Private colleges in Bueng Kan deny allegations of student loan fraud

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 22, 2026, 5:55 PM
2 minutes read
Private colleges in Bueng Kan deny allegations of student loan fraud
Photo by ภาพของJd8 via Canva

Thailand’s Ministry of Education ordered an investigation into four private colleges after allegations that students’ names were used to obtain Student Loan Fund (SLF) loans without their knowledge.

The allegations circulated online after a Facebook page shared accounts from people claiming to be former students of the colleges.

One complainant said she enrolled at a private college in Nong Bua Lamphu. She eventually did not attend classes but discovered that she had a student loan debt of more than 50,000 baht. She claimed the loan was issued through another private college in Bueng Kan that had the same owner as the one she had enrolled in.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another person claimed to have obtained a High Vocational Certificate from a Bueng Kan college about 10 years ago but later discovered a student loan debt despite never applying for the loan or receiving any money.

Education Minister Prasert Chantararuangthong ordered an investigation into four private colleges following the allegations.

Education Minister Prasert Chantararuangthong
Education Minister Prasert Chantararuangthong | Photo via Facebook/ ประเสริฐ จันทรรวงทอง

Current ministry information shows that the four colleges are located in three provinces: two in Bueng Kan, one in Sakon Nakhon and one in Nong Bua Lamphu. Three of the colleges reportedly have the same owner.

Prasert said at a press conference today, September 22, that the ministry had been aware of the issue before it gained widespread attention on social media and began investigating on August 26. Prasert said decisive legal action would be taken if wrongdoing was found.

Related Articles
ADVERTISEMENT

When asked whether government officials were involved, Prasert said investigators needed to establish the facts before determining whether any officials had participated.

He also said the initial investigation had not yet established the total amount of damage allegedly caused by the scheme.

Matichon reported today that some of the colleges accused in the allegations had issued statements denying wrongdoing. The colleges reportedly insisted that their student-loan application procedures complied with relevant laws and regulations.

Students apply for student loan fund
Photo via Facebook/ กองทุนเงินให้กู้ยืมเพื่อการศึกษา

They also disputed online claims involving a student who allegedly obtained a High Vocational Certificate from one of the colleges 10 years ago. The colleges said the High Vocational Certificate programme in question had only been offered from 2023, making it impossible for someone to have completed it a decade earlier.

ADVERTISEMENT

The colleges also said they had spoken with former and current students who had applied for SLF loans, and that those students denied providing information to Facebook pages or news organisations.

According to Matichon, college administrators, lecturers and staff members, particularly those whose photographs were circulated online, also filed a complaint at Sri Boon Rueang Police Station to affirm their innocence. They reportedly insisted that they had no involvement in the alleged fraud.

The investigation into the student loan allegations remains ongoing.

Thai Minister attached to the Prime Minister's Office
Paradorn Prissananantakul | Photo via ThaiRath

Separately, the SLF is dealing with repayment problems involving about 2.6 million debtors. The issue has contributed to liquidity concerns at the fund.

Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office Paradorn Prissananantakul said on Tuesday that the government planned to increase the SLF budget for fiscal 2027 from about 5 billion baht in fiscal 2026 to 9 billion baht.

Paradorn acknowledged that the SLF currently does not have sufficiently detailed information to distinguish between debtors who are unemployed and those who have income but are not repaying their loans.

He said the fund needs to improve its information on debtors’ circumstances and ability to repay so that money can continue circulating through the loan system.

Similar news

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 22, 2026, 5:55 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

Tags
Latest Thailand News
BTS vs MRT in Bangkok: which one fits your trip or daily life? Thai Life

BTS vs MRT in Bangkok: which one fits your trip or daily life?

2 hours ago
Death sentence reduced to 50 years in 2016 Narathiwat bomb case Crime News

Death sentence reduced to 50 years in 2016 Narathiwat bomb case

3 hours ago
Phuket court fight puts 669 households at risk of eviction Phuket News

Phuket court fight puts 669 households at risk of eviction

3 hours ago
Minister probes 100m baht Israeli-linked land purchases Thailand News

Minister probes 100m baht Israeli-linked land purchases

3 hours ago
Sakon Nakhon girl jumps from second floor to escape from rape Crime News

Sakon Nakhon girl jumps from second floor to escape from rape

3 hours ago
Man found hanging after mother refuses 20 baht for cannabis Pattaya News

Man found hanging after mother refuses 20 baht for cannabis

4 hours ago
Group of foreign women allegedly attack Thai woman outside Bangla Road bar Phuket News

Group of foreign women allegedly attack Thai woman outside Bangla Road bar

4 hours ago
Hong Kong man arrested after crystal meth found in Bangkok home Crime News

Hong Kong man arrested after crystal meth found in Bangkok home

5 hours ago
Student bins iPhone by mistake, threatens man who found it Crime News

Student bins iPhone by mistake, threatens man who found it

5 hours ago
Sattahip fishing boat sinking leaves 3 dead, 4 missing Thailand News

Sattahip fishing boat sinking leaves 3 dead, 4 missing

5 hours ago
Young Thai doctors quit over system pressures, not long hours alone Thailand News

Young Thai doctors quit over system pressures, not long hours alone

5 hours ago
Best places to visit in Thailand: a region-by-region guide for first timers Thailand Travel

Best places to visit in Thailand: a region-by-region guide for first timers

6 hours ago
Assault complainant says Phuket officer called her attention-seeking Phuket News

Assault complainant says Phuket officer called her attention-seeking

6 hours ago
Family of Thai woman in Germany seek help after five weeks without contact Thailand News

Family of Thai woman in Germany seek help after five weeks without contact

8 hours ago
93 year old woman donates four land plots to Priest Hospital Thailand News

93 year old woman donates four land plots to Priest Hospital

8 hours ago
Thailand and Japan to develop ASEAN’s largest synchrotron facility in Rayong Business News

Thailand and Japan to develop ASEAN’s largest synchrotron facility in Rayong

9 hours ago
DNA found at scene as police hunt Udon Thani store worker&#8217;s killer Crime News

DNA found at scene as police hunt Udon Thani store worker’s killer

9 hours ago
Father used son&#8217;s name to sell insurance and run up debts Thailand News

Father used son’s name to sell insurance and run up debts

9 hours ago
MRT fire linked to sparks from 750-volt electrical cable Bangkok News

MRT fire linked to sparks from 750-volt electrical cable

9 hours ago
Village headman denies drunk driving after crash kills vendor in Nonthaburi Crime News

Village headman denies drunk driving after crash kills vendor in Nonthaburi

10 hours ago
Anutin starts New York mission with UN General Assembly, investor talks Politics News

Anutin starts New York mission with UN General Assembly, investor talks

10 hours ago
Buakaw brings Muay Thai to Washington DC festival Thailand News

Buakaw brings Muay Thai to Washington DC festival

10 hours ago
Queen Sirikit cremation schedule confirmed for December Thailand News

Queen Sirikit cremation schedule confirmed for December

10 hours ago
Thailand protests Miss Universe Cambodia over historic photo Thailand News

Thailand protests Miss Universe Cambodia over historic photo

10 hours ago
Nene Royal in AGT 2026 final: When to watch and how to vote Phuket News

Nene Royal in AGT 2026 final: When to watch and how to vote

10 hours ago
Back to top button
Next articleChoosing an international school? 7 questions every parent should ask