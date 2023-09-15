Get down in the High Garden at Four Twenty with DJ Damiana Join this special event this evening (Friday Sep 15th)

Every Friday, the High Garden, a rooftop bar and chill lounge at the renowned Four Twenty in Bangkok, transforms into a pulsating hub of music and euphoria. The event, “Cross-Faded Fridays,” is a weekly celebration combining the allure of cannabis with the rhythmic beats of house and techno music.

High Garden is located in the heart of Asoke and offers a unique setting for this upbeat cannabis-infused experience. As the sun sets and the city lights begin to twinkle, the party kicks off at 8 pm and continues until 2 am in the morning.

Cross-Faded Fridays is not just about the music or the cannabis, but about creating an environment where like-minded individuals can come together. The focus is on providing an unparalleled experience for those who wish to party with good people in a unique setting.

The High Garden’s rooftop location offers a great view of Asoke Road, adding an extra layer of charm to the event. As the beats of house and techno music fill the air, party-goers can enjoy the cannabis-infused experience (and a delicious milkshake or two) in a safe and welcoming environment.

So, if you’re looking for a unique way to spend your Friday nights, Cross-Faded Fridays at High Garden is the place to be. The combination of a vibrant atmosphere, great music, and a welcoming crowd makes it a must-visit destination for both locals and tourists alike! Whether you’re a seasoned party-goer, a hardcore stoner, or a curious first-timer, you’re guaranteed to have an unforgettable night at High Garden.