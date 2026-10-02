Trade War 2026: what it is and its impact on financial market

The year 2026 marks another year when global financial markets continue to face uncertainty from geopolitical factors, trade policies, and constantly shifting economic conditions. The impact of conflicts in the Middle East, which have contributed to surging energy prices, is significant enough to prompt international financial institutions to closely monitor risks to global economic growth.

Furthermore, the already fragile economic environment must now withstand a secondary shock: the “Trade War.” Once mere political rhetoric, it has escalated into tangible tariff measures and may act as another factor significantly impacting supply chains across multiple regions.

Amidst these continuous economic storms, investors might consider reviewing risk factors and portfolio management approaches to align with their acceptable risk levels, whilst adopting a more flexible portfolio allocation strategy. This serves as a guideline for managing risk and identifying opportunities within alternative asset classes.

This article delves into the background and timeline of the latest trade war, as well as presenting scenarios and factors that may affect various asset classes, serving as supplementary information for consideration when navigating market volatility.

Update: “Trade War 2026” status and timeline of market-shaking events

If we wish to understand the reasons behind the volatile movements of equities, commodities like oil, and alternative assets like gold, studying the origins and key events that have unfolded may provide additional useful information. The current trade war is no longer confined to giants like the United States and China; the conflict has spread to allies and primary trading partners worldwide, directly impacting supply chain costs.

Therefore, there is a selected timeline of crucial events carrying significant weight for financial markets to illustrate the impact on instruments available on the XM platform, as follows:

Event 1: The initial shockwave: In 2025, the US began implementing tariff measures against several trading partners, specifically for imports from neighbouring allies and primary partners, Canada and Mexico. This policy sent direct shockwaves through the automotive industry and energy sector price trajectories, while also causing volatility in the currencies of trading partners.

Event 2: Short-lived hope: Moving to early 2026, the US Supreme Court ruled that the invocation of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) did not grant the President the authority to impose import tariffs. Global equity markets rallied on the positive news; however, this optimism was fleeting.

Event 3: Retaliation via Section 301: The US invoked Section 301 regarding the enforcement of import bans on goods produced with forced labour. Consequently, some investors may consider scaling back investments in risk assets and pivoting to increase their gold holdings to diversify risk.

Event 4: Massive market sell-off: Canada announced retaliatory measures against US goods valued at US$27.6 billion, occurring amidst pressure on risk assets, including US equity indices.

Event 5: Global expansion: In July 2026, the US implemented measures under Section 301 against 60 economies concerning the enforcement of import bans on goods produced with forced labour, with specified rates varying according to the conditions of each economy. Such measures may increase trade costs for certain product categories, with details dependent on the product type and stipulated conditions.

Event 6: Further retaliation: The US applied Section 338 additionally, imposing tariffs of up to 50% on select goods from Canada. These stringent regulations have confused shipping routes and cross-border trade.

From the selected examples, it is evident that the trade war is not merely about protectionism between governments, but rather represents the “inflation of production and transport costs” for every business globally. If costs rise, it could affect corporate earnings, which may subsequently become a factor pressuring equity indices.

Conversely, amidst volatile market conditions, some investors might consider seeking alternative assets that are likely to attract interest for risk diversification, with gold being one of the frequently mentioned assets. These phenomena reflect how political conflicts may affect the prices and volatility of different assets in varying ways.

Section 301: The turning point establishing a “Permanent Tariff Structure”

Some investors may not have yet evaluated the risks of this situation and might hope this trade war is merely a temporary negotiating tactic, as seen previously. In reality, our world is entering an era characterised by a trend of tariff measures that may have long-term effects on trade structures.

The critical turning point distinguishing this conflict is the US government’s application of Section 301 as a tool to launch investigations into trading partners, focusing specifically on “excess capacity” impacting domestic industries. The concerning aspect of invoking Section 301 is that once tariffs are implemented, the legal process required for their removal is highly complex and time-consuming. This may force businesses to adjust their supply chains and operating costs over the long term.

The shockwaves of Section 301: Which assets might be affected?

In planning to navigate this tariff structure, traders might consider analysing which asset classes the increased costs are likely to impact. This understanding can then be applied to instruments on investment platforms and used to supplement market monitoring and risk assessment.

Equity indices and individual equities: Inflated supply chain costs will directly erode the profit margins of multinational corporations. Consequently, large-cap indices like the S&P 500 (US500Cash) or technology stocks may face pressure from market concerns regarding earnings trends.

Currency markets: Currencies of nations targeted by tariffs may face pressure, depending on the scale of the measures and other economic factors. Concurrently, market volatility may be a factor prompting investors to consider diversifying risk into alternative currencies such as the Swiss Franc (CHF) or the Japanese Yen (JPY), as these are currencies the market frequently monitors during periods of uncertainty. However, price trajectories may also be influenced by other factors.

Crude oil: Higher tariffs typically precipitate a deceleration in economic activity and international trade, which could pressure oil demand.

Gold: Amidst trade uncertainty and the prospect of more expensive goods due to import taxes, gold is one of the assets the market frequently monitors when uncertainty increases.

The risk of economic stagnation and inflation

Before considering response strategies, a key issue that analysts and fund managers are paying attention to is the risk of stagflation, a condition where economic growth slows down (stagnation) alongside rising inflation.

The mechanism making the 2026 trade war particularly alarming—and distinct from historical precedents (such as the Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act of the 1930s), is that these tariffs effectively function as a “consumer tax.” Import tax costs may be partially passed on to goods prices, depending on market structures and cost pass-through.

This could act as a catalyst accelerating supply-side inflation. Simultaneously, international trade, which may decelerate due to tax retaliation, is likely to affect the manufacturing and employment sectors, potentially pressuring overall global economic growth.

Returning to the example of the Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act of the 1930s: some readers may wonder why current events are frequently compared to this specific historical crisis. The relevance lies in the fact that, during that era, the US decided to implement massive import tariffs to protect domestic industry.

This policy is viewed by some economists and historians as one of the factors that exacerbated the contraction of global trade during the Great Depression. This is one of the reasons for the comparison, illustrating that the currently intensifying protectionist trade policies share certain similarities with historical events. This reflects economic risk factors that may be rising compared to recent decades.

Therefore, if stagflation does materialise, such a condition could pose challenges to the implementation of monetary policy and may increase the volatility of long-term fixed-income instruments. This is why caution is essential when considering long-term fixed-income assets, as they may face pressure from interest rate and inflation trends under such conditions.

Preparation plans: Three trade war scenarios

Recognising the macroeconomic risks poised to create shockwaves across all sectors underscores the critical importance of proactive planning. They have summarised and assessed the trajectory of the trade war into three scenarios to serve as supplementary information for assessing the overall picture, as follows:

Scenario 1: Protracted negotiations

Situation: If Section 301 tariff measures are protracted, the market may face high volatility, whilst international financial institutions might consider downgrading economic growth forecasts.

Assets the market may monitor: Gold, short-term fixed-income instruments, energy equities, and emerging market assets, with directions depending on individual market conditions.

Factors to exercise caution over: Growth-oriented technology stocks, which may face pressure from semiconductor industry tensions and rising supply chain costs.

Scenario 2: Global escalation

Situation: If trading partners retaliate strictly with tariffs, supply chains could be affected. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) may rise whilst the economy slows down, which could lead to a correction in market asset prices.

Assets the market may monitor: Gold might attract interest as a risk diversification asset. Inflation-linked bonds may be monitored if inflation expectations rise, along with certain commodities that could see price increases due to tight supply.

Factors to exercise caution over: Growth stocks may face selling pressure if central banks are constrained in cutting interest rates, and long-term fixed-income instruments may carry risks from inflation volatility.

Scenario 3: Rapid resolution

Situation: If trade negotiations reach an agreement and tariff measures are reduced, the market may become more risk-on.

Assets the market may monitor: Growth stocks, cyclical stocks, and emerging market equities may tend to recover in line with a relaxed investment climate.

Factors to exercise caution over: Gold and defensive equities may face selling pressure, as investors might increase their allocation to risk assets.

It is important to emphasise that all provided data and scenarios constitute an analysis and assessment of economic conditions for supplementary informational purposes, and do not represent investment advice. Investments carry risks, as geopolitical factors and economic policies are volatile and subject to change. Investors should thoroughly study information and carefully manage risks before making investment decisions.

Driving trade war strategies with a trader-preferred platform

When restructuring a portfolio to navigate a global economic crisis, selecting a platform that offers various financial instruments and trading tools is as critical as data analysis. The global-standard XM platform is designed to meet the needs of traders across all market conditions, particularly during the high volatility characteristic of a trade war.

Diversifying risk with a variety of instruments: XM offers over 1,400 tradable instruments, with products and service conditions varying depending on the entity and region.

Cutting-edge application: Trade anywhere and manage everything via a user-friendly application. Execute orders, deposit/withdraw funds, and access real-time economic news rapidly, equipped with a stable processing system that supports efficient usage. However, order execution and the prices received may be affected by market conditions and volatility during major news releases.

Capital management tools: XM’s tiered deposit bonus, up to US$5,000, can be calculated into Equity according to specified terms, helping to increase trading flexibility. Negative balance protection measures may be available subject to the terms and the servicing entity.

Testing strategies without initial capital: demo account to understand trading mechanisms before deciding to use real funds, subject to XM’s terms and conditions. Eligible clients may participate in specified promotions or use ato understand trading mechanisms before deciding to use real funds, subject to XM’s terms and conditions.

Amidst an investment battlefield fraught with challenges and uncertainty, having a trading platform provider to help support your portfolio management is an advantage. Committed to presenting trading products and services according to specified terms, XM has ascended to become a platform chosen by over 20 million investors across 190 countries worldwide.

This trust is further validated by winning the “Best Customer Service 2026” award from the global magazine CFI.co, alongside the “Best Market Research and Education 2026” award from Global Brands Magazine. This success stems from adherence to the “Big. Fair. Human.” business philosophy. All these factors serve as a vital foundation, supporting you in navigating your portfolio through every economic storm and advancing toward your investment goals with confidence.

Disclaimer: The content of this article is for informational and educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice.

Risk Warning: Trading leveraged products such as CFDs and other financial assets carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. It may result in the loss of your entire capital. Please ensure that you fully understand all associated risks and consider your investment objectives and experience level before deciding to invest.

Please note that available products may vary depending on the specific XM entity. For more information, please visit the official XM website.

Investment opportunities with XM

Open an account. Study further product information and terms of service via the XM website. XM offers a choice of over 1,400 instruments and 10 feature-rich trading platforms, including the XM app for iOS and Android, as well as the popular MT4 and MT5 platforms. Join over 20 million clients who use XM, a multi-regulated, comprehensive All-in-One global platform. Stay informed with the latest updates by following XM on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. Visit the website for more information.

Risk warning: their services involve a significant risk and can result in the loss of your invested capital. *T&Cs apply.

Press Release