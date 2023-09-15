Get down in the High Garden at Four Twenty with DJ Damiana
Join this special event this evening (Friday Sep 15th)
Every Friday, the High Garden, a rooftop bar and chill lounge at the renowned Four Twenty in Bangkok, transforms into a pulsating hub of music and euphoria. The event, “Cross-Faded Fridays,” is a weekly celebration combining the allure of cannabis with the rhythmic beats of house and techno music.
High Garden is located in the heart of Asoke and offers a unique setting for this upbeat cannabis-infused experience. As the sun sets and the city lights begin to twinkle, the party kicks off at 8 pm and continues until 2 am in the morning.
Cross-Faded Fridays is not just about the music or the cannabis, but about creating an environment where like-minded individuals can come together. The focus is on providing an unparalleled experience for those who wish to party with good people in a unique setting.
The High Garden’s rooftop location offers a great view of Asoke Road, adding an extra layer of charm to the event. As the beats of house and techno music fill the air, party-goers can enjoy the cannabis-infused experience (and a delicious milkshake or two) in a safe and welcoming environment.
So, if you’re looking for a unique way to spend your Friday nights, Cross-Faded Fridays at High Garden is the place to be. The combination of a vibrant atmosphere, great music, and a welcoming crowd makes it a must-visit destination for both locals and tourists alike! Whether you’re a seasoned party-goer, a hardcore stoner, or a curious first-timer, you’re guaranteed to have an unforgettable night at High Garden.
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.