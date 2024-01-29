International School Awards winner 2024 – Regents International School Pattaya

Photo courtesy of The Regents

The International School Awards is a yearly competition and event organised by ISC Research, with the aim to highlight inspiring and impactful initiatives developed by students, school leaders and educators in the international education sector.

An impressive number of 245 applications were submitted to the International School Awards 2024 and they are excited to announce that Regents’ student-led initiative ‘Culture Club’, run by their Sixth Form students Angela, Suhani, Sreya and Sameera, was awarded in category B for its dedication to raising awareness of the importance of Equality, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) – not only in school but in the whole community.

“Regents International School Pattaya in Thailand has been recognised for its student-led initiative known as the ‘Culture Club’, which involves empowering students to take on leadership roles in areas that hold significance for themselves, their peers and the wider community.” ISC Research, award motivation.

Amos Turner-Wardell, School Principal at Regents International School Pattaya, said…

“We couldn’t be prouder of this award as it shows how hard we as a school and community are working to ensure that EDI is at the heart of everything we do. To be awarded for an initiative run by our students – enabled by our supportive EDIB representative Ms Laura Rooney – with the aim to make our school community and the world a better place is just phenomenal. I’m extremely proud of their achievement!”

You can watch the award-winning submission video by ‘Culture Club’ here.

Follow us on :













For more information about Regents International School Pattaya, you can visit their website

here.

Press Release