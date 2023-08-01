The top 5 benefits of indica cannabis strains

PHOTO: Relaxing by user25451090 via Freepik

Choosing a cannabis strain can seem as confusing as finding the right grocery item in a crowded supermarket. Among the options offered in cannabis dispensaries in Thailand, you will often encounter a type listed as Indica.

Now, you may wonder, what is Indica all about? Well, cannabis Indica is recognised for its calming and sedative qualities. Many people use them to unwind at the end of a long day, similar to how you might use a relaxing evening routine to separate the day’s stress from a peaceful sleep. They generally relax the body, making them a popular recommendation for a wide range of things. But what are these uses? What are its key benefits? Here’s what you need to know.

What you need to know about indica

Before we talk about the benefits of indica, let’s discuss the basics of this strain first.

Native to Afghanistan, India, Pakistan, and Turkey, the Indica cannabis plants have morphed over time to adapt to the tough, dry conditions of the Hindu Kush mountains. Typically, these plants are shorter and sturdier than their counterparts, featuring broad, thick leaves. Perhaps the most impressive characteristic of Indica is its growth speed. It quickly outpaces its cousin, sativa, delivering a larger quantity of buds within an estimated eight weeks.

On the CBD-to-THC ratio front, Indica strains usually boast higher levels of CBD, though this doesn’t necessarily suggest a lower THC content. For potential effects, users often gravitate towards Indica for its powerful relaxing outcomes. It’s also seen as a potential aid in reducing nausea, combating pain, and stimulating appetite. Owing to its strong relaxation effects, Indica is often consumed at night.

Despite these typical attributes and uses, it’s important to note that the effects can be influenced by personal history and other factors. Like sativa strains, there are numerous Indica strains available, offering a range of experiences to cater to the different needs and preferences of consumers.

The 5 benefits of cannabis indica

Let’s take a look at the top five benefits of Cannabis Indica, along with the best strains for each advantage.

1. Relax your body and mind

If you’ve been looking for a natural way to let go of the day’s stress and just put your feet up, Indica strains might be what you need. Known for their particular ability to help people unwind, these strains have a knack for muscle relaxation and slowing down thoughts.

Imagine you’ve had a long, tiring day, and you’re settling down on your comfortable couch with a cup of hot cocoa. That’s the kind of relaxation these strains offer, aptly equated with a comforting sensation that seems to envelop and anchor you right onto your couch, which is why it’s known as the “couch-lock” effect. The unique properties of Indica strains promote a cosy, grounded sensation, extremely useful in reducing stress and anxiety.

Best indica strains for relaxation

Certain Indica strains have gained popularity for enhancing relaxation. Granddaddy Purple, or GDP as it’s commonly known, is one such strain. Recognised by its unique purple buds and a scent that reminds one of sweet berries, it is well-regarded for promoting mental relaxation. Most users suggest that it is best used in the evening as part of a wind-down routine. GDP typically features THC content ranging between 17-27% and less than 1% of CBD.

Ice Cream Cake, a mix of Wedding Cake and Gelato #33, is another celebrated Indica strain. High on the relaxation factor, it is reported to induce a general sense of euphoria that gradually settles into deep relaxation. With a THC content of 20-25% and less than 1% CBD, it is a popular choice among consumers.

Purple Punch is also known for aiding relaxation. Often the choice for those looking for a peaceful night, Purple Punch boasts a THC content of 19-20% and less than 1% CBD.

2. No more sleepless nights

Have you been kept up at night by the troubling reality of sleeplessness? The sedative effects of cannabis indica strains have made them a natural choice for sleep enhancement. It’s not uncommon to hear people speak of how Indica varieties can lead them into a state of sleepiness, potentially beneficial for those struggling with insomnia. Resorting to indica for sleep aid might help you fall asleep faster and improve the overall quality of your sleep. However, remember that cannabis is not recommended for long-term use as a sleep aid. Responsible and moderate usage is strongly advised.

Best indica strains to help you sleep

The first strain you may want to try if you’re looking for something to help you sleep is Bubba Kush. Typical of most Indica strains, Bubba Kush is best used when no immediate tasks are awaiting you. People who have tried this strain often compare it to a tranquilliser due to its potent sleep-inducing properties. Thus, remember to check the THC content when deciding on your strain: Bubba Kush can contain THC ranging between 17-27%, which is considerably high. Plus, it contains less than 1% CBD.

Another strain to try is Northern Lights, a strain born from a mix of Thai and Afghani. This strain is frequently chosen by those who seek restful sleep. Users often speak of how Northern Lights relax their muscles and elegantly ease their minds into a restful state. The strain’s THC content typically falls between 16-22%, with less than 1% of CBD.

Lastly, the Mendo Breath strain is also worth a mention. Valued for inducing a deep state of relaxation, the strain’s flavour profile with hints of vanilla and caramel is just the icing on the cake.

3. An effective appetite stimulant

Contrary to popular belief, the often-joked-about “munchies” associated with cannabis use aren’t necessarily a downside. In fact, if you’re struggling with a reduced appetite due to a medical condition or treatment, Cannabis Indica strains may just come to the rescue. For example, medical conditions like HIV/AIDS and cancer can lead to a loss of appetite. Since indica acts as a natural enhancer of appetite, it can aid in maintaining a healthy body weight while ensuring you consume all the necessary nutrients for recovery and overall health.

Best indica strains to increase your appetite

When you think of waking up your hunger, consider Blue Cheese. This Indica strain does an excellent job of making you hungry without making you too relaxed or sleepy. With this strain, you can get the benefit of improved appetite during your day, not only at night. For the numbers-minded, it’s got 17 to 20% THC and less than 1% CBD.

Slurricane is a different kind of Indica strain. As a mix of Do-Si-Dos and Purple Punch, you’re bound to feel relaxation, a surge in appetite, and a bit of sleepiness. It’s a good option when you want a combination of benefits. Plus, it’s got quite the punch with a THC content between 20 to 28% and less than 1% CBD.

Zkittlez is also worth a try. This is a more gentle option, especially for people new to cannabis. Indica strain users often say Zkittlez helps boost appetite even on its own. The strain also has a THC content of 15 to 23% and less than 1% CBD.

4. Soothing your nausea

Suffering from a bout of nausea can be an unpleasant experience, making it hard to perform even basic tasks. Achieving relief can often seem like a distant dream, but this is where the Indica strains stage their entrance. Apart from stimulating appetite, Indica strains have built quite a reputation for managing nausea and sustaining the consumption of food.

Best indica strain to calm your nausea

One strain that has garnered attention for its nausea-combating capabilities is the Blueberry Diesel. Despite being a hybrid strain, it leans heavily towards being an Indica. The lineage of Blueberry Diesel links it to the Blueberry and Sour Diesel strains, creating a potent and effective match.

A feast for the senses, Blueberry Diesel scores high on aesthetics and aroma. The plant is a vibrant mix of greens, blues, purples, and oranges, with resinous buds covered in trichomes. Its fragrance, a potent mix of blueberry with a subtle hint of gasoline, is distinctive and pungent. Consumption unveils earthy, citrus and pine notes with an overlay of sweet blueberry.

This strain features a THC%age of 20% and a CBD makeup of 1%. Users typically report experiencing a calming, happy, and relaxing feeling. One of the standout qualities of Blueberry Diesel is its longevity. The effects of this strain can last for an impressive duration, making it useful for managing nausea during the day. Most importantly, users have reported still being able to function and maintain productivity despite the sensations of nausea. The strain serves as an effective aid, allowing users to manage their day with relative ease despite their symptoms.

5. Provide much-needed relief from pain

An attribute that makes Indica strains stand apart is the major role they can play in managing pain. If you or anyone you know has been suffering from chronic or sudden pain, Indica strains of cannabis come highly suggested.

Here’s why – Indica strains usually have an increased quantity of cannabidiol, or as most of us know it, CBD. Due to this enhanced CBD content, these strains pack a powerful punch against persistent pain and inflammation. It doesn’t matter if it’s the stubborn discomfort of menstrual cramps or relentless chronic pain; these strains may bring you the comfort you need.

Best indica strains for pain management

A strain you need to try if you’re looking for pain relief is GMO Cookies. Often referred to as Garlic Cookies, it’s an Indica strain that holds Chemdawg and GSC in its lineage. It has a considerable THC level ranging between 20-30% and less than 1% CBD. And before the name gives you pause, here’s a fun fact: the “GMO” in its name signifies garlic, mushrooms, and onions. It’s a cheeky nod to this strain’s unique scent that sets it apart.

Do-Si-Dos, an Indica-dominant hybrid boasting a strong fragrance, is also a great option. The strain has witnessed widespread popularity among those enduring chronic or acute pain. Many people who have used it said that it’s a helpful strain across a spectrum of pain sources, from migraine to nerve issues. Do-Si-Dos measure noticeably high at 21 to 30% for THC content and less than 1% for CBD.

Another great Indica strain for pain relief is L.A. Confidential. This strain is often suggested to new users owing to its slightly lower THC content which ranges between 17-25%, coupled with CBD levels that are less than 1%. L.A. Confidential is best known for delivering relaxing, calming effects, along with a smidge of euphoria to blur your pain into oblivion.

Now that you’ve got the lowdown on the benefits of Indica and the best strains to boot, your next trip to a cannabis dispensary in Thailand might be a breeze. Remember, everyone’s experience with cannabis is personal and unique, so stay curious, open-minded and ready for a little trial and error. And just in case you feel a case of the munchies coming on, don’t forget to pack your favourite snacks!