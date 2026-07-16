Accounting Firm in Thailand for Tax, Payroll, and Bookkeeping Services

Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: July 16, 2026, 4:30 PM
2 minutes read
Accounting Firm in Thailand for Tax, Payroll, and Bookkeeping Services | Thaiger

Managing business finances requires more than keeping records. Companies need accurate accounting, timely payroll management, tax compliance, and professional financial guidance to support sustainable growth. Choosing a trusted accounting firm in Thailand helps businesses manage these responsibilities effectively while complying with local regulations.

Moore GSiA is a professional accounting firm in Thailand that provides comprehensive accounting, tax, payroll, and business advisory services for both local companies and international businesses. With extensive local knowledge and access to a global network, Moore GSiA supports businesses at every stage, from daily operations to long-term expansion strategies.

Comprehensive accounting services in Thailand

A reliable accounting firm in Thailand provides accurate financial information that helps business owners understand their company’s performance and make informed decisions. Moore GSiA offers a full range of accounting services designed to meet the needs of businesses across various industries.

The firm provides monthly accounting services, including bookkeeping, financial record maintenance, management reporting, preparation of financial position statements, profit and loss statements, and cash flow statements. These services help businesses maintain organised financial records and stay aligned with Thailand’s accounting requirements.

Moore GSiA also assists businesses with annual financial statement preparation, submission requirements, and secretarial services. These services support Thai limited companies and foreign businesses operating in Thailand in meeting their annual compliance obligations.

Tax services from an experienced accounting firm in Thailand

Accounting Firm in Thailand Moore GSiA

Tax management is a critical part of business operations. An experienced accounting firm in Thailand can help companies understand their tax responsibilities and manage tax-related requirements efficiently.

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Moore GSiA provides a wide range of tax and legal services, including international corporate tax, indirect taxation, transfer pricing, private client services, global mobility support, and legal services. The team offers practical guidance based on industry knowledge and current regulatory requirements, helping businesses manage their tax matters with greater confidence.

Professional payroll services for businesses

Payroll administration requires attention to accuracy, deadlines, and compliance with employment regulations. Moore GSiA provides payroll services that help businesses manage employee compensation processes efficiently. They assist companies with payroll calculations, salary administration, and payroll-related reporting, allowing businesses to focus more on their core operations.

Additional business advisory services from Moore GSiA

Beyond accounting, tax, and payroll, Moore GSiA provides specialised advisory services to support business growth and operational improvement.

The firm’s additional services include:

  • Audit and assurance services
  • Governance, risk, and internal audit services
  • Business restructuring and insolvency support
  • Business advisory services
  • Corporate finance advisory
  • Cyber and data security advisory
  • Financial services and wealth management
  • Forensic and litigation support

By offering a broad range of professional services, Moore GSiA serves as more than an accounting firm in Thailand. The firm acts as a strategic partner that supports businesses through operational changes, growth opportunities, fundraising activities, acquisitions, diversification, and restructuring.

Why Choose Moore GSiA as your accounting firm in Thailand?

Accounting Firm in Thailand Moore GSiA

Businesses choose Moore GSiA because it combines international resources and strong local expertise. The firm delivers solutions that address the unique needs of each client while maintaining a personalised approach.

Key reasons to choose Moore GSiA include:

  • Global access combined with local knowledge
  • Experienced professionals with expertise across multiple industries, including finance, technology, and real estate
  • Customised services tailored to each business’s goals and challenges
  • Professional tax insights that support effective tax planning and compliance

Whether you are a startup, a family-owned business, or a multinational corporation, Moore GSiA provides the professional support needed to navigate accounting, payroll, tax, and financial challenges in Thailand.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What services does an Accounting firm in Thailand provide?

An accounting firm in Thailand provides services such as bookkeeping, monthly accounting, financial reporting, tax advisory, payroll administration, annual financial statement preparation, and business advisory services. Some firms, such as Moore GSiA, also offer audit, risk management, corporate finance, and specialised consulting services.

2. Why do businesses need professional payroll and accounting services?

Professional payroll and accounting services help businesses maintain accurate financial records, prepare reliable reports, manage employee payments correctly, and comply with applicable regulations. These services also provide financial information that supports better business decision-making.

3. Can foreign companies use an Accounting firm in Thailand?

Yes. Foreign companies operating in Thailand can engage an accounting firm in Thailand for accounting, tax, payroll, financial reporting, and compliance support. Professional firms such as Moore GSiA understand the requirements of both local businesses and international organisations.

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Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: July 16, 2026, 4:30 PM
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