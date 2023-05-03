The best cannabis-infused spa treatments in Thailand

PHOTO: Mandarin Oriental Spa Bangkok

Cannabis seems to be popping up everywhere in Thailand, even in the luxury wellness industry. With the recent decriminalisation of the plant, more and more spas are incorporating the rejuvenating effects of cannabis cannabidiol (CBD) and hemp oil into deep relaxation massage techniques and various other spa treatments.

Certain parts of the cannabis plant are known to alleviate body pain, reduce inflammation, enhance blood flow, relieve physical discomfort, and many more ailments — without the high. That’s why adding it to a massage can really bring relaxation and effectiveness to the next level. So, if you’re curious about how the cannabis plant can add to your wellness experience, here are five spas offering cannabis-infused treatments in Thailand.

Anantara Spa

Address: 4 branches in Thailand. Featured: Anantara Riverside Bangkok: 257 1-3 Charoen Nakhon Rd, Khwaeng Samre, Khet Thon Buri, Bangkok 10600, Thailand

If you’re looking for a blissful experience, consider visiting Anantara Spa. This upscale spa is one of the first to launch luxurious cannabis-infused treatments in Thailand. There are 3 types of spa treatments to choose from the menu, including the Restful Slumber Journey, Cannabis Stress-Release Journey, and Head to Toe Calming Journey. Each promises to soothe your mind and leave you with a lasting sense of relaxation. The Restful Slumber Journey is best for people with jet lag, preparing them for a restful night’s sleep. The treatment starts with stress releasing soak in a cannabis salt-laden bath, then continues with a full body massage using either cannabis-rice milk or cannabis-lavender oil, and ends with a soothing cup of cannabis tea.

For those suffering from office syndrome, AKA back and neck pain, the 90-minute Cannabis Stress-Release Journey is a perfect choice. Not only will it melt the tension along your spine and improve your postural alignment, but it also boosts your emotional and physical wellbeing. You can enjoy these cannabis-infused treatments at Anantara Spas across Thailand, including Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel, Anantara Riverside Bangkok Resort, Anantara Chiang Mai Hotel and Anantara Bophut Koh Samui Resort.

i.sawan Residential Spa & Club – Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok

Address: Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok 494 Rajdamri Road Khwaeng, Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330, Thailand

The i.sawan Residential Spa & Club in the Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok is one of the latest spas to roll out cannabis-infused spa treatments. Two treatments are available for anyone looking to pamper themselves: Cannabis Sativa Body Scrub and Cannabis Sativa Body Massage. As the names suggest, both treatments utilise cannabis Sativa seed oil, also known as hemp oil.

With the 45-minute Cannabis Sativa Body Scrub, you’ll experience delightful head-to-toe pampering through an exfoliating session. Using a combination of hemp oil with coarse salt and medicinal herbs, this treatment will detoxify your skin. Thus, it’ll give your skin a new lease of life with a healthy glow and long-lasting hydration. Feeling weary? Don’t miss out on the fantastic Cannabis Sativa Body Massage. Massages, in general, are already a super relaxing ritual. But this spa takes it to the next level by incorporating the healing properties of cannabis into the treatment. Enjoy wonderful aromas as the therapist applies a blend of cannabis Sativa seed oil and smooth movements to calm your mind and soothe your body. You can combine the two treatments into a two-hour session for unmatched rest and relaxation.

The Oriental Spa – Mandarin Oriental Bangkok

Address: 48 Oriental Ave, Khwaeng Khlong Ton Sai, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500, Thailand

Located by the Chao Phraya River and set in a restored century-old teakwood house, the Oriental Spa in Mandarin Oriental Bangkok is a true oasis of tranquility amid Bangkok’s never-ending buzz. The spa jumped on the cannabis bandwagon earlier this year by adding the Cannabis Relax and Restore Massage into their treatment menu. The 2-hour treatment begins with a warm cannabis tea to calm your senses. The therapist will then work their magic on you through cannabis oil massage and give extra attention to the sore parts of your body.

Cannabis Relax and Restore Massage is ideal for those who struggle with jet lag or insomnia. It encourages total relaxation, resulting in better and deeper sleep. People who have any type of sports injury or muscle discomfort will also benefit from this treatment since CBD oil is popular for its ability to reduce pain. Furthermore, the Cannabis Relax and Restore Massage are also perfect for those who dream of physical and mental relaxation. This is because CBD oil offers efficient medicinal power. For a fully loaded experience, you can stay overnight after your treatment, and you’ll get to enjoy cannabis-focused meals, such as cannabis-infused kombucha and cannabis falafel.

Erb Spa Bangkok

Address: 2 อาคาร Warehouse 60 30 Charoen Krung Rd, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500, Thailand

The last luxury spa offering cannabis-infused treatment on this list is the Erb Spa. Get away from stress and indulge in serenity with a cannabis-infused spa treatment called The Ultimate ERB Green Soothing Massage. The treatment uses the perfect mixture of hemp oil and Erb’s unique formula, which is said to stimulate fat burning.

With a special massage from experienced therapists, the treatment will also help relax your tense muscles and calm your mind. In addition to relaxation, the combination of massages and hemp oil will help lift and tighten your body. It will also bring your body into balance as it stimulates the process of removing toxins from your body. After the treatment, you won’t only leave the spa feeling rejuvenated but also enjoy smoother and firmer skin. The Ultimate ERB Green Soothing Massage is genuinely perfect for both your health and beauty.

Cannabis is trending in Thailand right now. Therefore, there are numerous other amazing spas across the country incorporating CBD and hemp oil into their spa treatments. But we think these five are the best options if you’re looking for a truly refreshing and luxurious experience!

