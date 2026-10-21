Chula Media Fellowships 2027 open to journalists until November 15

Thai and international journalists working for international or English-language news organisations can now apply for the Chula Media Fellowships 2027. The programme offers a monthly stipend, university classes and access to research at Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok.

The fellowship, run by the Chulalongkorn University Communication Center (CCC), takes place from January to June 2027. Four places are available, and applications close on November 15.

Launched in 2024, the programme welcomes a fourth cohort next year, aiming to build networks between journalists and the university through learning and exchange on Thai society and culture, student life, academic advances and innovation.

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It also ties in with the university’s commitment to lifelong learning and sustainability.

Back in the lecture hall

Fellows attend classes as sit-in students. Each takes at least one General Education (GenEd) course and at least one course from a participating faculty. They can add courses from other faculties or units, depending on their interests and what’s available.

Outside the classroom, fellows can visit research and innovation facilities, swap knowledge with university staff and join activities linked to Thai society and culture. The idea is to broaden their perspective and give them fresh material for their reporting.

What the fellowship covers

Non-Thai journalists receive a monthly stipend of 30,000 baht, while Thai journalists receive 15,000 baht a month. Both figures are net of withholding tax, and payments start from the month a fellow begins taking part.

The programme also covers tuition, course registration or training fees of up to 60,000 baht per person, plus up to 30,000 baht per person for activities and excursions. These two sums are paid directly to the relevant university units. All funding is subject to the conditions in the official announcement.

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Who can apply?

Applicants must be journalists affiliated with an international or English-language news organisation, based in Thailand or abroad. They need at least one year of journalism experience at the time of applying, good English, and their employer’s approval to take part in the full programme.

Fellows must attend at least 80% of scheduled classes and activities. Those who meet the requirements receive a Certificate of Completion at the end of the programme.

Applications must be written entirely in English. They should include a CV, a recent photograph, a one-page statement of purpose, links to recent published work, a supervisor acknowledgement letter and an official media profile.

Selection is based on reporting experience, the credibility of the applicant’s news organisation, the quality of past work and relevance to the university. The panel also weighs each applicant’s potential for future collaboration.

The CCC can withdraw or reclaim funding if a fellow doesn’t meet the programme’s conditions or submits false information.

How to apply

Send applications to Pataraporn.r@chula.ac.th by November 15, before the CCC announces that applications have closed. Successful applicants will be named on the Chulalongkorn University website at www.chula.ac.th, and their news organisations will be notified in writing.

Full details on eligibility, documents and funding conditions are in the official announcement, available in English and Thai.

For more information, contact Pataraporn Rukpium, International Communication Division, Chulalongkorn University Communication Center, on +66 (0)2 218 3282 or at Pataraporn.r@chula.ac.th.

Press release