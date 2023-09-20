Experience German Culture at the RIS Swiss Section Open House

Photo courtesy of RIS Swiss Section

Are you seeking an educational experience that will provide your child with a unique advantage through fluency in both German and English, as well as exposure to the vibrant cultures and values of Switzerland, Germany, and Austria?

RIS Swiss Section offers the only Swiss/German curriculum in Bangkok, with German as the primary language of instruction. The school is known for its family-like atmosphere, exceptional curriculum, top-tier educational quality, and a strong emphasis on personalized care in small class sizes. Graduates of the RIS Swiss Section are awarded the Swiss Bilingual Maturity certificate, which grants them direct access to top-tier universities in Switzerland, Germany, Austria, and the rest of the world.

With more than 60 years of excellence in education, the RIS Swiss Section offers all levels from Nursery to Grade 12 and afternoon Playgroups in Bangkok.

Would you like to learn more? Join their Open House Info Session with Kids Play on Saturday, September 23rd. Explore the educational offerings firsthand and engage with students, parents, and the dedicated team of the RIS Swiss Section.

For additional information and to register, visit: https://ris-swiss-section.org/open-house-info-session/

