PHOTO: By rawpixel.com via Freepik

As your little one leaps from nursery rhymes into the world of alphabets and numbers, you’re likely grappling with a crucial conundrum – which kindergarten in Bangkok will boast the perfect blend of nurturing environment, growth-oriented curriculum, and fun-lovin’ playtime?

No worries! Below, we’ve compiled the 5 best kindergartens in Bangkok that deserve your attention and might prove hard to resist.

Brighton College Bangkok

Address: 8/8 Krungthep Kreetha Soi 15 Yaek 4 (Surao Yai, Krungthep Kreetha, Hua Mak, Bangkapi, Bangkok 10240, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

Meet Brighton College Bangkok, the pulsing heart of academic excellence for kids aged 2-18. Hailed as one of the leading British Curriculum schools in Thailand, this institution is a branch that remains firmly rooted in its heritage – the acclaimed Brighton College in England. This is especially evident in its kindergarten, a thriving segment of their Preparatory School that’s bustling with tiny scholars and big dreams.

The secret to Brighton College Bangkok’s success lies in its meticulously crafted curriculum. It extends beyond the conventional, capturing the essential reading, writing, and arithmetic, but also weaving in specialist teaching in Thai, Mandarin, and Computing. Moreover, lessons break free from the confines of classrooms at Brighton College Bangkok. With vibrant art rooms and modern sports facilities, the institution actively enriches its young learners’ cultural understanding and physical skills. Thus, this all-round development truly brings learning to life at Brighton College Bangkok.

Brighton College Bangkok’s kindergarten is more than a school – it’s a nurturing space, where individuality is celebrated, creativity is fostered, and learning is, quite simply, a joy. Ideal for the crucial 2-5 years stage, the term “early years education” has been given a vibrant new definition here. Therefore, if you’re on the hunt for a place where education and enrichment walk hand in hand, Brighton College Bangkok may just tick all your boxes.

International School Bangkok (ISB)

Address: 39, 7 Soi Nichada Thani, Amphur, Nonthaburi, 11120, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

The International School Bangkok (ISB), proudly wearing its private PK-12 American-style school badge, sits right in the heart of Pak Kret District. Providing a high-quality kindergarten education, ISB actively accommodates both Thai and expat children in Bangkok.

With recognition as one of Asia’s top schools, ISB actively lives by its motivational tagline, guiding students to define “who they are and where they want to go.” The kindergarten curriculum here doesn’t just move along academic lines. It offers a necessary sprinkle of balance, integrating essential building blocks of literacy, mathematics, science with Thai, Mandarin, and even computing! Not to mention, personalisation is their potent tool.

The action isn’t confined to classroom walls at ISB. With access to top-tier learning resources and a strong emphasis on outdoor play, the school’s thriving early childhood education environment offers a creative blend of guided discovery and unstructured play. Thus, ensuring learning is never a dull moment. The structured language experiences promote confident oral expression. Additionally, an advanced math and science curriculum empowers students to reason and problem-solve.

Ruamrudee International School Bangkok (RIS)

Address: 6 Soi Ramkhamhaeng 184, Khwaeng Min Buri, Min Buri, Bangkok 10510, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

Introducing the third jewel in our “5 Best Kindergartens in Bangkok” crown, the Ruamrudee International School (RIS). Tucked away in the Min Buri District, this esteemed institution has established a legacy as a non-profit organization dedicated to providing world-class education from pre-school up to grade 12.

What sets the RIS kindergarten programme apart is unwavering commitment to scholastic excellence. They bring to the table an academically challenging curriculum that extends beyond the conventional classroom teaching. Brimmed with stimulating activities, it pushes to shape young minds into reflective, self-regulated learners. This demand for quality doesn’t stop at curriculum; it reverberates through their well-equipped facilities, expert teachers, and efficient organizational structure.

The Early Years Campus or RISE, launched just in 2020, lays the groundwork for children between 2 to 6 years old. Using the American curriculum as their guiding compass, the programme focuses on moulding the social, emotional, physical, and cognitive aspects of their tiny learners. The feature that makes RIS a standout choice is its seamless integration of indoor and outdoor environments. This feature gives children the ability to move freely and explore their surroundings.

Kids Kingdom International Kindergarten Sukhumvit

Address: 22/1 Sukhumvit 47 Alley, Klongtan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

Kids Kingdom International Kindergarten, provides a nurturing and imaginative realm for little ones aged between 18 months and 6 years. Tucked away in the prime residential areas of Bangkok, The school is known for its friendly, multicultural, secure, and stimulating environment, ideal for fostering young creative thinkers. The staff at Kids Kingdom take pride in their commitment to high-quality early childhood education. Their highly qualified teachers bring a wealth of experience to the classroom. Moreover, all of them receive ongoing training from IPC to ensure they’re equipped with up-to-date teaching resources. In addition, the campuses have the latest facilities, ensuring a perfect blend of academic nurturing and creative play. Under their nurturing care, children bloom into independent thinkers and communicators, creative lifelong learners, social contributors, and risk-takers. They aim to foster a sense of self-worth, accomplishment, confidence, and independence in each child. If you are looking for a place where the young minds can roam free, explore, and learn in a secure and appealing setting, Kids Kingdom International Kindergarten promises all this and more. So, get ready to give your child the gift of an enjoyable and enriching early learning experience! Kidz Village International Kindergarten

Address: 500 Soi, Salathammasop, 11 Sala Thammasop Rd, Sala Thammasop, Thawi Watthana, Bangkok 10170, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

Kidz Village International Kindergarten is a fun-filled paradise for kids from 18 months to 6 years old. Situated on an expansive 7-rai campus, the school offers both indoor and outdoor learning spaces. The small class sizes are perfect for personalized attention and one-on-one interaction with the teachers, aiming to foster lifelong learners.

The kindergarten follows the well-regarded Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) of the British National Curriculum. They offer regular Toddler and Kindergarten programs, as well as unique options like the ‘Mommy & Me’ program and Saturday playgroups. Each program emphasizes the ‘Project Approach’, which encourages kids to make decisions and take charge of their learning experience.

Kidz Village goes beyond just academics, promoting physical and emotional well-being. They include ample time for outdoor play in their daily schedule, serve carefully planned nutritious meals, and ensure a safe and accepting environment for every child. Thus, with a warm and caring team of educators, their goal is to give your little one the best start in their education.

Each of the above school offers a unique mix of educational philosophies, nurturing environments, and innovative programs, designed to guide our little ones on their lifelong learning adventure. Whether it’s the British curriculum at Kidz Village or the creative learning approach at Kids Kingdom, these top choices promise to give your child a vibrant and enriching early education experience.

Follow us on :













Looking for an international education for your kids? Check out our article on the 5 best international schools in Thailand.

Advertise On The Thaiger

Contact us to discuss advertising and custom solutions.