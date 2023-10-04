Top boarding schools in Asia for international students

PHOTO: KIS International School Reignwood Park

If a dynamic and well-rounded education for your children is what you’re looking for, turning your gaze to Asia could be the answer. Education in this continental melting pot has been growing in popularity among international students, and the region is now recognised as home to some of the best boarding schools across the globe. The boarding schools in Asia offer the perfect blend of quality academics, world-class facilities, distinctive cultural experience, and impressive co-curricular programmes.

But of course, finding the right boarding school for your children in such a big continent can be daunting. So, to help narrow down your options, we’ve examined the most distinguished boarding schools in Asia to find the best of the best.

Age: 3 – 18 years (boarding from Grade 4)

Curriculum: IB

Address: 888 99, Lam Sai, Lam Luk Ka District, Pathum Thani 12130, Thailand

Opened its doors for the first time for international students in August 2024, KIS International School’s new Reignwood Park campus is an exciting addition to Asia’s academic landscape. This new campus is built on the successful legacy of its sister school, KIS Bangkok, which has been delivering academic excellence for the last 25 years with students graduating to over 10 countries and over 120 different universities and colleges each year. KIS Reignwood Park is following in these footsteps as an IB school offering all four programmes and placing a strong focus on innovative approaches to learning, technology integration, and promoting real-life inspirations. Moreover, the school is committed to offering a well-rounded education that covers the aspects of diversity, global citizenship, and sustainability in a caring and green atmosphere.

Aside from providing rigorous and globally respected IB programmes to students aged 3 to 18, KIS Reignwood Park is also the first full IB boarding school in Bangkok. The school offers both weekly and full boarding options for students from Grade 4 onwards. This means that students from diverse backgrounds can experience a holistic and immersive learning environment.

Boarding school students will get to enjoy comfortable bedrooms of two or four beds per room and singles for Seniors, all with private bathrooms. Amenities like multi-purpose dining halls, study areas, leisure, and relaxation areas are available as well. Plus, students have direct access to the main 60-acre world-class campus.

Set in tranquil surroundings but still within easy reach of the heart of Bangkok, the KIS Reignwood Park campus itself contains dedicated buildings for Early Years, Primary, and Secondary Schools. Alongside their academic buildings an indoor sports complex houses a 1000-seat sports arena, aquatic center, golf development academy and gymnastics hall.

2. United World College of South East Asia (UWCSEA), Singapore

Age: 4 – 18 years (boarding from Grade 8)

Curriculum: IB

Address: 1207 Dover Rd, Singapore 139654 (Dover Campus) / 1 Tampines St. 73, Singapore 528704 (East Campus)

Website: www.uwcsea.edu.sg

Singapore’s United World College of South East Asia (UWCSEA) was founded as Singapore International School by then Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew in 1971 and joined the UWC movement in 1975. Since then, it has grown significantly, incorporating primary education in the 1990s and launching a second campus in 2011. Today, it has the largest student body in the global family of UWC schools. Moreover, it boasts a vibrant community of day and boarding students from over 100 nationalities on both campuses.

Providing boarding options to students from Grade 8 upwards, it’s the only international boarding school in Singapore that implements the IB curriculum. The educational experience at this school transcends academic excellence. Instead, it seamlessly incorporates volunteering opportunities and outdoor education into the curriculum. This integrative learning experience ensures that students excel in academics and appreciate the essence of service, leadership, and commitment.

As part of the prestigious UWC movement, the school prides itself on its commitment to the key principle of the UWC mission. These include concern and compassion for others, the willingness to accept responsibility, and tenacity in pursuit of the truth.

3. Harrow International School, Hong Kong

Age: 3 – 18 years (Boarding from Grade 6)

Curriculum: British

Address: 38 Tsing Ying Rd, Tuen Mun, Hong Kong

Website: www.harrowschool.hk

Harrow International School Hong Kong has been blending British-international boarding school education within its diverse population since 2012. The British institution, the first of its kind in Hong Kong, has reimagined the traditional approach to education. It integrates academic excellence into a broader, life-encompassing curriculum. That’s why the school promotes multifaceted development, nurturing the potential of its students, and focusing on leadership attributes.

The unique crescent-shaped campus is catering to around 1,500 students aged between 3 and 18. Boarding starts from Year 6 in the Prep School on a weekly basis, from Sunday evening to Friday evening. This is designed to balance school days and downtime at home.

Harrow International School Hong Kong also has a house system. This system fosters a sense of community within the school, tacitly encouraging a healthy competitive spirit amongst the students.

4. Branksome Hall Asia, South Korea

Age: 3 – 18 years (Boarding from Grade 6; girls only)

Curriculum: IB

Address: Global Edu-ro, 234 Daejeong-eup, Seogwipo City, Jeju-do, South Korea

Website: www.branksome.asia

Next on our list of the best boarding schools in Asia is Branksome Hall Asia. The school sits in Jeju, a breathtaking island known for its scenic beauty and UNESCO World Heritage Sites. It’s not just its idyllic location that sets this school apart, but its status as the only all-IB school in Jeju, as well as its legacy as a sister school to Branksome Hall Canada.

As an IB World School, Branksome Hall Asia offers a comprehensive curriculum from Junior Kindergarten to Grade 12. In addition to core courses, students in the Middle and Senior years have the advantage to pursue optional courses to broaden their understanding. These include Product Design, Digital Design, Visual Arts, Drama, Music, Film Studies, Business, Economics, History, Geography, Korean, and Chinese.

Boarding at Branksome Hall Asia is available for girls from Grade 6 through to Grade 12. It provides a ‘Home Away from Home’ experience, with a dedicated Teacher Don for every student. The nurturing and balanced atmosphere at the boarding school allows for personal connections and individualised care. Furthermore, the school accentuates the value of academic excellence by harmoniously blending it with social interactions, weekend explorations, and a variety of physical activities.

5. Marlborough College Malaysia

Age: 3 – 18 years

Curriculum: British / IBDP

Address: Jalan Marlborough, 79200 Iskandar Puteri, Johor, Malaysia

Website: www.marlboroughcollegemalaysia.org

Marlborough College Malaysia is a fully co-educational and independent institution. Set within a picturesque 90-acre site complete with an organic farm, a watersports lake, and a golf driving range, it offers a distinctive learning and living environment for students aged 3 to 18. The school follows a British curriculum. However, it also offers the IB Diploma Programme to its Sixth Form students (16 – 18 year olds).

With a commitment to nurturing well-rounded individuals, Marlborough places a significant emphasis on compassion, companionship, and conversation as fundamental educational principles. These pillars aim to bolster confidence and build beneficial communities, thereby maximising the individual potential of their students.

Marlborough offers three boarding options: full boarding, weekly boarding, and three-day boarding. The three-day boarding is perfect for students aged 9 – 15 who want a taste of boarding before moving to Full Boarding. It starts on Sunday evening until Wednesday.

In addition to a solid academic foundation, these boarding schools in Asia also focus on personal development, enhancing life skills and independence among students. Thus, students are shaped into global citizens who are ready to contribute meaningfully to an increasingly interconnected world.

