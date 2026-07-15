Education Ministry plans Social Credit system for youth

The National Moral Promotion Committee has prioritised ethics programmes for children under 13, while the Ministry of Education is preparing to introduce a Social Credit system designed to reward positive behaviour.

The committee met on July 13 at the Ministry of Culture to discuss policies aimed at strengthening moral and ethical development nationwide.

Discussions focused on children in early childhood and primary education, with several ministries collaborating to develop age-appropriate approaches.

According to the Ministry of Education, the ministry is working with the Ministry of Public Health and the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security to study and develop approaches to moral and ethical education that are appropriate for children and suited to their development.

The ministry also plans to introduce a Social Credit system as part of the third phase of the National Moral Promotion Action Plan. The proposed framework is intended to create a standard mechanism that converts good deeds into measurable behavioural capital.

Under the proposal, positive behaviour could be linked to tangible benefits in areas such as education, employment and access to government services.

The ministry said the initiative is designed to encourage young people to continue doing good deeds and help foster positive values among Thai youth over the long term.

In a separate development, Thailand’s education ranking improved in 2026, rising three places to 52nd globally in the latest World Competitiveness Centre report released in June.

Literacy rates among people aged 15 and above rose nine places to rank 48th globally, while education spending per student increased five places to 50th.

The government said it will continue implementing proactive strategies to strengthen national competitiveness. These include improving English language proficiency, developing workforce skills and expanding knowledge of artificial intelligence.