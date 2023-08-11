5 budget-friendly international schools in Bangkok

PHOTO: Bangkok Christian International School

As we all are well aware, international schools are associated with a high price tag. However, amidst the sea of expensive institutions, there are certain schools in Bangkok that offer a quality international curriculum without asking you to break the bank. Of course, the term ‘budget-friendly’ is subjective and relative when it comes to international education. These ‘cheaper’ schools, like more expensive counterparts, may still demand a significant investment. Generally, however, the yearly fees for the following budget-friendly options start from under 200,000 THB per year.

Bangkok Christian International School

Yearly fees: 91,800 – 158,400 THB

Address: 44, Phattanakarn Rd., 53 Alley, Suan Luang, Bangkok 10250, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

Bangkok Christian International School (BCIS) is a bustling powerhouse of education that has been propelling young minds forward since 1997. Originally created to meet the educational needs of Thai and Korean missionary and pastors’ children, BCIS has blossomed into a vibrant multicultural hub of nearly three hundred students. What started as a quaint institution with 34 pupils is now a thriving school. It’s guiding over 425 students from more than eleven countries. A diverse team of teachers and staff from across the globe work hard to cater to each student’s needs. The school is overseen by the Bangkok Christian International School Foundation, a Non-Profit Organization. This governance structure ensures quality education is affordable and accessible to parents from all walks of life. Related news Thai school calendar: Academic year and holidays in Thailand

5 best kindergartens in Bangkok BCIS provides an integrated Christian-centred education, making use of an American curriculum. The school is recognised by various education bodies both locally and internationally. These include the Ministry of Education in Thailand and the AdvancED Accreditation in the USA. BCIS’ curriculum is designed around high standards, using textbooks from reputable publishing companies. English is the medium of instruction, but support is provided for those for whom English is a foreign language. Extra-curricular activities are a large part of life at BCIS. Students can participate in music, sports and a broad range of special interest clubs. There’s even an active student government through the Student Council. It’s not uncommon to see BCIS teams outperform their rivals in various sports leagues. BCIS is a school that nurtures the mind, body, and spirit, continually creating leaders for the next generation.

Ekamai International School

Yearly fees: 141,000 – 160,100 THB

Address: 57 Ekkamai 12 Alley, เเขวง คลองตันเหนือ Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

Located in the heart of Watthana District, Bangkok, Ekamai International School (EIS) has been shaping agile minds from pre-kindergarten to grade 12 since 1946. Founded and run by the Seventh-day Adventist Mission in Thailand, EIS embodies the international education ethos while remaining rooted in its Christian values.

Currently, EIS is a melting pot of over 33 nationalities with English as its primary medium of instruction. A majority of its student body comes from varying religious backgrounds, but the common denominator is a supportive parent community, appreciative of the school’s focus on religious studies and activities.

As part of the global Seventh-day Adventist education system, EIS places a strong emphasis on integrating spiritual values in the personal lives of its students. But don’t be fooled to think it’s all about spirituality; EIS takes academic excellence seriously. Recognised by the Thai government as an international school since 1992 and accredited by WASC and the AAA in 1998, EIS has consistently offered a balanced blend of academic rigour, character development, and a comprehensive emphasis on the physical, mental, social, and spiritual dimensions of a student’s life.

Kincaid International School of Bangkok

Yearly fees: 140,000 – 180,000 THB

Address: 205/73-74 Phatthanakan Rd, Prawet, Bangkok 10250, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

Since 2001, Kincaid International School of Bangkok has been offering a valuable education to both local and expat children. Based in busy Bangkok, Kincaid makes learning lively by linking classroom lessons with the outside world.

It places a high importance on international understanding. This approach creates critical thinkers who care about global affairs. These students also understand that humanity binds us all together, regardless of our diverse cultures.

Kincaid’s teaching method is unique. They teach kids how to learn and how to think critically about their findings. This helps to create independent learners. But Kincaid’s education goal goes further. They aim to develop the child as a whole.

Armed with the right values, kids will make wise choices. That way, each child is not only a student but also a future leader. While some schools focus on the grades, Kincaid focuses on nurturing well-rounded individuals.

International Pioneers School

Yearly fees: 167,000 – 268,000 THB

Address: 20 ซอย 14 Khlong Ton Sai, Khlong San, Bangkok 10600, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

International Pioneers School (IPS) is a dynamic, co-educational institution. It caters to students aged 3 to 16+, following the Cambridge IGCSE and AS/A Level curricula. IPS is far from just academic excellence; it’s about preparing students to be competitive global citizens. The school’s vision is to empower children to build a sustainable world, and the mission complements this goal. IPS uses encouraging and inspirational methods to launch students on a discovery journey into their own being and the universe, fostering a love of learning and knowledge that’s beneficial for life. Students at IPS are moulded into internationally-minded pioneers and scholars who are academically excellent, are lifelong learners and can communicate efficiently in at least three languages. They are encouraged to be creative, innovative, adaptable, flexible and resilient in the face of challenges. Moving on to the facilities, IPS combines traditional classroom setups with advanced digital tools, including projectors, PCs with internet connections for online learning. Their well-stocked library promotes healthy reading habits and a love for books, while the state-of-the-art science laboratories provide opportunities for hands-on activities, pushing students to foster critical thinking, collaboration, and exploration skills. The vibrant IPS Auditorium, a hub for major school functions, alongside their sports facilities, art spaces, and music rooms, makes IPS much more than a school. Safety arrangements and health measures, such as a well-equipped clinic and updated Covid-19 practices, give IPS a comprehensive approach to student health and happiness. Championship education without the championship price, that’s IPS for you.

Mother’s Pride International School Bangkok

Yearly fees: From 97,800 THB

Address: 105 Charan Sanitwong 94 Alley, Khwaeng Bang Ao, Khet Bang Phlat, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10700, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

Founded in 2006, Mother’s Pride International School (MPIS) continues to open doors to an international standard of education, right from nursery up to Year 11, in line with the National British Curriculum. To cap things off, it adds a layer of rigour with the IGCSE programme for students in Year 10 and Year 11, ensuring they’re well-equipped for the academic road ahead.

One of the gems of MPIS is its excellent student-teacher ratio. With an average class size hovering around 20 to 25 pupils, accompanied by dedicated sub teachers, the school ensures that each child’s unique needs are catered to. The result? A learning environment where students are not just academically progressing, but also genuinely happy.

But life at MPIS isn’t just confined to classrooms and textbooks. Students are encouraged to delve into a palette of extracurricular activities and sports competitions, offering them the chance to grow holistically, and explore passions beyond the rigour of academic study. This makes MPIS not just a school, but a nurturing community for the leaders of tomorrow.

And that’s the end of our list of budget-friendly international schools in Bangkok. Remember to take your time to choose what fits best for both your budget and your child’s future.

Follow us on :













For more international school recommendations, check out our article on the top 5 international schools in Thailand.

Advertise On The Thaiger

Contact us to discuss advertising and custom solutions.