rich CRM APAC

Proof of work

Reaching the voting stage and winning a title is a significant achievement for any nominee seeking recognition in Asia-Pacific. Beyond the spotlight, a UF AWARD APAC delivers region-wide honour and prestige.

Each title represents an unequivocal choice made by hundreds of people who put their trust in a specific brand. This kind of validation outlasts passing market trends, creating an unshakeable bond between a brand and its audience.

Looking into the future

The organisers thank everyone who made the 2026 edition of the UF AWARDS APAC a success. From nominees to voters and winners, everyone played a part in the run-up to the vote and the announcement of the winners.

With the ceremony over, the industry’s attention now turns to the UF AWARDS MEA 2027. Stay tuned for updates on the nomination round, and be sure to nominate your brand for a MEA title.

Press release