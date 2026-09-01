TIOmarkets launches Refer a Friend promotion with US$50 referral rewards

Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: September 1, 2026, 4:05 PM
2 minutes read
TIOmarkets launches Refer a Friend promotion with US$50 referral rewards | Thaiger

TIOmarkets has launched a new Refer a Friend promotion, allowing eligible clients to earn rewards when they introduce friends to the trading platform.

For every successful referral, the existing TIOmarkets client can receive a US$50 withdrawable cash reward, while the referred friend can receive a US$50 trading credit after registering and completing the qualifying requirements.

The promotion is designed to reward both sides of the referral. Eligible clients can share their unique referral link with friends, and each new referral that meets the required conditions can generate a separate reward.

US$50 for you and US$50 trading credit for your friend

The Refer a Friend promotion allows both the referrer and the new client to receive a reward.

Eligible TIOmarkets clients can receive a US$50 withdrawable cash reward for each successful referral, while the friend who joins through their unique referral link can receive a US$50 trading credit once the qualifying requirements have been met. The trading credit is applied to the account used to complete the qualifying trade.

To take part, existing clients must have an approved TIOmarkets profile and have completed identity verification. Their unique referral link can then be accessed through the TIOmarkets mobile trading app from within their profile.

The referral link can be shared directly with friends through WhatsApp, Telegram, SMS, email, QR code or other messaging platforms.

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How does a referral qualify?

To qualify for the promotion, the referred friend must be completely new to TIOmarkets and register using the existing client’s unique referral link. Anyone who has previously registered with TIOmarkets or held a live trading account is not eligible.

After registering through the referral link, the new client must meet certain requirements and conditions.

Once these requirements have been met, the applicable rewards are credited automatically to the referrer. There is no need to submit a separate reward request or manually track the referral process, as the referral link connects the new registration to the existing client and allows the platform to manage qualification and reward allocation.

“At TIOmarkets, we are always looking for practical ways to provide additional value to our clients,” said Stefanos Mitsi, CEO of TIOmarkets.

“Our Refer a Friend promotion gives existing clients the opportunity to be rewarded for introducing friends to TIOmarkets, while also giving new clients an added benefit when they get started. By crediting rewards automatically once the requirements are met, we have aimed to keep the experience simple and straightforward.”

Start referring through the TIOmarkets app

Eligible clients can get started by opening the TIOmarkets mobile trading app, logging into their account and accessing the Refer a Friend feature from their profile.

From there, they can copy their unique referral link and share it with friends who are new to TIOmarkets.

The promotion is operated by TIO Markets Ltd and is subject to regional eligibility and the full Refer a Friend terms and conditions. It is not available to clients registered with TIO Markets UK Ltd.

Explore the TIOmarkets Refer a Friend promotion.

Terms and conditions apply.

Risk warning: Trading on margin comes with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. You should consider whether you understand how margin trading works and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Never deposit more than you are prepared to lose.

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Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: September 1, 2026, 4:05 PM
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