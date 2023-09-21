Discovering the secrets of businesswoman and super mom Rasmegh Srisethi

Photo: Rasmegh Srisethi with her family via DeeMoney

Rasmegh Srisethi is the driving force behind the success of DeeMoney, a Thai fintech startup offering cross-border money transfers to more than 50 countries and supporting over 26 currencies.

Rasmegh, the Co-founder and Managing Director of Sawasdee Shop Co., Ltd., is a major factor in the organization’s explosive expansion. Outside of work hours, she is a supermom to her three kids. In honour of Mother’s Day in Thailand in August, Rasmegh revealed her strategies for managing a flourishing business and raising her own family.

Rasmegh Srisethi stated that…

“When I found out I was pregnant with my first child, I realized I needed to go to ‘parenting school’ to learn how to become a parent. Such a school didn’t exist, of course. I recognized early on that parents were given the most difficult job on earth – growing people, growing the next generation – without the right tools and training. How were we expected to thrive and flourish?”

She added…

“I knew the world I was born into in the 1980s was very different from the world my children were going to grow up in in the 21st century. I knew that the tools and strategies that my parents used to raise me wouldn’t be as effective in this new world.”

She concluded with…

“These decisions led me to pursue a two-year Parent Coaching Certification course with Seattle Pacific University in 2005. This course changed my life in so many ways, but most importantly, it gave me the tools to reflect on myself to learn how to manage myself and my emotions and lead the way forward for my children with respect, love and a lot of empathy.”

Rasmegh employed five parenting techniques when her kids were very small. Love, compassion, respect, education, and treating others how you want to be treated are all virtues.

A large board was built up at home using the ‘bouncing back’ principle. Every time a member of the family adhered to one of these five rules, the activity was noted on a sticky note and stuck on the board. Her children will learn the importance of such deeds from her because of this action. For instance, if her kids treat a security guard with respect (or “wai”), the guard will do the same for them. The whole family would express their emotions and work together to find a cause and an answer when one of her children was depressed. The entire family would rejoice when they felt better.

Rasmegh strongly believes in the power of these basic practices. Respect and love cannot be bought but they have to start from inside and form the foundation for quality growth. She puts 100% into both work and family. Sometimes, she feels very tired. At these times, she will practice meditation for 15 minutes an hour to relax. She also starts her day with light exercises, such as walking. She believes that if she takes good care of herself, she will be able to take good care of others.

She has received tremendous inspiration and uplifting energy at work from GenDee, her workplace family. Her team consistently generates fresh, intriguing concepts that increase productivity. Rasmegh discovered that she had a higher EQ because of her fantastic team and welcoming workplace. EQ can be enhanced via consistent practice and being reasonable. For young children, higher EQ also correlates with greater enjoyment, learning capacity, and the capacity to develop into better citizens.

Sometimes, it is hard to balance the two roles – businesswoman and mother. Rasmegh Srisethi excels at both, as evidenced by the success of DeeMoney and her happy family.

