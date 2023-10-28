Different cannabis products you can buy in Thailand

PHOTO: By Elsa Olofsson via Unsplash

As an increasing number of cannabis dispensaries continue to emerge across Thailand, the array of cannabis products on sale keeps increasing as well. Today, there are three main types of cannabis products available in most cannabis dispensaries. What are they and which one should you choose? Let’s take a look!

Flower

Although there is a wide range of newer, more innovative cannabis products, many users still prefer the traditional flower. The flower, also known as bud, is the part of the cannabis plant that can be smoked. After cultivation, the flower is dried and cured before being sold in dispensaries.

One reason for the flower’s popularity lies in its versatility. You can consume it in several ways, such as smoking with a pipe, or a bong, or by rolling it into a blunt or joint. Another benefit of using the flower is the wide array of strains typically available in dispensaries, making it likely you’ll find a strain you enjoy. Furthermore, compared to other cannabis products, the flower is more affordable and has high bioavailability – a higher percentage of cannabinoids make it into your system. Since smoking allows cannabinoids to pass directly into your bloodstream, the effects are almost immediate.

On the downside, consuming the flower requires a smoking device such as rolling papers, a pipe, or a bong. Moreover, the duration of the high from smoking flower can be brief, typically lasting from one to three hours. There’s also no standard measurement for flower consumption, increasing the risk of overuse.

Edibles

If you don’t like smoking but would like to try cannabis, then edibles are for you. Cannabis edibles are, simply put, any food product infused with cannabis. They go by the name “edibles” for short, and they come in a delightful variety of forms. Gone are the days when your only choice was a “special brownie,” although those can still be utterly delicious. Today, they can be enjoyed in all sorts of creative ways. From gummies to chocolates, baked goods to beverages, the choices are as diverse as your taste buds. Aside from finding them in cannabis dispensaries, there are also various restaurants and cafes across Thailand offering edibles and cannabis-infused food.

The infusion process, called decarboxylation, activates the cannabis components, resulting in mouth-watering creations. To enjoy these treats, you simply eat or drink them. Keep in mind that it might take a bit longer for the effects to kick in since they have to go through your digestive system. However, the advantage is that the effects last longer, and precise dosing is straightforward. Just be cautious not to consume too much, as overindulging can lead to an intense high.

Cannabis topicals

Cannabis topicals in Thailand offer a localized solution for pain relief without the high. These products, including lotions, balms, and creams, are infused with cannabis extracts, which, when applied to the skin, ease discomfort precisely where needed.

Using them is straightforward – just apply directly to the affected area for quick relief. Some even use cannabis-infused bath products during a warm soak for full-body relaxation.

While topicals are excellent for targeted relief, they won’t give you the euphoric high associated with other cannabis forms since they don’t enter your bloodstream. So, if you’re looking for therapeutic benefits without feeling high, cannabis topicals could be the ideal choice for you.

When it comes to vapes, tinctures, and concentrates, their availability remains limited due to ongoing legal uncertainties. However, there are a few cannabis dispensaries that offer vaporizers and related products.