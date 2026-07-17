BYDFi review: Why it’s the best perpetual contracts exchange in Thailand

BYDFi, a cryptocurrency exchange launched in 2020, has grown to more than 1 million registered users across over 190 countries. The platform supports perpetual contracts, offers a Thai-language interface, and provides margin options, leverage, trading pairs, and beginner tools aimed at both experienced and newer crypto traders.

For traders in Thailand, BYDFi Thailand access is positioned around several features that may appeal to users looking for perpetual contracts, including high leverage, flexible margin modes, demo trading, copy trading, and multiple fiat gateway options.

In August 2025, BYDFi became the official crypto exchange partner of Premier League club Newcastle United through a multi-year agreement. The partnership may help build recognition among football audiences, including Thai fans of the club and the English Premier League.

BYDFi may suit intermediate traders exploring perpetual contract strategies, as well as beginners who want to test trading through demo accounts, copy trading, or automated trading bots. However, perpetual contracts and leveraged products carry high risk, especially at elevated leverage levels.

The pain point: perpetual trading in Thailand can feel fragmented

Thai traders interested in perpetual futures often face similar issues across platforms. These include limited Thai-language support, unclear fee structures, different leverage limits, and features that may vary by region.

As a result, many users choose an exchange based on recommendations from friends rather than comparing platforms based on features, fees, risk controls, and suitability.

BYDFi positions itself as one option for traders who want a platform with Thai-language access, multiple contract types, demo trading, and tools designed for both manual and automated strategies.

Perpetual contracts and trading features

BYDFi’s perpetual contract offering has been available since August 2022.

The platform supports three margin modes: USDT-M, USDC-M, launched in August 2025, and COIN-M. Leverage ranges from 1x to 200x, which is higher than many exchanges. Traders should note that positions using 200x leverage can be liquidated by very small price movements.

Both Cross and Isolated margin modes are available.

In December 2024, BYDFi upgraded its perpetual contracts engine with three features: opening new positions without unrealised profits, bi-directional long and short hedging, and shared funds in full-margin mode to help reduce liquidation risk.

Order types include Limit, Market, Stop Limit, Stop Market, TP/SL, Reduce-Only, and GTC.

Funding rates are charged every eight hours, which is consistent with common industry practice for perpetual contracts.

Fees and VIP tiers

BYDFi perpetual futures fees start at 0.06% taker and 0.02% maker at VIP 0.

At VIP 6, fees fall to 0.032% taker and 0.008% maker.

The platform uses a seven-tier VIP structure, from VIP 0 to VIP 6. The programme offers up to 60% off futures fees, depending on 30-day trading volume or asset balance.

BYDFi also advertises a New User Welcome Package offering rewards of up to 8,100 USDT, subject to trading volume and activity requirements.

Security and trust infrastructure

BYDFi states that it holds registrations in multiple jurisdictions and publishes Hacken-audited Proof of Reserves reports.

The most recent listed audit showed over-collateralisation ratios of BTC 157%, ETH 171%, and USDT 154%. Proof of Reserves reports should be understood as point-in-time snapshots rather than full financial audits.

An 800 BTC Protection Fund was established in September 2025, with deployment conditions detailed on BYDFi’s website.

The platform also states that user assets are stored offline in cold wallets, with segregated accounts and enforced two-factor authentication.

Thailand accessibility

For Thai traders, BYDFi offers Thai as one of 22 supported languages.

The exchange also lists four fiat gateway methods: One-Click Buy, Bank Transfer, Credit/Debit Card, and P2P Trading, covering more than 100 fiat currencies.

BYDFi’s app is available on iOS, Android, and APK.

The demo account is preloaded with 50,000 USDT and supports USDT-M and COIN-M perpetual contracts. It includes full functionality, including leverage of up to 200x, allowing users to test the platform without using real funds.

For traders familiar with paper trading on TradingView, the demo account provides a sandbox focused specifically on perpetual contracts.

Beginner tools: copy trading and bots

BYDFi’s Perpetual Smart Copy Trading launched in August 2025. The feature automatically mirrors professional traders, using proportional order sizing and isolated positions.

Users can start with as little as US$10, and setup took under two minutes in testing.

BYDFi also offers several trading bot tools, including Spot Grid, Spot DCA, and Futures Grid, as well as a Bot Marketplace where users can copy community strategies.

A TradFi feature covers stocks, forex, and commodities settled in USDT.

What to watch next

One development to watch is whether BYDFi adds direct Thai baht deposit and withdrawal rails. A THB fiat pair or direct local payment option would improve accessibility for Thai users.

Another factor is Thailand’s regulatory environment. Any future developments involving Thailand SEC licensing or rules affecting offshore exchanges serving Thai users could affect how platforms such as BYDFi operate for local traders.

Thai traders comparing perpetual contracts platforms should assess BYDFi alongside other exchanges based on fees, leverage, available pairs, security, language support, account tools, and personal risk tolerance.

BYDFi’s demo account may be a useful starting point for users who want to test platform features without risking capital before deciding whether the exchange fits their trading needs.

Cryptocurrency trading, especially perpetual contracts and leveraged trading, carries significant risk. Traders should understand the products, margin requirements, and liquidation risks before using real funds.

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