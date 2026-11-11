Why study hospitality management at AIHM? Swiss Educational Excellence with two internships

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: November 11, 2026, 2:55 PM
3 minutes read
Why study hospitality management at AIHM? Swiss Educational Excellence with two internships

If you’re comparing hospitality degrees in Bangkok, start with where the classrooms are. The Asian Institute of Hospitality & Management (AIHM) holds its classes on the ninth floor of Avani+ Riverside Bangkok Hotel, a fully operating hotel on the Chao Phraya River, connected to Anantara Riverside Bangkok Resort.

That’s where your first semester, Practical Arts, takes place. It’s also one of several reasons to look closely at AIHM’s BBA in Global Hospitality Management. The programme is taught by AIHM in academic association with Les Roches, Minor Hotels supplies the industry network, and two six-month internships are built into the 3.5 years.

Applications are open for the April and October 2027 intake.

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Swiss hospitality education, taught in Bangkok

Avani+ Riverside Bangkok Hotel

AIHM delivers the BBA in academic association with Les Roches, a Swiss hotel school with more than 70 years behind it, ranked No. 2 worldwide for Hospitality & Leisure Management in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026.

The qualification is Les Roches-certified, internationally recognised and approved by Thailand’s Ministry of Education.

If you want to finish in Europe, you can. Qualified students can transfer to Les Roches Crans-Montana in Switzerland or Les Roches Marbella in Spain for their final year and graduate with a Les Roches degree, joining an alumni network of more than 15,000.

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Our earlier look at the Les Roches transfer pathway explains how it works.

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Your campus is a working hotel

AIHM is the only hospitality institute in the world located inside a fully operating hotel. Avani+ Riverside Bangkok Hotel sits on the Chao Phraya River, so the restaurants, event spaces and front-of-house teams you study are at work around you every day. Classes are kept small, so your lecturers know who you are.

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Taught by people who’ve run hotels

Why study hospitality management at AIHM? Swiss Educational Excellence with two internships | News by Thaiger

Gilles Charlet, Lecturer in Hospitality Management, came to teaching after 13 years with Hyatt Hotels & Resorts. There he ran food and beverage operations and worked on hotel development projects across Asia, the Middle East and Europe.

He then spent over a decade at the Swiss Hotel Management School before joining AIHM, where he teaches food and beverage and project management. “Anyone can follow the rules,” Charlet says. “I want to give rising professionals the ability to rewrite the rules.”

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Practical Arts first, then two internships

Your first semester, Practical Arts, gives you hands-on training in front office, concierge, housekeeping, food and beverage service, kitchen work, oenology, mixology and barista skills.

hospitality management internship

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You then put those skills to work in two six-month internships:

  • Internship I (semester two): an operational placement at a luxury property.
  • Internship II (semester five): a management-focused placement in sales, marketing, HR or finance, in a destination you choose.

AIHM students have interned with Anantara, Avani, Capella, Four Seasons, Hilton, Hyatt, Kempinski, Mandarin Oriental, Marriott, Rosewood, Shangri-La, St. Regis, The Peninsula and Six Senses, among others. Many do their first placement in Bangkok and their second in Phuket, Koh Samui, the Maldives, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, France, Hong Kong or New Zealand.

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Many internships are paid, though stipends vary by country and employer. Both count towards your degree and are graded through reflective learning and employer evaluation.

AIHM is founded by Minor Hotels, which runs more than 640 properties in 66 countries across eight brands. For you, that means access to more than 45,000 industry professionals, priority internships across six continents and preferred employment status when you graduate.

From the ninth floor to Zurich

Many graduates join management trainee programmes at leading brands. Andrew Rohrbach, Class of 2024, is one of them.

During his degree, Andrew interned at Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok by the Chao Phraya River and led an Integrated Hospitality Project (IHP) team for Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel.

Andrew Rohrbach, Class of 2024, during a hospitality management internship

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After graduating, he joined Mandarin Oriental’s 18-month leader-in-training programme, moving from Bangkok to Mandarin Oriental, Geneva, as a housekeeping supervisor. He now holds the same role at Mandarin Oriental Savoy, Zurich.

“Before AIHM, I wasn’t a leader. I was more of a follower,” he said. “When I joined, my passion for the hospitality industry grew, and that’s when my leadership mindset began to form.”

Life outside class

Life outside class of AIHM

Riverside Plaza is a five-minute walk from campus, and ICONSIAM is about 10 minutes away by river ferry. Most international students rent studios or serviced apartments 15 to 30 minutes from campus, with private studios from around 8,000 baht a month. AIHM’s student team also supports you through the education visa process and annual renewals.

Ready for April 2027?

AIHM takes students in April and October, and the April intake gives you time to sort out your application, visa and accommodation. If you’d like to see the campus first, AIHM’s Open Day on Saturday, November 28 includes workshops, trial classes and campus tours.

Our September guide to AIHM’s hospitality management degree covers the programme, fees and entry requirements in more detail.

Apply for the April 2027 intake

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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: November 11, 2026, 2:55 PM
3 minutes read
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.
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