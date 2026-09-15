Choosing an international school? 7 questions every parent should ask

The conversation around choosing an international school for your child often begins with one question: “Which school is the best?”

Once parents start researching, however, that question quickly becomes more complicated. Bangkok offers British, American, Singaporean, International Baccalaureate (IB), bilingual, and blended curricula.

Each school also has its own teaching philosophy, admissions process, fees, facilities, extracurricular activities, and approach to student support.

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A school’s reputation and academic results can provide useful information, but they should not decide the matter on their own. Every child has a different personality, set of interests, and learning style.

A highly competitive school may motivate one student but overwhelm another. Meanwhile, a smaller or less widely known school may offer the individual attention and environment that another child needs to thrive.

Many of these questions are easiest to ask in person, and parents will have that chance at the Bangkok International School Gateway Fair 2026, taking place on October 10, from 9am to 5pm at the InterContinental Bangkok, with free admission.

Instead of asking which school is considered the best, parents may find it more useful to ask: “Which kind of school is right for my child and our family?”

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Before submitting an application, here are seven questions every parent should consider.

1. How does my child learn best?

Before comparing curricula or touring impressive campuses, begin with the person who will spend every weekday there.

Some children respond well to clear routines, structured lessons, and regular assessments. Others learn more effectively through discussion, activities, independent research, or collaborative projects. Some enjoy competition, while others perform better in a less pressured environment.

Consider whether your child prefers working independently or in groups, how quickly they adapt to unfamiliar surroundings, and how much guidance they need from teachers. Their age and personality will also affect how they respond to a large school community, a smaller campus, or a boarding environment.

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When speaking to a school, ask how lessons are delivered, how often students work on projects, and how teachers support children who learn at a different pace from their classmates.

Starting with your child’s needs can prevent you from choosing mainly based on another parent’s experience.

2. Does the curriculum support our child’s future plans?

The term “international curriculum” covers several different education systems, each with its own structure, assessment methods, and route to university.

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A British curriculum usually follows defined key stages and may lead to IGCSEs and A Levels. American schools commonly use continuous assessment and a credit-based high school system. The IB places considerable emphasis on inquiry, independent thinking, research, and connecting knowledge across subjects. Singaporean programmes are widely associated with strong academic foundations, particularly in mathematics and science.

None of these systems is inherently better than another; the right choice depends on how your child learns and what your family wants for their future.

Parents should ask when students begin choosing subjects, which qualifications the school offers, and where its graduates typically continue their education.

It is also worth asking how easily a student could transfer into a different education system later on, in case family circumstances change.

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3. How well will the school know and support my child?

A large school may offer extensive facilities, specialist teachers, and a wider range of activities, while a smaller school may make it easier for teachers to know individual students and build closer relationships with families.

Which trade-off matters more will depend on your child.

Do not stop at asking how many students are in each class. Find out how many teachers or teaching assistants are present, and how the school monitors individual progress.

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Ask what happens when a student falls behind. Does the school provide additional lessons, learning support, or individual guidance? Equally, how does it challenge a child who is progressing quickly?

Clear answers to these questions reveal much more than a general promise to “care for every student”.

4. What language and transition support is available?

Your child does not necessarily need to be fluent in English before joining an international school. Parents should, however, understand how the school supports students who are still developing their language skills.

Some schools offer English as an Additional Language (EAL) programmes. Others provide extra lessons, in-class assistance, or individual language support. Families may also want to ask how the school teaches Thai, Mandarin, or other languages, depending on their child’s background and long-term plans.

Language is only one part of adapting to a new school. Children moving from the Thai education system or arriving from another country may also need help settling into a new social and academic environment.

Ask whether the school has an orientation programme, a buddy system, or dedicated staff who support new students during their first weeks or months.

A strong curriculum will have limited value if a child cannot follow the lessons, feels unable to speak to classmates, or struggles to feel part of the school community.

5. How does the school protect students’ wellbeing and safety?

Academic achievement matters, but children spend a large part of their day at school. Their physical safety, emotional wellbeing, and sense of belonging should therefore carry equal weight in the decision.

Parents should ask how the school prevents and responds to bullying, how conflicts between students are handled, and when families are informed about a problem. It is also worth finding out whether counsellors, nurses, or other wellbeing professionals are available on campus.

Safety questions matter just as much: how the school controls access to the campus, what the arrangements are for collecting students, and who supervises children during breaks, sports, trips, and after-school activities.

If your child needs additional learning, behavioural, or developmental support, ask whether the school has appropriately trained staff and sufficient resources. Parents should also clarify whether this support is included in the fees or charged separately.

The right school should help children feel secure, included, and comfortable asking for help, not simply prepare them to pass examinations.

6. What opportunities will my child have beyond the classroom?

Extracurricular activities are more than a way to fill the hours after lessons. They build confidence, responsibility and friendships, and they surface talents that never show up on a report card.

Look at the range of sports, music, art, drama, technology, languages, leadership programmes, clubs, and community projects available. More importantly, ask the more important question: do any of them match what your child actually enjoys?

Parents should also ask which activities are included in the tuition fees, which carry an extra charge, and whether every student can participate. Some teams, performances, and specialist programmes may require auditions or selection.

It is also useful to know when activities finish and whether the school provides late transport. Even an excellent programme may be difficult to manage if it does not fit the family’s daily schedule.

A school may have an Olympic-sized swimming pool or a state-of-the-art theatre, though the more useful question is how often your child would actually get to use it.

7. Do the total costs and daily journey work for our family?

Tuition is usually the largest expense, but it may not represent the full cost of attending an international school.

Parents should also ask about application fees, enrolment fees, deposits, meals, uniforms, transport, devices, learning materials, examinations, trips, camps, and extracurricular activities. Some schools include many of these services in their fees, while others charge for them separately.

Comparing the estimated cost of a full academic year gives a clearer picture than comparing tuition alone

Location is another practical consideration; a long commute can leave a child tired before lessons begin and reduce the time available for homework, activities, family life, and sleep.

Ask about school bus routes, journey times during morning traffic, drop-off arrangements, and the schedule for after-school transport.

A suitable school must work for the family over the long term, both financially and practically, not only during the excitement of the first term.

Websites and brochures cannot answer every question

Online research is an important first step, but a website cannot address every child’s circumstances. Each family has different priorities involving age, language ability, interests, budget, location, and future education plans.

Many important details only become clear after speaking directly with school leaders, teachers, and admissions staff. The challenge is that arranging separate visits to several schools can take weeks, particularly when parents are still unsure which ones should make the shortlist.

Meet leading international schools in one day

The Bangkok International School Gateway Fair 2026 gives families an opportunity to meet representatives from around 70 leading international schools from Bangkok and beyond, all in one place and on one day.

Parents can speak directly with school leaders and admissions teams, compare curricula, explore academic and extracurricular programmes, and ask questions based on their child’s individual needs.

Whether you are beginning your school search, considering a change, or preparing to make a final decision, the fair offers a convenient way to explore different options without arranging a separate visit to every school.

Some participating schools will also provide special admissions opportunities and exclusive tuition offers for families attending the event. Terms and availability may differ between schools, so parents should discuss the details directly with the relevant representatives.

Bangkok International School Gateway Fair 2026

Date: Saturday, 10 October 2026

Time: 9am to 5pm

Venue: InterContinental Bangkok

Admission: Free

Choosing a school is a major decision for both your child and the family. Before relying on reputation, rankings, or recommendations from other parents, prepare the questions that matter to your child and remain open to a wider range of options.

The right questions can help you find more than a well-known school. They can help you find an environment where your child has the support, opportunities, and confidence to grow.

View the participating schools and register for free admission through the Bangkok International School Gateway Fair 2026 website.

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