What are the benefits of IB for students?

In an era where new global challenges arise at an unprecedented rate, how can we prepare our children to not just survive but thrive in university and life beyond? The answer might very well lie in the International Baccalaureate (IB) curriculum. As a challenging and balanced education system that focuses on creating globally aware critical thinkers and problem solvers, IB has never been more relevant. But how does IB help your kids in the future? Is it really good for university? Let’s take a look at the benefits of IB for students, with insights from experts at KIS Reignwood Park, Bangkok’s only full IB Day and Boarding School.

The benefits of International Baccalaureate (IB) curriculum

1. A holistic approach to developing well-rounded individuals

The IB is a holistic programme where education transcends the four walls of a classroom. It allows students to experience an immersive education where they live their learning.

In addition to being academically rigorous, IB exposes students to a wide range of subjects and a variety of perspectives to develop them according to the IB learner profile: inquirers, knowledgeable, thinkers, communicators, principled, open-minded, caring, risk-takers, balanced, and reflective. As a result, students will become well-rounded and confident individuals who can respond to real-world challenges with optimism.

By offering the full spectrum of IB, KIS Reignwood Park is committed to developing a well-rounded individual. Anita McCallum, the Primary School Principal, explains, “Our focus is developing the whole child, that balance of academic rigour, but also making sure that they’re developing socially, emotionally, physically, and making solid connections with other students, the community, and the world around them.”

Barry Sutherland, KIS Reignwood Park’s Head of School, echoes this sentiment, highlighting the community’s shared dedication to academic excellence, well-being, and skill development of every student. “The thing I really love about leading IB schools is that everybody in the community, teachers, students, parents, are all on the same page about what we’re trying to do with the programme and how we’re trying to develop students, not only with a highly rigorous program, which it is but also with students well being and their skill set,” he notes.

2. Globally minded citizens

The IB programme increases students’ understanding of languages and awareness of cultures to promote a global perspective.

At KIS Reignwood Park, for example, students can learn three different languages and see the world from various cultural perspectives. Additionally, the programme goes a step further by instilling a sense of responsibility and action. Students are not passive observers but are motivated to identify and contribute to addressing community needs and global challenges. This proactive approach is vital in shaping a new generation of open-minded and socially conscious individuals who are prepared to make meaningful contributions to the global community.

Tracy France, the Secondary Principal at KIS Reignwood Park, highlights how IB turns students into global citizens, “A benefit of the IB programmes is the development of children to become global citizens. We put great emphasis on the learning of languages […] and we also encourage them to identify community needs or problems […] and be part of solving that [problem] or meeting that need so that students can experience taking action and engaging in some kind of service as action. […] All of those things help develop the students to become more globally minded and more open-minded, and really, citizens of our world.”

3. University preparation and graduation

One of the main benefits of IB is university preparation, which is especially important for students planning to pursue higher education. IB teaches analytical skills to prepare students for college-level coursework, writing, and research, ensuring they are all set for university life. This is confirmed by a study conducted by the University of Virginia (UVA). The study found that, compared to students who had previously taken Advanced Placement (AP) courses, IB students were more likely to express confidence in their preparation for college-level work, especially tasks involving research. Additionally, they considered their research skills more crucial for future success.

But beyond books and exams, IB also focuses on building good habits and attitudes in students. They learn essential skills to adapt and flourish in university, such as emotional maturity, responsibility, time management, and interpersonal skills.

A survey with 150 university teachers and admissions staff in the UK showed that IB is great because of its wide range of studies, and how it helps students think critically, manage their time, and communicate well. Another survey with 160 university teachers and admissions staff in Australia and New Zealand found that 77% think IB gets students ready for university really well.

In another study, EPIC also found that IB graduates in the University of Oregon’s Honor College were more likely to stay in school and continue their studies than their non-IB counterparts. The study revealed that IB students were better at handling difficult work, managing their time, and meeting expectations.

4. International recognition

Among the benefits of IB, one that truly makes it superior compared to country-specific curriculums is its international aspects. Offered by 150 countries across the globe and recognized by colleges and universities from almost 90 countries, IB puts students on the world stage. The qualifications it awards are recognisable to admissions officers at leading colleges and universities. In the US, IB graduates have a 21.4% higher likelihood of admission to 10 of the country’s most esteemed universities, such as Harvard, Princeton, Yale, and Stanford. Therefore, students have the flexibility to continue their studies anywhere in the world.

5. Transferable skills for life beyond school

Aside from setting students up for university, IB also helps them prepare for life after formal education. The programme focuses on helping students acquire transferable skills that are essential for success in both careers and society. These skills encompass critical thinking, effective communication, social adaptability, self-management, and research abilities.

Sutherland emphasises the programme’s role in preparing KIS Reignwood Park’s students for an uncertain future job landscape. He states, “We don’t know what future jobs are going to be. But the IB does a brilliant job of getting students ready with all kinds of what we call approaches to learning and self-regulation, research skills, communication,” said Sutherland.

France further elaborates on the IB’s multifaceted benefits, particularly in fostering a balance between foundational knowledge for higher education and work, as well as the explicit teaching of practical skills. “We really want our students to become problem solvers and have critical thinking skills so that they can put that knowledge to work, so to speak, and combine those two areas because the world of work in our century is changing at a very, very fast pace. So students need to be ready to have transferable skills and attitudes that they can use in different walks of life,” said France.

6. Interconnected studies

In the IB programme, subjects like science, English, and history aren’t taught in isolation. Instead, students are encouraged to see the links between these core disciplines. But it’s not just about connecting different subjects in class, IB also teaches them to see how things they learn in school connect with their personal experiences, the things happening in their community, and what’s going on in the world. For example, teachers might connect a science lesson with something that happens on the soccer field. Besides making school more enjoyable, this approach also helps students understand the relevance of what they’re learning and how they can use it in their everyday lives.

IB has a lot to offer to help students thrive academically, physically, and personally. If you decide that IB is the perfect option for your children, make sure to choose the right school for it, such as KIS Reignwood Park.

KIS Reignwood Park is Bangkok’s only day and boarding school offering the four IB programmes: Primary Years Programme (PYP), Middle Years Programme (MY), Diploma Programme (DP), and Career-related Programme (CP). Building on the success of KIS International School Bangkok, their first campus, KIS Reignwood Park aims to maintain the same high standards.

Their original campus has been one of the leading IB schools in Thailand, consistently achieving impressive IBDP scores with an average of 34.5 points – surpassing the global average of 30 points. This noteworthy achievement reflects the school’s unwavering dedication to delivering an outstanding IB education, a commitment that will be continued at KIS Reignwood Park.

