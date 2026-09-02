5 accounting mistakes foreign business owners make when setting up an ERP in Thailand

The ERP implementation is finished. The sales pipeline works, inventory reconciles, and the dashboards look exactly as they did in the demo. Then the seventh of the month arrives, the accountant asks for the PND 53, and someone discovers that the system, which cost several hundred thousand baht and four months of collective effort, does not produce one.

This is not a failure of the ERP software. Odoo, for instance, is a genuinely capable platform, and for a growing company in Thailand it is often the right choice: one system covering accounting, inventory, sales and payroll at a fraction of what traditional mid-market ERPs charge. The problem is narrower than that. Thai ERP projects break at the seam between the software and the Revenue Department.

1. Configuring the chart of accounts around the parent company, not Thai statutory requirements

Odoo ships a Thai fiscal localisation, and it is a real starting point. Install the l10n_th localisation, and you get a localised chart of accounts, pre-configured withholding tax rates at 1%, 3% and 5%, dedicated WHT payable accounts, and the ability to generate withholding tax certificates for suppliers. Not every ERP solution does this.

What it does not do is produce your filings. Standard ERP will not generate an official PND 3 or PND 53 form ready to submit. Getting there means exporting the data and building the form outside the system, customising reports, or commissioning a custom module.

Thai localisation components often need to be created or integrated separately, and kept updated whenever they are needed.

2. Underestimating Thailand’s tax-document formatting rules

Statutory books must be kept in Thai or accompanied by a Thai translation. Financial statements must be audited by a Thai-licensed CPA and filed with the Department of Business Development in structured XBRL. VAT returns are due by the 15th of each month, or the 23rd for online filers, whether or not the business traded that month. Withholding tax returns fall due within seven days of month-end, fifteen for online filers.

None of that appears in the demo when evaluating the software.

3. The handover gap

Most ERP implementations in Thailand are led by software companies, and they are often very good at what they do: data migration, workflow design, integrations, training. But tax configuration sits at the edge of their expertise. The accountant, usually a separate firm brought in after go-live, inherits a chart of accounts and a tax setup they had no part in designing.

Each side is doing its job correctly. The failure lives in the space between them, and the client is the only party standing in that space.

Panorama Consulting’s 2026 ERP Report found more than a quarter of organisations exceeded their implementation budgets. That counts only the money, not the two quarters of closing the month twice, once in the ERP and once in a spreadsheet, because nobody yet trusts the tax numbers.

The alternative is straightforward: the people who understand the system and the people who know Thai accounting requirements should both be involved in the implementation, not just one side of the equation. When the firm helping design the chart of accounts is also the firm filing the PP.30, the tax logic gets built the first time correctly.

Withholding tax rates are mapped to the transaction types the business actually runs, not to a generic template. And after go-live, configuration questions and compliance questions stop being two conversations with two vendors who each suspect the other.

4. Migrating poor-quality accounting data

An ERP implementation is only as reliable as the data transferred into it. Treating data migration as a purely technical exercise rather than an accounting reconciliation is one of the most consistent mistakes in this process.

Years of accounting data can contain duplicate suppliers or customers, outdated accounts, incorrect opening balances, unreconciled bank transactions, long-outstanding receivables and payables, incorrect inventory quantities, or fixed assets no longer in use. If this is transferred without review, the new ERP simply inherits the problems of the old system.

The finance team should perform a structured reconciliation of key areas before migration:

Trial balance: The closing trial balance of the old system must agree exactly with the opening balances entered into the new ERP.

Accounts payable and receivable: Supplier balances should be reconciled against supporting invoices. Old, disputed, duplicated or already-paid invoices should not be carried forward. Duplicate and inactive suppliers should be cleaned from the master data.

Bank and cash: All accounts should be fully reconciled to statements as of the migration cut-off date. Unidentified transactions should be resolved, not transferred as unexplained balances.

Inventory: ERP quantities and values should agree with physical stock and accounting records.

VAT and withholding tax: Outstanding balances should be reconciled with relevant tax records and filings before migration.

5. Separating the ERP team from the accounting team

Thai statutory accounting has to be done by Thai accountants. That is not a preference; it is how the law and the filing systems work. The model that avoids most of the problems above is one where the people consulting on the withholding tax configuration are the same people who file the returns it produces, and who can explain what they did in the language the director signing off actually reads.

Questions worth asking any ERP partner in Thailand

Before signing anything, ask how the PND 3 and PND 53 will be produced and by whom. Ask who maintains the localisation modules after the project closes. Ask which licensed professional will sign the financial statements the system generates. And ask what the month-end close will actually look like in the first quarter after go-live, not in the demo.

M&E (Thailand) Co., Ltd. helps implement the accounting component of Odoo ERP in partnership with STENASDIGITAL as the main developer and integrator, and then runs the accounting on it for foreign-owned businesses in Thailand.

The team of fifteen are Thai professionals, including a licensed CPA, working in English with international clients from their office at Serm-Mit Tower on Asoke.

For businesses that have already implemented an ERP system and are running into issues on the accounting side, contact M&E (Thailand) at their website or email info@mandethailand.com.

The office is at Serm-Mit Tower, Unit 2502/3-4, 25th Floor, 159/39 Sukhumvit 21 (Asoke), Watthana, Bangkok 10110.

Phone: +66 99 607 8211.

Press Release