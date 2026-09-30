Hospitality management degree in Bangkok: build a global career with AIHM’s BBA

The BBA in Global Hospitality Management at the Asian Institute of Hospitality & Management (AIHM) is a 3.5-year hospitality management degree in Bangkok, delivered in academic association with Les Roches. It includes two six-month internships and an option for qualified students to transfer to Les Roches in Switzerland or Spain.

A hospitality management degree should prepare students for more than their first job in a hotel. The stronger programmes teach them how hospitality businesses actually operate, then build the commercial, leadership and decision-making skills needed to move beyond entry-level roles.

That is the thinking behind the BBA in Global Hospitality Management at AIHM. Students move from practical hospitality training into finance, marketing, revenue management, leadership, strategy and international business, with two six-month internships built directly into the degree.

AIHM was founded by Minor Hotels, which operates more than 640 properties across 66 countries, and delivers its BBA in academic association with Les Roches, the Swiss hospitality school consistently ranked among the world’s leading institutions in the field.

Through Minor Hotels, AIHM students also gain access to a professional network of more than 40,000 people across the hospitality industry.

For students in Bangkok, this means an international hospitality education that starts much closer to home.

A hospitality management degree built around the real industry

AIHM does not separate hospitality education from the environment students will work in.

Its campus sits on the ninth floor of Avani+ Riverside Bangkok Hotel, directly connected to Anantara Riverside Bangkok Resort. Students therefore begin their studies inside a working luxury-hospitality environment rather than learning operations only through classroom examples.

The first semester focuses on practical arts, introducing the operational side of hospitality before the programme becomes increasingly management-focused. Students then move into subjects including finance, marketing, revenue management and leadership, before later studying strategy, luxury management and international business.

This progression matters. Understanding how a hotel or hospitality business functions on the ground gives students context when they later start making decisions about budgets, people, pricing or customer experience.

AIHM also uses live industry projects alongside classroom study. In its Integrated Hospitality Project, students work on real business challenges set by hotel general managers and present their findings back to industry leaders.

For students choosing a hospitality management degree in Bangkok, that connection between coursework and the business operating around them is one of AIHM’s clearest advantages.

Two internships turn the classroom into experience

The BBA includes two six-month internships, positioned at different stages of the programme.

The first comes after students have built their initial operational foundation. It gives them the chance to apply what they have learned in a professional hospitality setting and understand how the standards discussed in class translate into daily work.

By the second internship, students have developed more management knowledge and can explore areas such as sales, marketing, human resources or finance.

AIHM students have completed internships in Thailand and destinations including the Maldives, the UAE, Hong Kong, France and New Zealand, with hospitality brands such as Anantara, Avani, Capella, Four Seasons, Marriott, Rosewood and Mandarin Oriental among those represented in its wider internship network.

For a student who starts in Bangkok, the degree therefore does not have to remain Bangkok-based in practice.

Bangkok gives students a useful head start

Studying hospitality in Bangkok means learning in a city where international hotel groups, luxury properties, restaurants and tourism businesses compete for guests every day.

That gives students a useful backdrop for understanding what hospitality management actually looks like outside a textbook.

The student experience is international too. AIHM combines a multicultural student body and faculty with the smaller class environment that featured strongly in feedback from students in the programme.

Suphaphit Phanratanamongkol described the impact in straightforward terms:

“AIHM really helped me to develop in terms of both personal and professional growth. The programme equipped me with the skills and confidence I need to succeed in the hospitality industry and beyond.”

That development is important because hospitality management increasingly reaches far beyond hotel operations. Graduates can move into resorts, events, airlines, luxury retail, wellness, real estate and other service-led businesses, while others pursue entrepreneurship or management trainee programmes.

Students can still take the Les Roches pathway

Starting a hospitality management degree in Bangkok does not mean giving up the possibility of studying in Europe later.

The BBA is taught by AIHM in academic association with Les Roches, which allows qualified students to transfer to the Les Roches campus in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, or Marbella, Spain, for their final two semesters and graduate with a Les Roches degree.

The Les Roches transfer pathway fits naturally into the broader BBA journey where students can establish themselves academically in Bangkok, gain industry experience through their internships and then decide whether international final semesters suit their plans.

Nimi Khanijou followed exactly that kind of route.

“The combination of starting at AIHM, travelling to Dubai for my internship, and then completing my studies at Les Roches provided a well-rounded hospitality education.”

For students who want international exposure without moving overseas from day one, that flexibility can make the transition considerably more manageable.

Cost and entry requirements

Tuition for the full 3.5-year BBA in Global Hospitality Management is approximately 1.4 million baht. Additional costs may apply depending on individual circumstances and programme requirements. Scholarships of up to 50% are available, making the programme significantly more accessible for eligible applicants.

Applicants need a high school diploma or equivalent, including qualifications such as M6, GED, A-Levels or the IB.

Students must be at least 17.5 years old when entering the programme and meet the English-language requirement. Current accepted benchmarks include an IELTS overall band of 5.5 with at least 5.0 in each component, TOEFL 525 (paper-based) or 70 (iBT) or Cambridge B2.

AIHM also considers transfer students, with previous academic credits reviewed individually.

The next opportunity to start

AIHM runs two BBA intakes each year, in April and October.

For students who are ready to begin this year, October is the more immediate opportunity.

For students who are interested in AIHM but are not yet ready to commit this year, the April 2027 intake is the next opportunity. Starting in April allows more time to prepare applications, arrange finances and, where relevant, sort out visa requirements.

Start in Bangkok and decide how far you want to take it

The appeal of AIHM’s hospitality management degree is that students do not have to choose between practical experience, business education and international exposure.

Bangkok provides the foundation. Two internships put that learning into practice. Minor Hotels connects students with a wider professional network, while the Les Roches pathway gives qualified students another option when they reach their final year.

For someone already looking at hospitality as a global career rather than simply a first job, that combination gives the BBA room to grow with their ambitions.

Book a campus tour

In collaboration with the Asian Institute of Hospitality & Management