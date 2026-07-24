How Four Twenty is advancing cannabis health benefits under Thailand’s 2026 medical framework

Photo of Alessio Francesco Fedeli Alessio Francesco FedeliPublished: July 24, 2026, 11:05 AM
4 minutes read
How Four Twenty is advancing cannabis health benefits under Thailand’s 2026 medical framework | Thaiger

Thailand’s cannabis market looked very different three years ago. At its peak, more than 18,000 cannabis establishments operated across the country with minimal oversight. Today, over 7,000 of those shops have closed after failing to meet the conditions of a sweeping regulatory overhaul that transformed the industry from an open retail market into a strictly controlled medical framework. What is left is a smaller, more professional, and considerably more accountable sector.

That shift was not accidental. The Ministry of Public Health’s 2025 notification reclassified cannabis flower as a controlled herb, and the April 2026 Ministerial Regulations tightened the requirements further. Dispensaries that cannot demonstrate compliance with medical licensing, trained staff, GACP sourcing, and prescription documentation are no longer permitted to operate. The era of walk-in recreational retail is over.

For operators who built their model around compliance from the beginning, this is not a crisis. It is a confirmation. Four Twenty has operated within a professional, medically-oriented framework since its founding, and the 2026 regulations align with standards the company was already running to.

Cultivation that meets the law’s strictest requirements

Cannabis cultivation at Four Twenty follows GACP standards, guaranteeing product traceability and safety.
Photo from Four Twenty

Under the 2026 framework, all commercial cannabis flower in Thailand must originate from farms certified under Good Agricultural and Collection Practices, known as GACP. This is not a formality. GACP certification requires end-to-end traceability from seed to harvest, third-party laboratory testing for cannabinoid potency and contaminants, climate-controlled storage infrastructure, and documented quality control systems at every stage.

Four Twenty sources exclusively from GACP-compliant farms and goes a step further with a temperature-controlled slow-cure process that preserves the plant’s therapeutic compounds at their most intact. The result is flower that is not only legally compliant but pharmacologically consistent, which matters when the intended purpose is health and wellness rather than recreation.

Thailand’s quality control journey for cannabis has been building toward exactly this standard, and GACP certification is now the baseline that separates licensed operators from those who have been forced out of the market.

A wellness focus that reflects the law’s intent

How Four Twenty is advancing cannabis health benefits under Thailand's 2026 medical framework | News by Thaiger
Photo from Four Twenty

The 2026 framework is explicit: cannabis in Thailand is for medical and wellness applications, not recreational use. The Ministry of Public Health recognises qualifying conditions that include chronic pain, sleep disruption, anxiety, muscle tension, nausea, and appetite-related issues, among others. These are not niche concerns. They are the conditions that bring many of Four Twenty’s customers through the door.

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Four Twenty’s approach to this reality is through strain curation. The company selects strains based on their terpene and cannabinoid profiles, matching the plant’s chemical characteristics to the wellness outcome the customer is looking for. Someone managing the physical tension of a demanding work schedule needs something different from someone struggling with sleep patterns. The selection process reflects that, guided by staff who are trained to understand those differences and communicate them clearly.

The market is no longer about offering the widest range. It is about offering the right range, responsibly.

Legal prescriptions, made accessible

How Four Twenty is advancing cannabis health benefits under Thailand's 2026 medical framework | News by Thaiger
Photo by Ralf Hahn from Getty Images

Thai law now requires that every cannabis flower purchase be supported by a valid medical prescription, issued by an authorised practitioner and documented through the standardised Phor Thor 33 form. Prescriptions are capped at a 30-day supply, and the dispensing process must be tracked and recorded.

For customers, this can sound bureaucratic. Four Twenty’s approach is to remove that friction entirely. At Four Twenty hubs, customers can be evaluated on-site by authorised medical practitioners, receive their PT33 prescription, and have it fulfilled in the same visit. The process is private, straightforward, and completed without needing a separate clinic appointment or prior documentation.

That convenience is not a workaround. It is the model the law is designed to produce, in which cannabis access flows through a medical channel with proper oversight at every step. Four Twenty has built its operation around that channel, which means customers leave with something the new framework guarantees: a purchase that is fully legal, tracked, and matched to their documented health needs.

Trained staff as a legal requirement and a service standard

Trained staff at Four Twenty provide informed guidance on cannabis strains and their therapeutic benefits.

The 2026 regulations require at least one DTAM-trained staff member to be present during all operating hours. For most operators, this is a compliance burden. For Four Twenty, it reflects what the company has always considered basic professional practice.

Four Twenty’s team are trained wellness guides, not retail clerks. They understand the regulatory landscape, the therapeutic differences between strains and product formats, and the health conditions the framework is designed to address. When a customer comes in with a question about pain management, sleep, or anxiety, the conversation is informed by training rather than guesswork.

Stricter penalties for cannabis violations in 2026 have made the cost of non-compliance real and visible. Four Twenty’s staff standard is the answer to that environment: a team that ensures every interaction meets the letter and the spirit of what the law requires.

What this means for the market

How Four Twenty is advancing cannabis health benefits under Thailand's 2026 medical framework | News by Thaiger
Photo by Darren415 from Getty Images

Thailand’s cannabis sector is consolidating around operators who can prove they belong in a medical framework. The businesses that survive are the ones that invested in compliance, sourcing integrity, trained teams, and proper medical infrastructure before the regulations made it mandatory.

Four Twenty is one of those operators. The 2026 framework has not changed the company’s direction. It has validated it.

For more information or to find a Four Twenty hub near you, visit fourtwenty.ltd.

This article is for informational purposes only. Cannabis in Thailand is restricted to medical and wellness applications under a prescription-based framework. Consult an authorised medical practitioner to determine whether cannabis is appropriate for your health needs.

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Photo of Alessio Francesco Fedeli Alessio Francesco FedeliPublished: July 24, 2026, 11:05 AM
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Alessio Francesco Fedeli

Graduating from Webster University with a degree of Management with an emphasis on International Business, Alessio is a Thai-Italian with a multicultural perspective regarding Thailand and abroad. On the same token, as a passionate person for sports and activities, Alessio also gives insight to various spots for a fun and healthy lifestyle.