Brighton College Bangkok celebrates outstanding results

Photo courtesy of Brighton College

Pupils at Brighton College Bangkok were delighted to receive excellent A Levels examination results last week, looking set to make the school one of the best performing in the whole of Asia. Almost half the grades that the pupils received were awarded at A* level, and 80% of all grades were A*-A. Brighton College Bangkok’s Year 13 pupils are now headed to many of the world’s leading and most selective universities to study courses as varied as Medicine, Engineering, Computer Science, Architecture and more.

The pupils’ achievement is all the more impressive as it bucks the wider trend of downgraded examination performances, as grade distributions return to their pre-pandemic levels. In addition, the Brighton College pupils’ average ‘value-added’ score of plus 1.7 grades per pupil per subject, indicates that they far exceeded their own expected grades.

Of the many individual success stories, Tui achieved four A* grades and leaves to read Biological Sciences at Imperial College London whilst Thames achieved three A* and one A grade and will read Computer Science also at Imperial College London.

Tittle gained three A* grades and will study Actuarial Sciences at LSE. Poppy also received three A* grades and is set to study Law at Durham University. Heart, who made incredible progress of on average 4.3 grades improvement in all of his A Levels after gaining two A* and and A. Our Head Boy Phi has achieved three A* and will now study Physics at Edinburgh. In Year 12 Khanin completed his A level in Computer Science a Year early receiving an A*.

In Economics, Biology, Chemistry, Geography and PE 100% of our A Level were awarded at Grade A or above at A level. With all grades received in English Literature, History and Technology at A*. Our pupils also gained scores of offers from the UK’s prestigious Russell Group universities with several scholarships also received as part of these offers.

The results confirm Brighton College Bangkok’s status as one of the leading schools in the region. Its small class sizes, excellent teaching and pastoral support have once again led to some of the best results in the world.

Brighton College Bangkok’s Headmaster Nick Gallop said…

“These excellent results are a wonderful testament to the inspirational teaching and motivated learning at the College. For the pupils to have far exceeded their own expectations reflects so well on the school’s culture of high expectations and on the Year 13 pupils themselves who have worked so hard and well deserve their success.”

Carly Barber, Head of Brighton College’s Senior School added…

“I am not surprised by the amazing results our pupils have received. They are incredible young men and women and richly deserve the fruits of their labours. Hard work really does pay off and this goes alongside the wonderful characters they have cultivated over their years here at Brighton. They are 100% ready for their exciting futures across the world. I am proud of them all.”

Sophie Peat, the College’s new Head of Sixth Form finished…

“I am so proud of our Year 13 pupils this year and of this set of outstanding results. All pupils who applied to university gained a place at their first choice, which is an impressive achievement. Our superb pupils are studying a wide variety of courses, from Architecture to Accountancy, and are attending prestigious universities in the UK, Thailand and Belgium. This year’s group have managed to overcome the problems that the covid pandemic brought to achieve outstanding A Level results and have left their mark in the Brighton College Bangkok community. I wish them the very best of luck in their bright futures.”

Press Release