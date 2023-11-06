What are the benefits of boarding at KIS International School Reignwood Park?

PHOTO: Boarding room at KIS International School Reignwood Park

Set to open in August 2024, KIS International School Reignwood Park brings exciting opportunities for students. It stands as the only fully International Baccalaureate (IB) day and boarding school in Bangkok, offering weekly and full boarding options for Grade 4 students (aged 9) and above within its secure boarding village. Just like other impressive boarding schools, KIS International School Reignwood Park focuses on fostering students’ growth both academically and personally.

But what makes it different and special? We talked to Elizabeth Hammond, the school’s Director of Boarding, about the benefits they offer for students (and parents) to experience while boarding at KIS International School Reignwood Park.

Building connections with parents

KIS International School Reignwood Park recognises that parents entrust their most precious things—their children—to the school. That’s why they put a strong emphasis on keeping parents connected. Hammond’s approach is by visiting parents in their homes before their children even start boarding, so she can build a strong rapport and understand where students come from and their family dynamics.

Hammond explains, “…Building up that connection is really important. And then once they arrive in boarding, I contact parents daily until everything is calm and the routine is very established. So that’s either by text message or email or a phone call every day, I’m really happy to do that.”

Helping students settle in

Transitioning to a boarding school can, of course, be challenging. For most students, it’s their first time living away from home, parents, and friends. And one thing many students experience is homesickness. Hammond believes that keeping students busy and having a friendly environment is a key element in helping them settle. She states, “How do I help them settle? By keeping them busy. So they’re in school all day and then coming back to hopefully a friendly boarding house where there’s lots of activities that they want to enjoy.” In addition to easing students into their new environment, this approach also ensures that students have a positive and enriching experience.

Providing world-class facilities for students

KIS International School Reignwood Park’s safe and secure boarding village is a home away from home for students. They have state-of-the-art boarding facilities that provide students with a comfortable and supportive environment. The accommodation offers choices for room sharing, with options for either four or two students in one bedroom. Additionally, single bedrooms are available for senior students who require a quieter environment for their focused work and studies. Each stylish and comfortable bedroom comes with brand-new, high-spec furniture. Plus, the bedrooms feature private bathrooms and ample storage. Therefore, students can enjoy the utmost convenience and privacy.

Outside of the bedrooms are the boarding house areas, which feature common areas (lounges) and a well-equipped kitchen, allowing students to engage in various activities and academic pursuits within the premises. There are also various study rooms of different sizes, so students can have small group studies or even receive one-on-one lessons with their teachers. Additionally, the entire house is air-conditioned with a clean air system in place. Thus, ensuring a comfortable and healthy atmosphere for everyone.

“What you’ll see when you come into the boarding is a really fresh, clean, open, lots of glass area that we can see into. […] To move to this boarding house is going to be very special,” stated Hammond.

Putting security measures as a top priority

At KIS International School Reignwood Park, the safety of students is a top priority. Hammond highlights the security measures in place, saying, “They have, obviously, security on the main gate of the huge campus. But in boarding, we have our own security and they’ll go in and out by using their pass. We’ll also have security on every door of the boarding house and those security people will know the children really well.” This multi-layered security system ensures that students can focus on their studies and extracurricular activities without concerns about their safety.

Implementing a unique boarding curriculum: Passport 4 Life

KIS International School Reignwood Park basically has two curriculums in place: the IB programme at the school and Passport 4 Life at the boarding house. The Passport 4 Life programme is designed to prepare students for the future. It challenges the students to learn a new set of life skills each academic year.

“Each year group [grade] will have 20 tasks to do. Every year, 20 different tasks,” explained Hammond. These tasks range from practical skills like cooking and public speaking to more advanced challenges such as fundraising for charity. The aim is to equip students with valuable life skills that will serve them well when they leave home or boarding and head off to university. Hammond underscores the importance of this program, stating, “I do see that boarding the Passport 4 Life is going to help on this stepping stone to go off to university and the future.”

It’s evident that KIS International School Reignwood Park is dedicated to nurturing their students’ academic growth, personal development, and life skills, all within a secure and supportive environment.

If you want to learn more about the school and for admissions enquiry, click HERE.

Sponsored