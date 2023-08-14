Cultivating tomorrow’s leaders: The inspiring journey of leadership at British International School, Phuket

PHOTO: Students of British International School

British International School, Phuket (BISP) is not just an institution that imparts knowledge but a place that aspires to cultivate leaders for tomorrow. At the heart of BISP’s mission is the commitment to inspire learning, nurture wellbeing and ignite passion in its students. Leadership is a vital quality that shapes the future of individuals and society as a whole. At BISP, the commitment to nurturing leaders for tomorrow is evident through the remarkable achievements of students like Yi Won Tang.

Yi Won’s Extraordinary Achievement

Yi Won, an exceptional Year 13 student at BISP, recently received the prestigious CREST Gold Award from the British Science Association. This notable accolade recognizes her exceptional skills and contribution to the field of STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) research. Yi Won’s project focused on investigating the effectiveness of tooth-whitening products, demonstrating her creativity, dedication and scientific rigour.

To qualify for the CREST Gold Award, students must devote themselves to immersive research and generate an original idea or solution. The process typically requires 70 hours of research and is an incredible challenge for any student to undertake. However, Yi Won proved herself to be more than up to the task.

Yi Won’s research was an outstanding achievement and a testament to her creativity, dedication and scientific rigour. It is a remarkable accomplishment for any student to earn the CREST Gold Award, and it speaks to the exceptional quality of education and support provided by BISP.

Yi Won’s Journey as a Head Student

Yi Won’s journey at BISP exemplifies the school’s commitment to well rounded education. Serving as the Head Student, she has honed her communication and collaboration skills through interactions with peers, staff and parents. Student leadership is a cornerstone of the learning experience at BISP. The school provided her with a supportive environment to explore her passion for dentistry, culminating in her acceptance to Trinity College Dublin. Yi Won credits BISP for deepening her understanding of her chosen career path and broadening her horizons through interdisciplinary engagement.

Student Leadership at BISP

BISP encourages students to develop a range of skills and qualities by taking on responsibilities within the classroom and seeking ambassadorial roles. Through leadership opportunities, students enhance their interpersonal skills, build confidence and develop resilience. BISP embraces the concept of “student agency,” where students have control over their learning, fostering lifelong learning, humanitarianism and empathy.

Embracing the Arthit Ourairat Institution

BISP’s recent affiliation with the Arthit Ourairat Institution has infused the school with a renewed sense of purpose. Founded by Dr Arthit Ourairat, a prominent figure in Thai and international education, the institution aims to provide exceptional educational opportunities to internationally-minded students in Thailand. Dr Apiramon Ourairat, the CEO of the institution, emphasises the importance of holistic education that nurtures critical thinking, curiosity and continuous learning. BISP’s commitment to these values ensures that graduates make positive contributions to their communities.

Reconnecting through the BISP Alumni Platform

In a celebration of past achievements and a commitment to the future, BISP this year launched its Alumni platform. Alumni can reminisce and connect with peers, fostering lifelong connections and a sense of belonging to the wider BISP community. This platform not only connects former students but also offers networking opportunities for current students who aspire to follow in the footsteps of former BISP graduates.

BISP’s commitment to student agency, its affiliation with the Arthit Ourairat Institution, and the establishment of the BISP Alumni platform reflect the school’s dedication to cultivating leadership in the past, the present and the future. As BISP continues to nurture exceptional individuals like Yi Won, it plays a vital role in shaping the leaders who will create a brighter future for our global community.

In addition to inspiring younger students and serving as a motivation for teachers and staff, Yi Won’s presence on the Alumni Platform will continue to impact BISP years from now. Yi Won’s outstanding achievements and leadership at BISP embody the school’s mission of developing leaders for tomorrow.