Want your brand to appear in AI search? Get other websites talking about it

Research links brand mentions across the web with greater visibility in AI-generated answers, giving businesses a reason to bring SEO, public relations and reputation building closer together.

A polished website tells customers what your business offers. Coverage on other websites gives them another perspective: what other people say about it.

For brands trying to appear in Google AI Overviews and other AI search experiences, that wider conversation deserves attention.

ADVERTISEMENT

Research from SEO platform Ahrefs has found a strong relationship between how frequently brands are mentioned across the web and how often they appear in AI-generated answers. The findings make a case for looking beyond your own website when planning search visibility. In practice, that means giving relevant publications, reviewers and industry websites a credible reason to discuss your brand.

What the research says about brand mentions

In a study published in May 2025, Ahrefs examined 75,000 brands and analysed their presence in Google AI Overviews.

Branded web mentions had a correlation of 0.664 with AI Overview brand visibility, the strongest of the off-site factors Ahrefs measured. Branded anchors, meaning the text used in links pointing to a site, came second at 0.527, ahead of branded search volume at 0.392 and branded organic traffic at 0.274.

ADVERTISEMENT

In plain English, brands discussed more widely online tended to appear more frequently in AI Overviews, and that relationship was stronger than any of the link or traffic measures in the study.

These figures are statistical relationships, not probabilities. A correlation of 0.664 does not mean a brand has a 66.4% chance of appearing.

The study also had limits. Ahrefs selected established domains using authority and search-volume thresholds, and its correlation analysis excluded brands with no AI Overview mentions. Its results should therefore be treated as evidence of a pattern within that sample, rather than a formula every business can apply.

A December 2025 follow-up broadened the research to ChatGPT, Google AI Mode and AI Overviews. Branded web mentions again showed strong correlations with visibility, ranging from approximately 0.66 to 0.71. YouTube mentions showed an even stronger relationship in that analysis.

Ahrefs explicitly cautioned that improving these metrics would not automatically improve AI visibility. Nevertheless, the findings strengthen the argument for building a recognisable presence across relevant channels.

ADVERTISEMENT

Why another website’s coverage can matter

Google explains that its generative search features retrieve relevant pages from its Search index to help produce answers. They can also run several related searches to explore different aspects of a question. This means the information supporting an answer can come from multiple pages and sources.

For a business, that means a clear description on another website creates another chance for your services to be found.

Consider a hypothetical boutique hotel in Chiang Mai. Its own website describes the rooms, location and facilities. A travel publication might explain what staying there is like, while a specialist guide discusses its accessibility or suitability for families.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those articles answer different customer questions. An AI search system may draw on them when a relevant query comes up.

Aim for coverage that explains something meaningful about the business. A brand name dropped into an unrelated article offers little to the reader.

ADVERTISEMENT

A mention and a backlink are different things

A backlink is a clickable link from another website to yours. A brand mention is a reference to your business, whether or not it includes a link.

That distinction matters when evaluating media coverage. An article can describe your product, quote your expertise or explain your services without linking to your homepage.

The Ahrefs research suggests businesses should track this wider visibility alongside their backlink reports. Links still matter, and not every unlinked mention will help.

ADVERTISEMENT

There is another distinction worth tracking: an AI answer can mention a brand while citing a third-party article. Being named in an answer and receiving a link to your own website are separate outcomes.

ADVERTISEMENT

How businesses can earn useful coverage

Start with the questions customers ask before they buy, book or enquire. Then work out what your business can add.

For businesses in Thailand, practical opportunities could include:

Original research: A property company could publish a clearly explained rental survey, including its sample, dates and methodology.

A property company could publish a clearly explained rental survey, including its sample, dates and methodology. Expert commentary: A qualified specialist could help journalists explain a subject within their area of expertise.

A qualified specialist could help journalists explain a subject within their area of expertise. First-hand reviews: A hotel or restaurant could invite relevant writers to assess the experience, with any commercial arrangement disclosed.

A hotel or restaurant could invite relevant writers to assess the experience, with any commercial arrangement disclosed. Documented case studies: A service provider could share a customer’s problem, the work completed and measurable results, with permission.

A service provider could share a customer’s problem, the work completed and measurable results, with permission. Useful local information: A tourism business could provide accurate details about accessibility, transport or seasonal conditions.

These are editorial and marketing opportunities, not ranking tactics. Their value starts with giving readers something they need and publishers something worth covering.

Paying for mentions is no guarantee

Google’s guidance specifically cautions against seeking inauthentic mentions. It says its generative search features rely on systems that prioritise quality and combat spam.

ADVERTISEMENT

Google also continues to emphasise established SEO practices: useful original content, accessible pages and a clear website structure. External coverage should complement those foundations.

Businesses considering sponsored content should assess its audience, relevance and transparency. A paid article can communicate a service to potential customers, but its publication does not guarantee an AI recommendation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Measure whether the right people are finding you

Businesses can monitor a consistent set of customer questions and record whether their brand appears, which sources are cited and whether the description is accurate.

Keep brand mentions, citations to your website, referral visits and enquiries as separate measures. Each answers a different business question.

Results should also be checked across dates and platforms. A single favourable answer is too small a sample to demonstrate lasting visibility.

Build something worth discussing, and make the details easy to verify. Publish clear information on your own website, contribute real expertise and earn relevant coverage elsewhere.

That gives customers more reasons to consider your business, and gives AI search more useful information about it.