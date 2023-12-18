How St. Andrews Green Valley is embracing the future with eco-literacy

PHOTO: St. Andrews International School, Green Valley via Facebook

St. Andrews International School, Green Valley incorporates eco-literacy into the school curriculum from an early stage. Their mission? To prepare children for the future, nurture eco-literate minds, and create a community that prioritises mental well-being, health, and character development.

Let’s take a look at how St. Andrews International School, Green Valley is preparing the future generation with eco-literacy.

Modern campus designed with the planet in mind

St. Andrews International School is nestled among the beautiful surroundings of Green Valley on the outskirts of Pattaya and Rayong, an environment that mirrors its dedication to sustainability. For the school, green isn’t just a colour, but a way of life. That’s why they design their state-of-the-art campus with the planet in mind. From the modern and energy-efficient classrooms to the interactive learning spaces, students enjoy a stimulating environment where lessons go beyond the classroom and into the outdoors.

An effective eco-literacy programme through interactive learning

Students at St. Andrews Green Valley are introduced to the concepts of ecology and conservation through interactive learning. This allows them to engage in real-world experiments and activities.

Mr Paul Noonan, the school’s PYP Coordinator, provides insight into the school’s innovative approach to education and incorporation of eco-literacy. He shares, “We integrate central ideas into the British national curriculum with a focus on eco-literacy. An example is their current unit, where the students have been studying electricity. Through this, they have focussed on sustainable forms of electricity as well.”

The school’s eco-literacy programme aligns closely with the United Nations Sustainable Development goal. With their approach, students can understand what they’re studying while learning how it connects to the environment. It encourages students to think about how each subject relates to the environment around them. In doing so, students can effectively connect theoretical knowledge with real-world applications.

Sustainable living in action

A green revolution is taking root every day at St. Andrews Green Valley as students actively participate in sustainability practices. From recycling projects to composting, these daily actions are the building blocks of a profound, lifelong commitment to an eco-friendly lifestyle.

But sustainability isn’t confined to regular routines and in the classroom. The school also boasts a spacious outdoor area with high-quality facilities. These include two gardens where students can grow their own fruits and vegetables. Learning how to plant, grow, and care for plants by actually doing it can give students a sense of accomplishment. This, in turn, nurtures a profound love for plants and an understanding of the importance of biodiversity.

Connecting with nature at the Forest School

One of the most unique characteristics of St. Andrews Green Valley is their Forest School. Led by Mr Ben Shield, the Forest School infuses a sense of enjoyment and connection with nature into student’s learning. “The Forest School is designed to provide a learning space where students can spend time outdoors connecting with nature. Their Forest School activities link with their topic within the classroom. For example, students recently learnt about different wars around the world, and then visited the Forest School to learn about camouflage and the role this played” says Mr Ben.

Providing students with outdoor skills and knowledge through an array of fun, hands-on activities and tasks, the Forest School fosters a passion for the environment. It also motivates students to actively contribute to sustainability and conservation efforts. Additionally, the Forest School offers a range of opportunities for students to delve into their interests. Students can push their boundaries beyond the classroom as well.

Technology and eco-literacy go hand in hand at St. Andrews Green Valley

Technology is an important aspect of St. Andrews Green Valley’s eco-literacy programme. Their students are provided with cutting-edge tools to study, analyse, and find solutions to environmental challenges, preparing them for a future where technology drives sustainability.

Ms Rosie Giordano, the school’s Ecoliteracy Coordinator, breaks it down, “Ecoliteracy fosters eco-literate students who have a really good understanding of the complex natural systems of our world. Through the curriculum at Green Valley, where we embody a holistic approach to learning, we hope that our students will have a better understanding of the limits of those natural systems and therefore make pro-environmental choices towards harmonious communities in our world.”

Through these hands-on approaches of learning, students gain practical experience and are able to apply what they have learnt to real world scenarios. Students are encouraged to think critically and solve problems, becoming changemakers within the community and beyond. Not only this, but the school also boasts the highest academic results in the area – students attend universities worldwide and leave the school equipped with a strong academic background as well as the skills to make a difference in our rapidly changing world.

Follow us on :













If you think St. Andrews International School, Green Valley is the right fit for your children, be sure to visit their website for more information.

Sponsored