Student barred from classes over political disagreements with school teacher

Image by Ivan Aleksic via Unsplash

A Chon Buri school student has reportedly been banned from attending history classes, due to political views that conflict with those of the teacher. The matter was brought to the office of the district’s primary education area by Yodchai Pungporn, a distant MP along with the child’s mother, who expressed concern over the impact this might have on the child’s educational progress.

A secondary school student found himself forbidden to attend history classes after expressing a political viewpoint that clashed with the teacher’s. The mother deems the instructor’s actions as inappropriate, and quite possibly a violation of human rights, tantamount to bullying young citizens. The class ban also puts the educational future of the student at stake, potentially leading to a failure in the subject.

The concerned mother had originally lodged a complaint in July, following which the MP facilitated a meeting between the school principal and the student’s parent. The aim was to request the principal’s intervention to resolve the issue. However, despite attempts to rectify the situation, no substantial progress has been made, indicating the teacher’s apparent lack of concern over the warning imparted by the management.

As the mother related further, the disagreement stemmed from a contrast in political party preferences between the teacher and the student. Differences in opinion should naturally fall in the realm of personal respect, with no party imposing ideas on the other.

Yet, the aftermath of this debate has been so severe that the student is now denied classroom education. His frustrated mother complained about the classroom banishing and its repercussions.

“The last meeting with the teacher, my whole intention was to have my son return to studying just like his peers. But, if he were unable to attend school, how would he clear the subject? And, what would be the implication on his class advancement?

“Sadly, our discussion that day had no fruitful outcome, quite the contrary, it escalated matters on both sides; particularly, the teacher continued to behave unfairly toward my son. Some weeks later, after my son has asked for forgiveness, the situation stayed the same. The teacher still refused to correct his mistakes and continued to exclude my son from learning the subject.”