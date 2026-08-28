TIOmarkets launches mobile trading app for forex & CFD trading
TIOmarkets has introduced its new all-in-one mobile trading app, bringing account opening, funding, trading, and account management together in a single mobile experience.
As mobile trading continues to shape the financial markets, traders increasingly expect to manage their accounts directly from their smartphones. The TIOmarkets Trading app provides a mobile trading platform where new and existing clients can register, verify their profiles, create trading accounts, fund their accounts, and access trading features from one place.
With more than 250,000 accounts opened across 170 countries, TIOmarkets has established an international presence. The new app expands its mobile offering by providing clients with direct access to trading tools, account services, and 24/7 customer support from their mobile devices.
Key features of the TIOmarkets trading app
The app provides access to more than 900 tradable instruments across major global asset classes. Clients can trade more than 70 currency pairs, hundreds of stock CFDs, major global indices, and metals including gold, silver, platinum, and palladium.
TradingView charting tools are also integrated into the platform without requiring a separate subscription.
Key features include:
- Fast execution: Chart-based order execution with execution times measured in milliseconds
- Advanced charting and indicators: TradingView charts with multiple timeframes, drawing tools, and technical indicators
- Risk management tools: Stop-loss and take-profit orders to help traders manage potential losses
- Real-time market data: Access to market information directly through the mobile platform
- Customizable alerts: Push notifications for opened and closed positions, margin alerts, and stop-out notifications
How the trading app simplifies mobile trading
According to TIOmarkets, the development of the mobile app was shaped by client feedback and a goal of bringing different parts of the trading experience into a single platform.
The app enables users to:
- Register and verify their accounts within the app
- Open live and demo trading accounts
- Deposit, withdraw, and transfer funds
- Analyse markets using integrated TradingView charts and technical indicators
- Place and manage trades in real time
- Monitor open positions and trading history
- Access 24/7 live chat support without leaving the app
“The TIOmarkets mobile app allows clients to complete registration, deposit funds and execute trades all within one platform,” said Stefanos Mitsi, Group CEO at TIOmarkets.
He added that the company plans to continue developing the app with additional tools and features designed to support traders in making more informed decisions.
An all-in-one mobile trading platform
One of the objectives behind the app is to address the fragmented experience that can occur when traders need to move between different platforms for account management, funding, trading, and customer support.
The TIOmarkets app brings these functions together, covering the journey from account registration and funding through to trade execution and account support.
“We rebuilt the mobile experience from the ground up,” said Andis Papageorgiou, Head of Software Engineering at TIOmarkets.
“The app removes the barrier between account management and trading functionality. Clients can now move seamlessly from registration to execution within a single app.”
Advanced TradingView charts and technical analysis tools
The mobile platform includes TradingView charting tools and technical indicators for users who want to conduct technical analysis directly from their smartphones.
Available tools include:
- 12 chart types
- 7 timeframes
- 100+ technical indicators
- 110+ drawing tools
Users can also place market orders, set pending orders, use one-click trading, access real-time pricing, and manage their trading activity through the mobile interface.
Account management for live and demo accounts
The app integrates account management functions alongside its trading features.
Users interested in CFD trading across forex, indices, commodities, stocks, and cryptocurrencies can register directly through the app and access a dedicated client area.
From there, users can:
- Open live or demo accounts
- Complete identity verification
- Make deposits and withdrawals
- Transfer funds between eligible accounts
- Monitor their account activity
Trading conditions and account options
Through the app, TIOmarkets offers raw spreads starting from 0.0 pips on eligible account types, commission-free options, and fast order execution.
Available account types include:
- Standard
- Raw
- VIP Black
- Nano
- Investment
Trading conditions, minimum deposits, spreads, commissions, and other requirements may vary depending on the selected account type.
Mobile security features
Security was also a consideration during the development of the app, particularly as users can manage accounts and trading activity directly from their mobile devices.
“Security is built into the core of our mobile trading app, not added as an extra layer,” said Savvas Mallas, Head of IT at TIOmarkets.
“We’ve implemented biometric authentication, encrypted data transmission and secure session management to protect client accounts and personal information.”
According to TIOmarkets, these measures are designed to help protect account access and personal data when users interact with the platform.
How to download the TIOmarkets trading app
The TIOmarkets mobile trading and investing app is available for users who want to manage their accounts and access trading features from their smartphones.
To get started:
- Visit the TIOmarkets website and download the app.
- Register and create a trading account.
- Complete the required identity verification.
- Fund the account. Minimum deposits start from USD 20 for eligible account types and vary depending on the account selected.
New users can register directly through the app, while existing clients can log in using their current account credentials.
Risk Disclaimer: Trading on a margin involves a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. You should consider whether you understand how margin trading works and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Never deposit more than you are prepared to lose.
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