Koh Phangan, best known internationally for its Full Moon Party, hosted its first International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) examinations this November at Si Ri Panya International School.

Until now, candidates studying towards these qualifications have had to travel off the island to sit their examinations, typically in Koh Samui or Bangkok.

The November 2026 Koh Phangan IGCSE exams were held at Si Ri Panya International School, which operates the island’s first Pearson Edexcel-approved examination centre.

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Exams Officer Nuntuch Ruangsri said the change removes the need to plan trips around exam dates.

“Previously, families had to organise travel and sometimes accommodation around examination dates,” said Nuntuch Ruangsri, exams officer at Si Ri Panya International School.

“Candidates can now sit those same examinations here on Koh Phangan.”

The same examination procedures and conditions apply at the Koh Phangan centre as at other Pearson Edexcel centres internationally.

Founder Nicola Bunchuay said exam access plays a part in whether families stay on the island as their children grow up.

“For older students, examination access is part of whether an island can genuinely support their education through secondary school,” said Nicola Bunchuay, founder of Si Ri Panya International School.

“This means families have one fewer practical reason to leave Koh Phangan as their children get older.”