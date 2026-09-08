How to manage risk during market volatility? Getting to know professional position management strategies

In the realm of global investing, whether navigating currency markets, equity indices, or commodities, encountering severe market swings driven by economic data releases or geopolitical tension is inevitable.

Many traders focus intensely on identifying precise entry signals but might overlook a crucial skill in risk management: planning position management when the market is volatile, or techniques for managing profit and risk when the price moves in the anticipated direction.

This article explores five techniques for risk and position management, ranging from fundamental concepts to the advanced utilisation of Average True Range (ATR) and the Volatility Index (VIX). These tools enable investors to understand risks and consider appropriate position management for various market conditions.

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Trading psychology: What causes premature profit-taking and how can it be resolved?

Novice traders frequently struggle with prematurely closing positions upon seeing minor unrealised profits. Psychologically, this stems from the fear of losing recently acquired gains. Particularly in highly volatile markets, traders feel pressured and opt to set Take Profit (TP) levels prematurely.

The most sustainable solution is not suppressing emotion, but establishing a Risk/Reward Ratio (RRR) plan—an indicator ratio comparing the expected return against potential investment risk. For example, utilising a 1:2 ratio (risking 1 unit for the opportunity to gain 2 units) or a 1:3 ratio in volatile markets.

Allowing the price to follow the trend while systematically limiting risk might effectively mitigate psychological pressure. The appropriate ratio may vary depending on individual strategies and market conditions.

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The 5 tiers of risk and return management strategies

Risk and return management approaches can be divided into five distinct levels to reduce emotional decision-making, ranging from beginner to advanced methodologies as follows:

Beginner Level: Pre-set Position Closing (Fixed Take Profit). This is one of the most straightforward methods involving a predetermined, fixed Take Profit (TP) level. When the price reaches this specific point, the system automatically closes the order.

Caveat: For example, while it may be used with an RRR of 1:2 or higher, its primary drawback is that it often forces a premature exit if the price is developing a long-term trend.

Intermediate Level: Moving the Stop Loss to the Break-Even Point (Break-even Stop) This involves moving the Stop Loss (SL) up to the initial entry price level. This might be considered when the price moves in the anticipated direction and reaches the 1R level (a distance equal to 1 times the initial risk).

Advantage: This strategy might help reduce the risk of further losses if the price retraces to the entry area, serving as a method for managing position risk, having secured the capital at 0% risk. However, moving the SL to the entry point does not guarantee the absence of losses, as trading costs and market conditions can impact the actual execution price.

Intermediate Level: Trailing the Stop Loss at a Fixed Distance (Fixed Trailing Stop) This setting automatically adjusts the Stop Loss line to trail the price as it moves positively.

Efficiency: It might be more suitable for clearly trending markets than a Fixed TP, but it has limitations and might frequently be stopped out in choppy, directionless market conditions.

Advanced Level: Partially Closing the Position (Partial Close) This is an approach to closing a “portion” of the position to manage the status and risk, allowing the remaining trading volume to run with the trend. For example, a three-step partial closing approach includes:

Phase 1: When the price reaches 1R (1:1 ratio), one might consider closing 50% of the position and moving the SL to the Break-Even Point. This approach might help reduce emotional decision-making.

Phase 2: When the price reaches 2R (1:2 ratio), one might consider closing an additional 30% of the position and moving the SL to the 1R level.

Phase 3: When the price reaches 3R or higher (1:3+ ratio), one might consider holding the remaining 20% (Let Profit Run) by potentially utilising an ATR Trailing Stop (adjusting the stop distance based on volatility) in tandem.

Professional Level: Setting a Flexible Trailing Stop Based on Actual Volatility (ATR-Based Trailing Stop) Reading up to this point, you might wonder how an ATR-based strategy differs from a Fixed Trailing Stop. The answer is that a fixed stop utilises a constant numerical distance, whereas the ATR method uses a flexible distance, referencing volatility based on the ATR. For example, one might set a distance of approximately 1.5–2 x ATR(14), which involves multiplying the average volatility of the past 14 candlesticks by 1.5 or 2. This means the stop loss distance might widen during high market volatility and compress when the market has low volatility. This approach might help reduce the likelihood of the position being closed due to short-term volatility, but results may vary depending on market conditions.

In-depth calculation formulas: ATR stop loss and ATR position sizing

The Average True Range (ATR) is a technical tool measuring the average volatility of an asset’s price, often using 14 candlesticks. Utilising a volatility-based stop is another approach to defining a stop loss in alignment with market conditions, rather than setting it at a constant numerical figure (e.g., always setting it at 20 pips). Individuals interested in quantitative trading strategies should understand the principles and limitations of various tools before application.

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ATR Stop Loss (Setting a stop loss based on volatility levels)

Example of an ATR Stop Calculation Formula: Stop Loss Distance = ATR Value x Multiplier (typically 1.0 to 2.0, though the multiplier may vary depending on the strategy)

Once the appropriate stop loss distance is determined and aligned with acceptable risk, the next step is applying “ATR Position Sizing (calculating the investment size to accord with the volatility level)”.

Example Formula for ATR Position Sizing Calculation: Contract Size = Acceptable Risk Amount / (Stop Loss Distance in pips x Value per 1 pip)

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Note: This is an educational example formula; the value per pip may vary depending on the instrument and account type.

Practical Calculation Example: Assume analysing the EUR/USD pair on a daily chart, with an ATR(14) of 80 pips. The Multiplier is set at 1.5. The stop Loss distance equals 80 x 1.5 = 120 pips. If you have a $10,000 portfolio and a 1% risk tolerance per order ($100). The contract size calculation is: $100 / (120 pips x $10) = 0.08 Lots.

This calculation method can be considered in conjunction with the Portfolio-Level Risk Cap principle. In practice, some traders might set an overall risk ceiling for open positions, such as 5–6% of the portfolio. The appropriate risk level depends on individual trading plans and risk tolerance, with the objective of serving as a framework for overall risk management.

Conversely, utilising a fixed stop loss distance, such as setting it 20 pips away from the entry point, might not align with market volatility levels during certain periods, particularly when the ATR value of a currency pair is elevated and its volatility range exceeds 20 pips.

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The volatility regime strategy: Adapting to VIX and ATR compass signals

Market behaviour is not uniform daily; applying a single strategy across all conditions guarantees failure. The Volatility Regime strategy (systematically adjusting trading approaches to align with prevailing market volatility levels) is utilised to adapt methodologies systematically.

It relies on fear indicators like the VIX (Volatility Index) alongside the ATR. Integrating the VIX with position sizing is an advanced technique that can help preserve portfolio value.

Adjusting Strategies Based on the Volatility Regime:

According to the concepts or principles used in analysing market volatility, adjusting strategies based on market conditions (Volatility Regime) can be considered as follows:

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1. Calm Conditions: For example, VIX below 15 and ATR below average.

Position Size: One might consider sizing the position according to the trading plan and acceptable risk level.

Stop Loss Distance: One might consider adjusting it to align with the volatility level.

Approaches to Consider: Fixed TP is another alternative for position management, and it should be considered alongside market conditions and trading plans.

2. Normal Conditions: For example, VIX between 15–25 and ATR at average levels.

Position Size: One might consider sizing the position according to the trading plan and acceptable risk level.

Stop Loss Distance: For example, one might consider referencing a distance of approximately 1.5 times the ATR.

Approaches to Consider: ATR Trailing Stop is another approach that can be considered for position management.

3. High Volatility Conditions: For example, VIX between 25–35 and ATR above the 90-day average.

Position Size: One might consider reducing the position size from normal levels in accordance with the risk management plan.

Stop Loss Distance: For example, one might consider referencing a distance of approximately 2 times the ATR.

Approaches to Consider: One might consider partially closing the position, such as at the 0.5R level, and consider adjusting the break-even point according to the risk management plan.

4. Extreme Volatility Conditions: For example, VIX above 35 and ATR significantly expanded.

Position Size: One might consider reducing the position size according to the risk management plan and market conditions.

Stop Loss Distance: For example, one might consider referencing a distance of approximately 2.5 times the ATR.

Approaches to Consider: One might consider temporarily reducing trading activity or exploring alternative risk management options, such as portfolio diversification, taking into account the suitability and risks of each asset.

5. Severe News Events: In some cases, the VIX may not be instantly assessable, while the ATR might expand rapidly within a short timeframe.

Position Size: One might consider reviewing the position size and risk prior to the release of major news.

Stop Loss Distance: One might consider adjusting it to align with the volatility level and risk management plan.

Approaches to Consider: One might consider adjusting or reducing positions before major news and monitoring market movements post-release before considering further trading strategies.

Integrating global strategies with a world-class platform

Applying advanced calculations and real-time trailing stops will not yield good results without a robust financial technology infrastructure. For traders wanting to study the use of quantitative tools to aid position management, utilising services from XM, as one of the world’s leading platforms, is another alternative for those currently evaluating investment platforms.

Rapid Order Execution: During severe volatility following economic data, XM’s processing architecture, which can execute up to 99.7% of orders in under 66 milliseconds, combined with a strict no-requote and no-rejection policy. This data pertains to the platform’s order execution, and investors should consider it alongside risks and market conditions.

Maximum Leverage of 1000:1: For traders operating with constrained initial capital, leverage helps users open positions with a contract value higher than the capital used for margin. However, leverage can amplify both profits and losses relative to the invested capital. The XM platform offers leverage options up to 1000:1. Higher leverage levels may increase the risk from price movements. Users should study the requirements and impacts of leverage prior to use and maintain position sizing in accordance with calculated mathematical models.

Zero Hidden Fees: To ensure precise Risk/Reward Ratio calculations, the policy of waiving hidden fees, alongside a rapid 24/7 deposit and withdrawal system, helps smooth cash flow management within the portfolio.

Liquidity Buffers: During peak ATR expansion, XM deposit bonuses, which are subject to specified terms and calculated into Equity according to relevant criteria, serve as another supplement that increases flexibility in position management during market volatility. This might provide investors with options to manage margin levels before reaching a point that could trigger a forced position closure. Investors should review the details and conditions of bonuses before using them.

Pre-Trade Market Testing: For traders seeking to practice Partial Close and Trailing Stop strategies without pressure, participating in Demo Competitions offers a skill-sharpening arena that provides real prize opportunities.

A common query among beginners wanting to start portfolio allocation is, for example: Can I start trading currency pairs with 1,000 baht, and what lot size prevents a blown account on the first trade? The answer is you can start with 1,000 baht (approximately US$30), and you can genuinely access global currency markets. However, disciplined contract size calculation is paramount.

For small portfolios, rigorous risk calculation is the ultimate defence against account liquidation. Suppose that your risk tolerance is 2-5% of the portfolio (amounting to merely US$0.60 to US$1.50 per order); you should select an appropriate account, considering types that support micro-contracts (e.g., a Micro account).

If using a Standard account, execute the minimum lot size and consistently utilise Stop Loss orders. Such planning might help investors understand position management and test trading concepts, but it does not make trading risk-free or eliminate the concern that a single volatile event will erase all your capital.

Whether you are a beginner seeking to trade gold and various instruments from a single account, or a mobile-first user looking for an intuitive and secure application, it is crucial to know how to verify authentic licenses and ensure correct regulatory oversight. This guarantees you are transacting on a genuinely reliable platform.

XM, the platform that won the Best Customer Service award in 2026 from CFI.co, is authorised and regulated by multiple leading regulatory bodies, which can be verified on its official website. It stands ready to be your trading partner towards world-class standards, with a transparent and highly efficient infrastructure. Study additional conditions and get started today.

Risk Warning: Trading leveraged products such as CFDs and other financial assets carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. It may result in the loss of your entire capital. Please ensure that you fully understand all associated risks and consider your investment objectives and experience level before deciding to invest.

Please note that bonuses, maximum leverage, and available products may vary depending on the regulated entity. Readers are advised to visit the official XM website for further information and the most up-to-date details.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Historical chart examples are provided for educational purposes only and do not constitute investment advice.

Investment opportunities with XM

You can open an account with XM today to seize the opportunity to gain more with award-winning services from leading institutions worldwide. XM offers a choice of over 1,400 instruments and 10 feature-rich trading platforms, including the XM app for iOS and Android as well as the popular MT4 and MT5 platforms.

Join 20 million clients who trust XM, a multi-regulated All-in-One World Class Broker. Enjoy instant withdrawals and stay informed by following XM on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. Visit their website for more information.

Risk warning: Their services involve a significant risk and can result in the loss of your invested capital. *T&Cs apply.

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