Brighton College Bangkok presents an exciting October Camp experience

Image via Brighton College Bangkok, Facebook

Brighton College Bangkok is excited to announce its upcoming October Camp, which will take place from October 16 to October 20. The camp will offer a variety of engaging activities for children aged 4 to 16 years old. The camp is not exclusive to Brighton College Bangkok pupils. Children from other schools are also welcome to join in the fun and make new friends during this exciting week.

October Camp’s programmes and activities

During the camp, participants will have the opportunity to choose from a range of exciting activities, including ballet, robotics, basketball, football, public speaking, arts and crafts, and skating. Each programme is specifically designed to promote creativity, physical fitness, and personal development among campers.

Arts and crafts

Engage young learners (4-7 years old) in Interactive Art & Craft with Storytelling. Through art and storytelling, children will create age-appropriate masterpieces using watercolour, crayons, collage, and clay. This programme promotes sensory exploration and transversal skills.

At the Young Artists and Designers Camp (8-14 years old), students can experiment with various art forms, including watercolours, acrylics, pop-up books, and crafty works. They will explore different themes and create their own masterpieces, enhancing creativity and learning how different art forms can integrate.

Ballet

Enhance your child’s dancing and performance skills at the upcoming dance camp. Designed to promote flexibility and explore various dance styles such as ballet and jazz, the camp offers a range of activities to support dancing abilities. With a dedicated team of talented teachers, Brighton College strives to develop the pupils’ talents and encourage confident performances. The camp will culminate in a special performance and graduation ceremony.

Basketball

Top Flight Basketball Camps offer exciting opportunities for pupils to enhance their basketball skills, connect with peers, and create lasting memories during school breaks. With a range of camps tailored to different age groups and skill levels, Top Flight provides an engaging experience for every participant. By attending Top Flight camps, students not only become better athletes and teammates but also gain invaluable memories that will stay with them forever.

Football

With a focus on making football enjoyable, challenging, and safe, these football programs are designed to help children learn and improve while having fun. Ideal for children aged 5 to 12, the Casual Football Program introduces the game through small-sided games. The goal is to create a stress-free and enjoyable environment where children can develop a love for the sport and enhance their skills.

Public speaking

Recognizing the significance of effective communication, this program aims to shape children’s abilities and prepare them for a crucial form of expression. Each class includes a lesson on public speaking fundamentals, practice in various styles of public speaking, engaging games, and activities. Students will deliver speeches reflecting the fundamentals learned and recorded for sharing with parents at the end of the programme.

Robotics

In recognition of the importance of early exposure to engineering, logical thinking, and computational skills, Brighton College is proud to offer the ERC Junior Robotics (5-8 years old) and ERC Robotics & Coding (9-14 years old) programs. These activities provide a solid foundation for embracing the era of technology and innovation.

Skating

School of Miller is thrilled to offer Surfskate Training – Beginner, a program designed to teach key skills to pupils aged 5.5 – 15 years old. Whether children want to learn how to ride surf skate or simply have fun, this curriculum provides the basic fundamentals and foundations for safe and proper riding.

For more information about each activity, click HERE to read more.

Register for the October Camp at Brighton College Bangkok NOW. For more information, please contact +66(2) 136 7898 or email via camps@brightoncollege.ac.th.

Press Release