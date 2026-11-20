High school students weighing up a career in hotels, guest experience or food and beverage can get a close look at a hospitality degree at the Asian Institute of Hospitality & Management (AIHM) Open Day on Saturday, November 28, before they decide where to apply.

AIHM Open Day runs from 9.30am to 3pm on the ninth floor of Avani+ Riverside Bangkok Hotel, where the institute’s campus is based.

Applications for the April 2027 intake are now open, and admissions staff will be on hand to help with the process, which makes the day as useful for parents as it is for students.

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What happens on the day

The day gives visitors a feel for both the teaching and the people behind it, including:

Hands-on workshops led by AIHM faculty

Trial classes taught by industry experts

A tour of the campus and the hotel spaces where students learn

The chance to talk with lecturers and current students

An overview of AIHM’s programmes and the international study and career routes open to students

Admissions advice for anyone applying for the 2027 intakes

Places are reserved through an online form on AIHM’s website.

A campus inside a working hotel

AIHM’s campus sits inside a fully operating five-star hotel on the Chao Phraya River, and the Open Day is the simplest way to see what that means in practice. Students learn alongside the hotel’s daily operations.

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In the first semester of the BBA in Global Hospitality Management, that setting supports modules in front office, concierge, housekeeping, food and beverage service, kitchen work, oenology, and mixology and barista skills.

A programme for each stage

For students finishing high school, the main programme is the BBA, a 3.5-year degree delivered in academic association with Les Roches in Switzerland, a school listed as No.2 in the world.

The programme includes two six-month internships, and qualified students can transfer to Les Roches Crans-Montana or Les Roches Marbella for their final year and graduate with a Les Roches degree.

What will parents want to know?

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The BBA is approved by Thailand’s Ministry of Education, and AIHM is founded by Minor Hotels, which runs more than 640 properties in 66 countries across eight brands. That link gives students access to more than 40,000 industry professionals, priority internships across six continents and preferred employment status when they graduate.

Many graduates join management trainee programmes at leading brands, among them Andrew Rohrbach, Class of 2024, who joined Mandarin Oriental’s leader-in-training programme and is now a housekeeping supervisor at its Savoy hotel in Zurich.

For international families, AIHM’s student team supports the education visa process and annual renewals. Most international students rent studios or serviced apartments 15 to 30 minutes from campus, with private studios from around 8,000 baht a month.

Questions worth asking

The Open Day is also a good chance to get answers on the details that matter before applying. Families might ask how credit transfer works for students switching from another institution, which internships are paid, what it takes to qualify for the Les Roches transfer and how the admissions interview runs.

2027 applications now open

AIHM takes students twice a year, in April and October. Applicants need a high school diploma or equivalent, such as M6, GED, A-Levels or the IB, along with IELTS 5.5 (no band below 5.0), TOEFL 525/70 or Cambridge B2, and must be at least 17.5 on entry, with a short interview forming part of the process.

Our guide to AIHM’s hospitality management degree covers the programme in more detail, and our look at why students choose AIHM explains what sets the school’s approach apart.

Anyone considering a career in hospitality can register for AIHM Open Day below, or go straight to the April 2027 application.

Register for AIHM Open Day

In collaboration with the Asian Institute of Hospitality & Management