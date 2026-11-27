Travellers in Thailand can now convert their digital assets into Thai baht and pay by QR code through the Bitazza DigiPay pilot app, which has launched on Android under the TouristDigiPay initiative of Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Bitazza Co., Ltd. (Bitazza Thailand), a licensed digital asset broker, announced the launch in Bangkok on November 24. According to the company, it became the first digital asset operator to receive SEC approval to join the TouristDigiPay regulatory sandbox, on September 9.

The app offers digital asset payments for tourists. Eligible international travellers convert their digital assets into baht and pay through an electronic money (e-money) system by scanning QR codes, while merchants receive payment in baht as usual.

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At the launch event, Chief Executive Officer Tanawat Sutuntivorakoon gave a keynote on Bitazza Thailand’s seven years as a homegrown Thai digital asset business. He said the launch marked the move from an idea to a working service.

“Being the first digital asset operator approved to participate in Thailand’s TouristDigiPay initiative represents another important milestone for us,” Tanawat said.

“Today, Bitazza DigiPay has progressed from an idea and technological development into an operational service, welcoming travellers from around the world to experience spending in Thailand through a payment system that Thai people already know and use.”

Global digital assets meet Thai payments

The event also included a panel discussion titled “Global Assets, Local Payments: Connecting International Travelers to Thailand’s Everyday Economy”, with executives and experts from payment services, the digital asset sector and financial technology.

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Taweechai Pureetip, chief executive officer and co-founder of T2P Co., Ltd., the licensed e-money provider behind Bitazza DigiPay’s payments, said travellers should be able to use Thailand’s QR payment system within an appropriate regulatory framework.

“Thailand already has a well-established digital payment infrastructure that is widely used by consumers and businesses,” Taweechai said.

“The key is to develop services that enable new groups of users to access this infrastructure conveniently and securely, while maintaining appropriate standards for identity verification, transaction monitoring, and risk management.”

Boonyavee Phlayphan, Thailand and Indochina country manager at Tether, the issuer of USDT, one of the world’s leading stablecoins, spoke about linking digital asset holders worldwide with local economies.

“Thailand has both widely adopted digital payment infrastructure and a strong tourism industry,” Boonyavee said.

“Connecting global digital asset networks with local payment systems therefore presents an important opportunity to extend the benefits of this technology to consumers and businesses.”

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Woraphot Tharasiriskul (Boyd), a blockchain and financial innovation expert at the Future Innovative Thailand Institute (FIT), said services should be designed around user needs rather than the technology alone.

“The success of innovation does not depend solely on how new a technology is, but on whether it can solve real problems and deliver tangible benefits to users,” Woraphot said.

Bitazza Thailand expands its partner network

Chief Growth Officer Sirada Traijakwanich said DigiPay turns Bitazza Thailand’s global connections back towards Thailand.

“With DigiPay, we are bringing those connections and experiences back to create opportunities for Thailand by linking international travellers who hold digital assets with the country’s tourism, dining, leisure, and lifestyle industries,” Sirada said.

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EM District, one of Bangkok’s leading shopping and lifestyle destinations, hosted the launch and is working with Bitazza Thailand as a strategic partner to improve shopping and payments for international travellers.

The company is also inviting businesses of all sizes, from hotels, restaurants and shopping malls to travel platforms and technology developers, to help build a digital tourism ecosystem.

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Dr Lisa Patvivatsiri, chief digital officer at King Power, said TouristDigiPay could support new services in retail, tourism and hospitality, provided new technology is guided by consumer needs, security and sound risk management.

Bitazza Thailand says the approach fits the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s (TAT) “Value is the New Volume” strategy of quality tourism and higher visitor spending.

Bitazza DigiPay pilot on Android

In its first phase, Bitazza DigiPay is available on Android for international travellers who meet the TouristDigiPay eligibility requirements. The company will announce further access channels when they are ready.

The pilot runs within the SEC’s regulatory sandbox and connects to a licensed e-money provider supervised by the Bank of Thailand. It also follows the Anti-Money Laundering Office’s requirements, including identity checks, transaction monitoring and risk management.

Press release