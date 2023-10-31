Top tips for effectively teaching English to Thai students

PHOTO: Freepik

Teaching English in Thailand is a one-of-a-kind and rewarding experience. However, it’s essential to remember that the process is not merely about exchanging one set of alphabets for another. It’s about imparting a whole new way of expressing thoughts, ideas, and feelings, as well as bridging cultural gaps. You need to make sure that your English lessons are enjoyable, meaningful, and, most importantly, effective for your Thai students. This means that aside from being an educator, you also need to be an entertainer and a role model. But how can you do it? Keep reading for our top tips on teaching English to Thai students.

1. Make learning fun and interactive

For many students, learning a foreign language can often lead to boredom. This is especially true in rural areas where the students are not interested in learning English since they don’t plan on attending college or working for a corporation. Moreover, Thai students are often accustomed to rote learning, where English grammar and conversation lessons are made up simply of rules with examples to memorise. This lack of interactive learning can limit opportunities for students to fully grasp English.

Keep in mind that Thai people are friendly and warm, and students are usually eager to interact with their English teachers. Use this to your advantage by providing a light-hearted, fun learning atmosphere. Moreover, add games and interactive activities, such as role-plays, group discussions, and project work, into your lesson plan. These exercises aren’t only fun, but give students plenty of opportunities to practise their spoken English and build confidence, which, let’s face it, is half the battle when mastering a new language.

2. Be supportive and enthusiastic

Lack of confidence in their English abilities often causes Thai students to avoid using it unless crucial. One way you can help them increase their confidence is to bring a supportive teaching environment. Don’t forget, your energy as a teacher really matters. Your positive and excited attitude can boost their confidence, making them more eager to learn English.

Make sure you cheer them on and celebrate every bit of progress they make. This doesn’t just make learning fun, it also shows them that trying their best counts. Teach with enthusiasm, and the kids will learn with enthusiasm too.

3. Technicalities matter

Grammar and spelling are the bones and muscles of any language – they give it structure and shape. However, it’s one of the most difficult aspects to learn, particularly since there are stark differences between Thai and English. Thai is an uninflected language, meaning nouns and verbs don’t change their forms for number, gender, case, or person. In other words, Thai has no tense or verb conjugation. Instead, separate words are used.

The best approach to help them learn English grammar rules is to teach them in context. By doing this, the students can not only understand but also experience the practical applications of grammatical rules.

4. Encourage frequent English writing practice

Thai students typically have minimal opportunities to practise essay writing which includes brainstorming, drafting, and editing. They often rely on tools like Google Translate to help complete their English essays.

You can help your Thai students master the writing process via drafting, proofreading, and self-editing activities. Using practical exercises like writing emails, letters, or daily journal entries can help harness practical writing skills. Additionally, teaching high school students to write CVs and fill out job applications in English can offer them a crucial insight into the importance of English skills.

5. Put an emphasis on speaking and listening

If you’re teaching English in big cities, particularly at the high school level or above, a good number of the students are likely already capable of basic reading in English. However, speaking and listening might pose greater challenges for them, and it’s incredibly easy for them to feel discouraged.

The solution? Be patient and persistent. You must provide clear examples and feedback, correct errors gently and, most importantly, encourage practice. Use exercises, tongue twisters, and even songs to incorporate fun into mastering the tricky pronunciations. Incorporate games that can enhance their listening skills.

6. Localise your lessons

When teaching English in Thailand, you need to take the time to understand the local culture, customs, and pop culture references – and then use them in your lesson plans. This contextualisation makes the learning process more relatable and exciting for Thai students. Talking about a mango sticky rice recipe can, for instance, spark more interest than dissecting a dish they’ve never heard of or seen before. Remember, the goal isn’t just to teach English but to make learning fun and stimulating!

7. Utilise technology

With the world becoming increasingly digital, the way we teach is also evolving. Utilise technology to make your lessons engaging and varied. Apps and online platforms, such as Kahoot and Quizlet, can be used to make learning fun with games and quizzes. Additionally, make use of educational resources like FluentU to expose Thai students to native English in a fun and relaxed way. Giving students access to various English learning websites and YouTube channels can also supplement their classroom learning with a repository of call-at-your-own-pace resources.

8. Provide detailed feedback, not just grades

Thai students are usually accustomed to receiving grades instead of comprehensive feedback, which often leaves them unsure about their weaknesses.

In order to make sure that students are aware of what they’re doing wrong and how they can improve, you can introduce varied feedback mechanisms. These can include teacher-student conferences, group meetings, and peer feedback. By giving students the necessary guidance, you can provide invaluable support for your students.

Remember, teaching English in Thailand can be much more than a learning process – it can be a multicultural experience that enriches both the student and the teacher. So equip yourself with all the preparation, tools, and patience you need – but also make sure you enjoy the journey. Good Luck!

