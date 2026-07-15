Education Ministry plans Social Credit system for youth

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulLast Updated: July 15, 2026, 1:51 PM
1 minute read
Education Ministry plans Social Credit system for youth | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Ministry of Education

The National Moral Promotion Committee has prioritised ethics programmes for children under 13, while the Ministry of Education is preparing to introduce a Social Credit system designed to reward positive behaviour.

The committee met on July 13 at the Ministry of Culture to discuss policies aimed at strengthening moral and ethical development nationwide.

Discussions focused on children in early childhood and primary education, with several ministries collaborating to develop age-appropriate approaches.

According to the Ministry of Education, the ministry is working with the Ministry of Public Health and the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security to study and develop approaches to moral and ethical education that are appropriate for children and suited to their development.

Thailand's Education Ministry plans a Social Credit system to encourage good behaviour among young people by linking good deeds to benefits.
Photo via Ministry of Education

The ministry also plans to introduce a Social Credit system as part of the third phase of the National Moral Promotion Action Plan. The proposed framework is intended to create a standard mechanism that converts good deeds into measurable behavioural capital.

Under the proposal, positive behaviour could be linked to tangible benefits in areas such as education, employment and access to government services.

The ministry said the initiative is designed to encourage young people to continue doing good deeds and help foster positive values among Thai youth over the long term.

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Thailand's Education Ministry plans a Social Credit system to encourage good behaviour among young people by linking good deeds to benefits.
Photo via Ministry of Education

In a separate development, Thailand’s education ranking improved in 2026, rising three places to 52nd globally in the latest World Competitiveness Centre report released in June.

Literacy rates among people aged 15 and above rose nine places to rank 48th globally, while education spending per student increased five places to 50th.

The government said it will continue implementing proactive strategies to strengthen national competitiveness. These include improving English language proficiency, developing workforce skills and expanding knowledge of artificial intelligence.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulLast Updated: July 15, 2026, 1:51 PM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.