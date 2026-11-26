GVN Marketing ranks #1 in our 2027 list, for the third year running. It is listed first on Clutch’s Thailand digital marketing ranking, holds 5.0 scores on both Clutch and Sortlist, won four Clutch awards for Thailand in 2026 and reports a 97.4% client retention rate. It is followed by Primal, Grey Alchemy, Convert Cake, and IBEX.

Thailand remains one of Southeast Asia’s most competitive markets for digital marketing. Bangkok draws international brands entering the region, while Thai companies keep moving more of their budgets to search, social and AI-driven channels. That makes choosing the right agency harder, and more important, than ever.

For the 2027 edition, we checked every agency’s website, its Clutch and Sortlist profiles, and the organisers of any award it lists. Below are the top 10 marketing agencies in Thailand for 2027, followed by special mentions of specialist firms and answers to the questions businesses ask most often.

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What are we looking for?

We ranked agencies on five factors:

Factor What we checked Expertise and specialisation Which channels, industries, and services the agency covers, and the depth and expertise of its in-house team Client satisfaction Verified scores on Clutch and Sortlist, and client retention where the agency publishes it

Industry recognition Awards confirmed by the organiser or the platform that gives them

Supported languages Ability to work in Thai, English, and other key languages

Proven results Case studies, named clients, and long-term impact



How we ranked

Scope: The top 10 covers agencies offering a broad range of marketing services in Thailand. Specialists appear under special mentions.

Expertise and specialisation: We reviewed the services, channels and industries each agency covers on its website and its Clutch and Sortlist profiles, along with the size and set-up of its team.

Client satisfaction: We use each agency’s average rating on Clutch and Sortlist rather than its total number of reviews, as review volume reflects company size, time on the platform and how actively an agency requests feedback rather than service quality. Google Business Profile ratings are used only where one of these ratings is missing, as Google reviews are less rigorously verified. Client retention is included where the agency publishes it.

Industry recognition: We list an award only when the organiser, the platform or the trade press confirms it. Claims we could not confirm are left out.

Supported languages: We list the working languages each agency states on its website or profiles.

Proven results: We looked at published case studies and named clients, and give figures only as the agency publishes them.

Overall ranking: No single factor decides an agency’s position. Agencies are placed on their overall strength across all five factors.

Prices: Each rate is shown with its source. Agencies bill differently, so rates are shown as published on Clutch or by the agency.

Why we prioritise Clutch and Sortlist reviews

Unlike general review platforms, Clutch and Sortlist specialise in evaluating B2B service providers, including digital marketing agencies. Both use review verification processes designed to improve authenticity and reduce misleading or fraudulent feedback.

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Clutch is particularly known for its independently conducted client interviews and verification procedures, while Sortlist uses client review and validation mechanisms to assess agency feedback.

These additional safeguards make their ratings valuable indicators of client satisfaction, although no review system is completely immune to manipulation. That’s why we prioritise Clutch and Sortlist scores over Google reviews, which generally have less rigorous client verification requirements.

Top 10 marketing agencies in Thailand 2027 at a glance

Rank Agency Founded Team size Best for Scores Client retention (published) Verified awards 2026 Average hourly rate 1 GVN Marketing 2017 45+ One in-house team across SEO, AI search, paid media, social and web, in Thai, English or French Clutch 5.0 · Sortlist 5.0 97.4% 4 US$50–99 (Clutch) 2 Primal 2015 About 150 SEO and paid search programmes Clutch 4.8 · Sortlist 5.0 – 2 US$100–149 (Clutch) 3 Grey Alchemy 2013 10–49 Creative, social and lifestyle brands Clutch 5.0 · Sortlist 5.0 – – US$50–99 (Clutch) 4 Convert Cake 2018 50–249 Performance advertising on TikTok, Meta and Google Clutch 5.0 · Sortlist 5.0 – 2 US$50–99 (Clutch) 5 IBEX 2019 10–49 Paid media for growth-stage brands Clutch 5.0 · Google 4.9 93% – US$50–99 (Clutch) 6 AJ Marketing 2019 10–49 Influencer campaigns across Asia-Pacific Clutch 5.0 · Sortlist 5.0 – – US$25–49 (Clutch) 7 Marketing Ignite 2004 10–49 Long-term SEO and lead generation Clutch 5.0 · Google 5.0 – – US$25–49 (Clutch) 8 Asia Media Studio 2007 10–49 Branding and website builds Clutch 5.0 · Google 4.9 – – US$25–49 (Clutch) 9 Vault Mark – 10–49 SEO and AI search strategy Sortlist 4.9 · Google 4.7 – 2 On request 10 MOST 2414 2016 10–49 Integrated content, social and e-commerce Clutch 4.5 · Google 5.0 – – US$50–99 (Clutch)

Founding year and team size from Clutch, except GVN Marketing and Primal (agency websites). Client retention as published by each agency; – means not found on its website or profiles. Verified awards are those confirmed by the organiser or platform.

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Top digital marketing agencies in Thailand 2027

1. GVN Marketing

Why GVN Marketing ranks #1:



Client satisfaction: 5.0 on Clutch and Sortlist, and a published 97.4% client retention rate

Industry recognition: four Clutch 2026 awards for Thailand, the most verified 2026 awards in this list

Supported languages: a full-service team working in Thai, English and French, for Thai brands and international companies alike

Expertise: a 100% in-house team covering SEO, AI search (AIO, GEO, AEO and SXO), paid media, social, content and website development and optimisation (CRO, UI/UX, SXO)

Proven results: published case studies for brands such as Decathlon , KTM, Beyond The Vines, TADA, Tao Bin and Blue Elephant

GVN Marketing takes the top spot for the third year running. It is listed first on Clutch’s Thailand digital marketing ranking (November 2026) and holds a 5.0 score on both Clutch and Sortlist. Founded in 2017 and based at Park Silom in Bangkok, it runs a 100% in-house team of more than 45 specialists, with no outsourcing and C-level oversight on every major account.

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The agency has worked with more than 200 companies and maintains a 97.4% client retention rate. With staff turnover below 2% over the past four and a half years, clients benefit from long-term relationships with consistent, dedicated teams. Service quality and fast turnaround times are frequently highlighted in client reviews.

Recent clients include Decathlon, Moston, Kvik, Jim Thompson, Beyond The Vines, Vessel Golf, Blue Elephant, Hyundai, Subaru, KTM, Tao Bin, and TADA.

Results: For Tao Bin, GVN’s social media campaigns increased reach by 223.54% and boosted repeat customers by 35%. For Beyond The Vines, GVN increased purchases by 206% and revenue from ads by 136%. For Blue Elephant, click-through rates more than doubled, rising from 1.49% to 3.42%. For KTM, lead generation doubled (+100%). GVN has also managed website maintenance, SEO, UX/UI audits, and real-time traffic monitoring during new car launches for Hyundai Thailand.

Services: SEO and AI search optimisation (AIO, GEO, AEO, SXO), Google Ads and PPC (SEM), social media advertising and strategy, branding and content creation, website development and optimisation (CRO, UI/UX), programming and integration



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Recognition (full list):

Clutch 2026: Top Digital Marketing Company, Top Social Media Marketing Company, Top SEO Company and Top Web Design Company in Thailand

Clutch Global Award, Fall 2024, plus 2024 Clutch awards for PPC, social media and e-commerce, and digital transformation

Sortlist: Top 5 Best Marketing Agencies in Thailand, 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026

CleverThai: Thailand’s Best Digital Marketing Agency, 2023 and 2024

Ranked #1 in The Thaiger’s best marketing agencies in Thailand list, 2025 and 2026



Scores: Clutch 5.0 · Sortlist 5.0

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Supported languages: Thai, English, French

Average hourly rate: US$50–99 (Clutch)



Best for: International and Thai brands that want one accountable in-house team across SEO, AI search, paid media, social and website development and optimisation (CRO, UI/UX, SXO).



Worth knowing: Serves clients across Asia, Europe, and North America, with services delivered in Thai, English, and French. They have also ranked first in our previous The Thaiger best marketing agencies in Thailand list in 2026.

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Contacts: gvnmarketing.com | (+66) 2 821 5097 | info@gvnmarketing.com

2. Primal

Founded in 2015, Primal has become one of Bangkok’s established independent digital marketing agencies. Its team of about 150 works across digital strategy, SEO, creative, paid media, social media and data analytics, and it has expanded regionally with offices in Kuala Lumpur and Singapore.

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Primal’s published case studies include a 73% revenue increase for PAÑPURI and a 120% revenue increase for Onitsuka Tiger, both from paid media on Google.

Services: SEO and AI search, local SEO, Google, Meta, TikTok, YouTube and LINE advertising, social media, content, data and analytics

Recognition:

Search Engine Land Awards 2021: Agency of the Year (SEO) and Best Overall SEO Initiative (Enterprise)

Global Search Awards 2024: shortlisted in six categories for its work with Vejthani Hospital

Financial Times High-Growth Companies Asia-Pacific: listed in 2025 and 2026

Marketing Excellence Awards 2026: Bronze, Excellence in Media Strategy

Scores: Clutch 4.8 · Sortlist 5.0

Supported languages: Thai, English

Average hourly rate: US$100–149 (Clutch)

Best for: Brands running large SEO and paid search programmes.

Worth knowing: Originally founded in Thailand, the agency has since expanded its regional presence, establishing offices in Kuala Lumpur and Singapore.

Contacts: primal.co.th | (+66) 2 030 8000 | strategy@primal.co.th

3. Grey Alchemy

Grey Alchemy is a full-service digital agency founded in 2013, based in Thonglor with a presence in Singapore. Its multidisciplinary team combines strategy, creative and digital marketing.

Its portfolio includes Singha, Google, Amazon, Spotify, Meiji and Jotun, as well as local hospitality brands such as theCOMMONS and Roast.

Services: marketing consultation, social media, influencer and KOL marketing, content, performance marketing, SEO, design and branding, email and event marketing

Scores: Clutch 5.0 · Sortlist 5.0

Supported languages: Thai, English, plus several other Asian and European languages

Average hourly rate: US$50–99 (Clutch)

Best for: Lifestyle, hospitality and consumer brands that lead with creative and social.

Worth knowing: Its strength is creative storytelling; performance and SEO are part of a broader creative offer.

Contacts: greyalchemy.com | (+66) 2 712 5307 | hey@greyalchemy.com

4. Convert Cake

Convert Cake is a Bangkok marketing agency founded in 2018 and based in Thong Lo. It runs paid campaigns across Meta, Google, TikTok and more than 10 other platforms, with a focus on sales and return on ad spend.

Clients include Central Pattana, Villa Market and EVA Airways.

Services: paid media, app marketing, SEO and AI search optimisation, creative, influencer management, website development, real-time tracking

Recognition:

TikTok Partner Awards 2026: Performance Agency of the Year (non-commerce performance growth on TikTok), Thailand

MarTech Innovation Awards 2026: Gold, Data-Driven Marketing

Scores: Clutch 5.0 · Sortlist 5.0

Supported languages: Thai, English

Average hourly rate: US$50–99 (Clutch)

Best for: Brands that want advertising on TikTok, Meta and Google.

Worth knowing: The agency started out running ads for its own online store, which shapes its sales-first approach.

Contacts: convertcake.com | (+66) 65 654 4146 | strategy@convertcake.com

5. IBEX

IBEX is a Bangkok digital marketing agency founded in 2019, focused on paid media and performance. It reports managing more than THB 2 billion in media investment for clients and helping more than 50 businesses grow online.

IBEX says 93% of its clients renew their contracts, and senior specialists run each account rather than junior staff.

Services: paid media (Google, Meta, TikTok and LinkedIn ads), SEO, social media marketing, content, video and photography, website development, e-commerce and email marketing

Scores: Clutch 5.0 · Google 4.9

Supported languages: Thai, English

Average hourly rate: US$50–99 (Clutch)

Best for: Growth-stage brands that want a paid media partner focused on revenue.

Worth knowing: Its retention figure is self-reported, and it has few public reviews on Clutch so far.

Contacts: ibex.co.th | (+66) 98 198 8066 | hello@ibex.co.th



6. AJ Marketing

AJ Marketing is an influencer and social agency headquartered in Singapore, with a Bangkok office on South Sathorn. Founded in 2019, it has local teams in 10 Asia-Pacific countries working in 15 languages.

The agency reports more than 50 brands supported, 270 campaigns delivered and 3,500 content pieces produced across YouTube, Instagram and TikTok.

Services: influencer marketing, social media, media buying, video production, creative content, press and PR, SEO, event marketing

Scores: Clutch 5.0 · Sortlist 5.0

Supported languages: Thai, English, plus the languages of its 10 country teams

Average hourly rate: US$25–49 (Clutch)

Best for: Brands running influencer campaigns in several Asian markets at once.

Worth knowing: Thailand is one of its 10 country teams; the company is headquartered in Singapore.

Contacts: ajmarketing.io | info@ajmarketing.io

7. Marketing Ignite

Marketing Ignite is one of the longest-running digital agencies in Thailand, with its team working in search since 1998. It now positions itself as an AI marketing and AI search agency in Bangkok.

Many of its clients have worked with the agency for more than a decade, and one relationship has lasted more than 15 years.

Services: SEO and AI search, PPC (Google, Facebook and Instagram ads), social media, content, conversion optimisation and analytics, email marketing, lead generation

Scores: Clutch 5.0 · Google 5.0

Supported languages: Thai, English, Swedish

Average hourly rate: US$25–49 (Clutch)

Best for: Businesses that want long-term SEO and steady lead generation.

Worth knowing: Clutch lists the company as founded in 2004; its team has worked in search marketing since 1998.

Contacts: marketingignite.com | (+66) 2 118 0427

8. Asia Media Studio

Asia Media Studio is a Bangkok creative agency founded in 2007. It combines branding, website design and digital campaigns, and has delivered more than 500 website projects.

Its clients range from start-ups to large Thai and international companies.

Services: brand strategy, naming and identity, website design and development (UI/UX, e-commerce), SEO, social media, content, search advertising, print and graphic design

Scores: Clutch 5.0 · Google 4.9

Supported languages: Thai, English, French

Average hourly rate: US$25–49 (Clutch)

Best for: Companies that need a new brand identity and website from one team.

Worth knowing: Branding and web are its core; paid media is a smaller part of its offer.

Contacts: asiamediastudio.com | (+66) 2 663 5930 | info@asiamediastudio.com

9. Vault Mark

Vault Mark is a Bangkok SEO, AI search and digital growth agency. It works with established brands operating in Thailand, starting with a diagnosis of budget, buyer behaviour and measurement before recommending where to invest.

It can work alongside a client’s in-house team or existing partners.

Services: SEO, AI search optimisation, e-commerce, analytics, growth strategy



Recognition:

Vega Digital Awards 2026: Platinum, Digital Marketing Social Campaign

Vega Digital Awards 2026: Gold, Digital Marketing Best Use of Video

Scores: Sortlist 4.9 · Google 4.7

Supported languages: Thai, English

Average hourly rate: On request

Best for: Brands that want an SEO and AI search strategy before committing a budget.

Worth knowing: It begins with a diagnosis phase before moving into execution.

Contacts: vaultmark.com | (+66) 2 096 6489 | info@vaultmark.com

10. MOST 2414

MOST 2414 is a Bangkok digital marketing agency founded in 2016. It brings strategy, content, social media and e-commerce under one roof, and more than 50 companies have worked with it.

Services: digital strategy, integrated marketing, content and brand storytelling, social media, e-commerce

Scores: Clutch 4.5 · Google 5.0

Supported languages: Thai, English

Average hourly rate: US$50–99 (Clutch)

Best for: Brands that want content, social and e-commerce run together.

Worth knowing: It moved into the top 10 from last year’s special mentions; it has few third-party reviews so far.

Contacts: most2414.com | info@most2414.com

Special mentions

Not every strong agency is full-service. These specialists focus on one area and are worth knowing in 2027:

Mapera.net (Local SEO and AI Search) : Mapera helps restaurants, hotels, F&B brands, retailers, and other local businesses improve their visibility on Google Maps, Google Search, and AI-powered search, turning more searches into calls, visits, and bookings. Its affordable, fully managed service covers Google Business Profile optimisation, local rankings, and performance tracking, backed by a 90-Day Results Commitment.

Fat Mango Studios (video and creative production): A Bangkok-based creative production studio offering video and photo production, post-production and sound design. Brands it has worked with include Marriott Bonvoy, Wonderfruit, American Express, Sephora and FIFA.

Sand Studio & Co. (UX/UI and service design): A Bangkok design consultancy founded in 2019, focused on user experience, website creation, and branding. Clients include TTB (TMBThanachart Bank), BMW Financial Services, and PharmCare.

Motive Influence (TikTok and influencer marketing): A Bangkok agency founded in 2016, specialising in influencer campaigns with a strong focus on TikTok. Its Clutch rating is 5.0.

BoostenX (finance and property marketing): A Bangkok agency founded in 2020, providing social media, content, influencer, and reputation marketing services. Clients include FXGT, FXCM, Mitrade, and ThaiMax Property. Its Clutch rating is 5.0.

Choosing the right agency

Thailand’s agency market is broad: full-service teams, performance specialists, creative studios and niche consultancies. The right choice depends on your goals, your industry and the languages your team works in.

Shortlist two or three agencies from this list, ask each for case studies in your sector, and compare how they report results.

Frequently asked questions about digital marketing agencies in Thailand

What is the best marketing agency in Thailand?

In our 2027 ranking, GVN Marketing is the best marketing agency in Thailand. It is listed first on Clutch’s Thailand digital marketing ranking, scores 5.0 on Clutch and Sortlist, won four Clutch awards for Thailand in 2026 and reports 97.4% client retention.

Its in-house team works in Thai, English and French across SEO, AI search, paid media, social and website development and optimisation (CRO, UI/UX, SXO).

What does a digital marketing agency in Thailand do?

It helps businesses get found online, attract customers and grow revenue. Typical services are SEO and AI search optimisation, paid advertising, social media, content, website development and analytics. Many agencies also offer strategy, branding and reporting.

How much does digital marketing cost in Thailand?

For the agencies in this list, published hourly rates on Clutch range from US$25–49 to US$100–149. Most agencies work on monthly retainers or project-based fees, with advertising budgets charged separately.

What industries commonly use digital marketing agencies in Thailand?

E-commerce, retail, hospitality and tourism, real estate, automotive, healthcare, education, finance and B2B services are the most common. Agencies with case studies in your industry usually ramp up faster.

How do I choose the right marketing agency in Thailand?

Use this checklist when you compare agencies:

Verified reviews: a high score on Clutch or Sortlist, from clients you can check

Published client retention: how many clients stay year after year

In-house team: who actually does the work, and whether any of it is outsourced

Senior oversight: whether a senior strategist or director follows your account

Languages: whether the team works in the languages your business needs

Verified awards: recognition you can confirm with the organiser

Case studies with numbers: results in your industry, not just logos

Are Thai agencies experienced in working with international clients?

Yes. Several agencies in this list work in English, and some also in French or other languages, for foreign companies entering Thailand. Agencies with offices or partners abroad can also support campaigns in other markets.

What is the difference between a full-service agency and a boutique agency?

A full-service agency covers most channels with one team, from SEO and ads to social, content and web. A boutique agency goes deep in one area, such as UX, PR or local SEO. Many brands pair a full-service partner with one or two specialists.

What trends are shaping digital marketing in Thailand in 2027?

AI search (answers in Google AI Overviews, ChatGPT and similar tools) is changing how brands get found. Short-form video and social commerce on TikTok and Meta keep growing. Brands are also asking for clearer measurement of what each channel returns.

Do agencies in Thailand work with small businesses as well as large brands?

Yes. Many agencies serve both, with packages sized to budget. Specialist services such as managed local SEO are often built for small and medium-sized businesses.

Data checked: November 10, 2026. Scores, rates, founding years and team sizes come from Clutch, Sortlist, Google Business Profile and the agencies’ own websites on that date, and may change.

Sources