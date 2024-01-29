Thailand’s Cannabis empire worth an estimated 2 billion baht

Photo courtesy of World Wide Weed

Cannabis in Thailand since its decriminalization on June 9, 2022, not only marked a monumental step forward in the entire South East Asian region but also an opportunity for an estimated whopping 2 billion investment value to the land of smiles. Enter Every Day Cannabis Co., Ltd provides professional consulting as well as agricultural planning and technology.

Every Day Cannabis company brand was founded by Jason Jade Thanyasiri a veteran of cannabis agriculture and sales. With participation since 2017 the beginning of cannabis research and development, Jason has been actively involved with agricultural planning, farming, development and collaboration with several original founding cannabis pioneers such as Mr. Kris Thirakaosal former CEO of GTG since its introduction to medical research in Thailand.

When Thailand finally decided to decriminalize cannabis for the very first time in history, Jason decided to move his expert marketing, sales, and education focus on the retail front of the market, first basing it in his familiar territory of Pattaya Thailand. On July 9, 2022, Jason opened the first premium Professional Medical Cannabis Store, World Wide Weed, to cater to cannabis enthusiasts and the growing influx of tourism post-pandemic times.

World Wide Weed is Pattaya’s market leader providing Safe Professional Cannabis products, information, as well as equipment. Emphasizing industry-standard professionally grown cannabis that is not only effective but safe for consumption. What sets World Wide Weed apart from the competition is its focus on legal process, professional knowledge service and advice as well as customer satisfaction.

Every item in the store is lawful and sourced from registered permitted farms to the highest standard possible with no exception. Rest assured that quality, effective, and safe products are provided with top-tier service and consultation. Jason, the founder of World Wide Weed from California himself, realized the need for regulation and safety precautions in both the purchase or consumption of medical cannabis whether it be medicinal or recreational. Under no circumstance are cannabis products to be sold to minors under the age of 20 years or those that are prenatal, nursing or in pregnancy.

Shop staff make an effort to guide patients to recognize the dangers of use, mixing with other medications as well as alcohol, or operating heavy machinery. It is important for the public to realize local laws, and common decency as well as the main purpose that Thailand decriminalized Cannabis in the first place, which was to incorporate and promote local Thai Medicine and its applications. The confusion arose with the so-called “green rush” occurred and consumers as well as investors plunged into the market focusing on recreational use not abiding by the original national rules or laws regarding applications, use, or sales of cannabis.

A large workforce as well as clearly stated regulations and guidelines are needed to keep a safe medium for such a lucrative industry and time of cannabis evolution in Thailand. New shop openers, and investors, all excited to take the leap have ignored local laws and the fact the cannabis sales permit has eminent restrictions.

Known restrictions of cannabis

Firstly beyond the main part of minors under 20 years of age and pregnant females, there are several known restrictions printed on the permit. Some restrictions that a majority of the market ignores are sales within a certain distance of schools, and religious establishments as well as smoking on site. Almost the entire cannabis market ignores these established rules including prohibiting sales of extracts, vapes, or edibles which are not allowed prior to FDA approval.

With no real set task force or budget set on regulation, this will be an uphill battle for authoritative administration. Many risks both social as well as health are involved with the misuse of cannabis and World Wide Weed is at the forefront of providing the community with safe ways as well as information to integrate cannabis therapy and consumption. All interested individuals need to realize self-underlying health conditions as well as dosing in order to safely integrate cannabis therapy or consumption. It’s important to consult a professional, a medical doctor, practitioner, or physician prior to embarking on cannabis trial and integration.

